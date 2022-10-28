US Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;30;60;33;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;53%;1%;3 Albuquerque, NM;58;37;61;40;Abundant sunshine;SE;6;38%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;25;15;28;14;Chilly with clearing;N;9;63%;10%;1 Asheville, NC;62;42;63;47;Partly sunny;ESE;6;73%;6%;3 Atlanta, GA;69;52;68;56;Inc. clouds;E;7;70%;27%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;59;48;61;49;Winds subsiding;NE;17;60%;1%;3 Austin, TX;64;54;70;53;Clouds and sun;NNW;10;62%;4%;2 Baltimore, MD;61;46;64;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;55%;4%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;73;65;77;57;Thunderstorms;SW;11;72%;83%;3 Billings, MT;58;37;62;37;Partly sunny;WSW;10;35%;2%;3 Birmingham, AL;74;56;73;61;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;8;67%;96%;3 Bismarck, ND;66;32;64;32;Partly sunny, mild;W;8;45%;2%;2 Boise, ID;58;32;57;35;Clouds and sun;NE;6;46%;0%;2 Boston, MA;52;40;59;41;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;0%;3 Bridgeport, CT;58;39;60;38;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;54%;2%;3 Buffalo, NY;56;38;61;38;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;56%;7%;3 Burlington, VT;50;32;59;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;48%;5%;3 Caribou, ME;47;28;54;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;52%;5%;2 Casper, WY;57;30;56;26;Partial sunshine;SSW;10;32%;2%;3 Charleston, SC;67;60;69;58;A stray shower;NNE;11;77%;70%;2 Charleston, WV;68;42;71;44;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;61%;5%;3 Charlotte, NC;67;51;66;49;Partial sunshine;NE;9;67%;27%;3 Cheyenne, WY;57;31;59;31;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;24%;0%;3 Chicago, IL;58;43;63;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;2%;3 Cleveland, OH;57;44;62;47;Sunny and beautiful;SE;7;60%;8%;3 Columbia, SC;73;57;67;54;A couple of showers;NE;6;69%;84%;2 Columbus, OH;62;37;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;57%;6%;3 Concord, NH;56;26;61;28;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;6;54%;1%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;52;60;53;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;12;86%;56%;1 Denver, CO;62;35;62;37;Partly sunny;W;5;29%;2%;4 Des Moines, IA;60;40;68;45;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;51%;10%;3 Detroit, MI;59;38;61;44;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;61%;5%;3 Dodge City, KS;64;37;66;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;4%;4 Duluth, MN;63;43;61;43;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;9;67%;6%;2 El Paso, TX;65;42;69;45;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;45%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;14;-1;14;-2;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;5;68%;6%;1 Fargo, ND;64;43;61;35;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;9;64%;5%;2 Grand Junction, CO;49;29;53;31;Sunny;NE;6;59%;0%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;59;34;63;39;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;50%;6%;3 Hartford, CT;57;35;62;35;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;55%;2%;3 Helena, MT;52;30;55;35;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;47%;0%;3 Honolulu, HI;86;74;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;10;63%;63%;4 Houston, TX;73;57;69;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;10;69%;29%;1 Indianapolis, IN;64;41;69;48;Mostly sunny, mild;E;6;56%;25%;3 Jackson, MS;77;63;72;56;A shower and t-storm;SSE;13;86%;96%;1 Jacksonville, FL;74;65;75;67;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;10;83%;55%;1 Juneau, AK;43;36;40;37;Afternoon rain;ESE;13;84%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;67;42;65;48;Partial sunshine;E;5;59%;30%;3 Knoxville, TN;72;44;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;63%;56%;4 Las Vegas, NV;71;46;76;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;14%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;71;44;73;51;Warm with sunshine;E;7;62%;27%;3 Little Rock, AR;70;57;63;57;Cooler with rain;NE;9;92%;100%;1 Long Beach, CA;74;56;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;45%;0%;4 Los Angeles, CA;76;55;78;57;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;40%;1%;4 Louisville, KY;70;46;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;59%;43%;3 Madison, WI;59;34;63;40;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;56%;1%;3 Memphis, TN;75;59;66;60;Rain, not as warm;ESE;12;83%;100%;1 Miami, FL;84;75;86;76;Humid with a shower;NE;12;64%;93%;5 Milwaukee, WI;57;40;60;44;Sunny and delightful;SSW;7;55%;0%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;62;45;66;43;Sunny and mild;S;10;55%;5%;3 Mobile, AL;78;66;76;64;Couple of t-storms;SE;10;86%;100%;1 Montgomery, AL;77;58;75;62;Inc. clouds;ESE;9;69%;96%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;40;30;45;36;Mostly sunny;W;19;25%;5%;3 Nashville, TN;75;49;73;59;Partly sunny;SE;7;62%;96%;2 New Orleans, LA;73;68;79;60;A shower and t-storm;SW;12;79%;98%;1 New York, NY;58;44;61;46;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;49%;1%;3 Newark, NJ;58;40;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;49%;2%;3 Norfolk, VA;64;56;63;54;Breezy with clearing;NNE;15;71%;5%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;59;49;59;48;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;9;81%;83%;1 Olympia, WA;57;41;56;44;Clouds breaking;SSW;7;82%;68%;2 Omaha, NE;64;41;69;42;Mostly sunny, mild;SSE;8;52%;5%;3 Orlando, FL;83;70;85;70;Humid with some sun;NE;9;71%;30%;5 Philadelphia, PA;59;43;62;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;2%;3 Phoenix, AZ;81;54;82;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;22%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;60;41;64;40;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;61%;6%;3 Portland, ME;54;34;58;36;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;1%;3 Portland, OR;56;48;59;48;A morning shower;NNE;4;82%;60%;1 Providence, RI;56;37;62;37;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;50%;0%;3 Raleigh, NC;66;52;67;46;Decreasing clouds;NE;8;65%;4%;4 Reno, NV;63;32;65;32;Sun and some clouds;WSW;5;33%;0%;4 Richmond, VA;62;48;64;43;Periods of sun;N;8;64%;4%;3 Roswell, NM;64;39;68;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;0%;4 Sacramento, CA;72;43;76;45;Clouds and sun;S;6;44%;1%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;57;37;58;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;43%;0%;3 San Antonio, TX;74;53;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;11;55%;2%;5 San Diego, CA;71;56;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;59%;0%;4 San Francisco, CA;62;49;65;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;62%;1%;3 Savannah, GA;73;59;69;60;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;88%;71%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;46;56;48;Some sun returning;SSW;8;71%;31%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;62;43;67;35;Sunlit, breezy, mild;W;13;59%;4%;3 Spokane, WA;56;40;56;40;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;61%;26%;1 Springfield, IL;63;37;68;49;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;63%;80%;3 St. Louis, MO;65;40;68;54;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;66%;93%;3 Tampa, FL;92;68;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;73%;29%;5 Toledo, OH;58;33;63;40;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;4;63%;6%;3 Tucson, AZ;77;52;80;51;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;26%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;71;50;61;51;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;77%;93%;1 Vero Beach, FL;85;72;85;72;Humid with a shower;ENE;12;65%;60%;4 Washington, DC;61;46;64;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;3%;3 Wichita, KS;66;41;65;45;Partly sunny;E;7;59%;32%;2 Wilmington, DE;59;42;63;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;54%;1%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather