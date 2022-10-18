US Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;57;35;53;36;Clouds and sun;S;9;58%;33%;3

Albuquerque, NM;64;46;69;48;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;45%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;45;36;46;39;Low clouds;S;6;73%;68%;0

Asheville, NC;40;29;52;28;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;11;46%;2%;4

Atlanta, GA;52;34;59;32;Sunny, but cool;WNW;10;35%;0%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;58;41;58;44;Breezy;W;14;53%;4%;4

Austin, TX;70;43;72;49;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;5;30%;0%;5

Baltimore, MD;57;39;57;39;Breezy and cool;WSW;14;45%;14%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;64;31;64;36;Sunny, but cool;NNW;6;39%;2%;5

Billings, MT;76;46;76;48;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;35%;0%;3

Birmingham, AL;55;31;61;32;Sunny, but cool;WNW;8;33%;1%;4

Bismarck, ND;49;23;69;35;Partly sunny;NW;9;46%;2%;3

Boise, ID;77;43;76;43;Sunny and warm;ENE;6;27%;0%;3

Boston, MA;66;43;60;42;Mostly sunny;SW;11;44%;6%;3

Bridgeport, CT;58;38;55;39;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;51%;5%;3

Buffalo, NY;44;39;46;39;Chilly with showers;W;14;75%;99%;1

Burlington, VT;59;35;55;40;Clouds and sun;S;10;58%;25%;3

Caribou, ME;62;57;61;37;A little a.m. rain;S;9;74%;85%;1

Casper, WY;72;36;73;37;Sunny and warm;SW;9;26%;1%;4

Charleston, SC;71;43;63;41;Sunny, but cool;WNW;9;42%;5%;5

Charleston, WV;46;35;53;31;Cold with clearing;SW;16;56%;15%;1

Charlotte, NC;56;34;60;33;Mostly sunny, cool;W;8;44%;0%;4

Cheyenne, WY;65;38;70;37;Sunny and mild;NW;15;21%;2%;4

Chicago, IL;46;34;48;35;Breezy and chilly;W;15;49%;2%;3

Cleveland, OH;46;41;46;38;Brief showers;WSW;20;76%;89%;1

Columbia, SC;61;37;63;35;Sunny, but cool;SW;6;42%;5%;4

Columbus, OH;46;37;48;29;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;13;62%;56%;2

Concord, NH;63;31;57;31;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;53%;6%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;39;69;52;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;29%;0%;5

Denver, CO;69;44;76;44;Sunny and warm;W;6;19%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;42;20;49;34;Partly sunny;WSW;9;33%;3%;3

Detroit, MI;43;39;47;35;Showery;W;12;68%;91%;1

Dodge City, KS;57;29;76;42;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;32%;2%;4

Duluth, MN;41;27;46;30;Partly sunny;WSW;9;58%;6%;3

El Paso, TX;67;45;71;48;Sun and clouds;E;7;55%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;38;26;38;28;Clouds and sun;NE;4;75%;27%;1

Fargo, ND;39;17;57;35;Partly sunny, milder;NW;8;34%;4%;3

Grand Junction, CO;73;42;74;43;Sunny and delightful;ENE;6;29%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;44;40;46;37;A morning shower;W;14;71%;42%;1

Hartford, CT;61;36;56;37;Clouds and sun;SW;9;51%;5%;3

Helena, MT;71;34;68;41;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;5;42%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;70;86;71;An afternoon shower;NNE;8;60%;84%;7

Houston, TX;67;44;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;30%;0%;5

Indianapolis, IN;44;33;51;30;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;12;49%;3%;4

Jackson, MS;58;31;62;34;Sunny, but cool;SW;6;39%;0%;5

Jacksonville, FL;75;46;67;43;Sunshine, but cool;NNW;9;43%;8%;5

Juneau, AK;54;49;51;44;Rain;SW;18;89%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;44;24;57;40;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;31%;0%;4

Knoxville, TN;47;31;56;30;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;8;46%;3%;4

Las Vegas, NV;87;60;89;60;Sunny;NW;5;19%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;47;30;53;29;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;51%;1%;4

Little Rock, AR;56;31;59;34;Sunny, but cool;WSW;7;35%;0%;4

Long Beach, CA;89;65;92;67;Partly sunny;NNE;7;42%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;86;66;92;68;Partly sunny;NNE;7;39%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;47;33;56;31;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;42%;2%;4

Madison, WI;44;28;45;30;Clouds and sun, cold;W;9;53%;1%;3

Memphis, TN;51;33;58;36;Sunny, but cool;WSW;7;35%;0%;4

Miami, FL;87;70;74;64;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;11;70%;97%;3

Milwaukee, WI;46;35;47;34;Chilly with some sun;W;12;52%;1%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;25;49;34;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;38%;4%;3

Mobile, AL;64;35;65;36;Sunny, but cool;N;9;37%;0%;5

Montgomery, AL;57;32;61;31;Sunny, but cool;NW;7;37%;0%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;38;24;29;17;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;19;80%;22%;3

Nashville, TN;54;31;58;29;Sunny, but cool;SW;8;35%;1%;4

New Orleans, LA;66;46;64;46;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;11;37%;0%;5

New York, NY;57;42;54;42;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;48%;5%;3

Newark, NJ;59;37;54;38;Breezy;WSW;15;50%;6%;3

Norfolk, VA;59;40;60;39;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;10;46%;9%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;57;30;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;31%;0%;4

Olympia, WA;70;44;70;45;Partly sunny;NNE;6;76%;10%;3

Omaha, NE;43;18;58;36;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;33%;4%;3

Orlando, FL;82;53;70;53;Partly sunny;N;10;38%;27%;5

Philadelphia, PA;56;38;55;39;Breezy with some sun;WSW;13;49%;6%;3

Phoenix, AZ;88;68;89;66;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;9;26%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;45;36;44;34;Rain/snow showers;WSW;15;75%;90%;1

Portland, ME;64;42;59;39;Clouds and sunshine;SW;10;52%;6%;3

Portland, OR;75;49;77;51;Partly sunny;N;6;56%;6%;3

Providence, RI;66;38;58;37;Mostly sunny;SW;8;48%;6%;3

Raleigh, NC;58;34;59;36;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;8;46%;5%;4

Reno, NV;78;40;79;40;Mostly sunny, warm;W;3;25%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;57;36;59;35;Cool with sunshine;WSW;10;48%;10%;4

Roswell, NM;60;42;73;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;1%;5

Sacramento, CA;84;52;90;54;Partly sunny;SE;5;36%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;75;48;75;49;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;34%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;69;46;74;48;Sunny and delightful;SSW;6;31%;0%;5

San Diego, CA;82;64;87;64;Mostly sunny;NE;7;50%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;74;56;76;56;Partly sunny;SW;7;58%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;70;41;66;38;Sunny, but cool;WNW;8;43%;4%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;51;70;52;Some sun;NNE;7;65%;12%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;42;14;51;34;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;30%;4%;3

Spokane, WA;74;40;73;43;Hazy sunshine;SSE;4;47%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;48;25;50;28;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;11;38%;0%;4

St. Louis, MO;50;28;53;31;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;10;33%;0%;4

Tampa, FL;82;52;70;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;41%;11%;5

Toledo, OH;45;41;49;37;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;11;66%;57%;1

Tucson, AZ;81;62;84;61;Breezy in the a.m.;E;13;35%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;53;26;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;36%;0%;4

Vero Beach, FL;85;61;71;60;Clouds breaking;N;13;60%;28%;3

Washington, DC;56;39;57;38;Breezy and cool;WSW;15;46%;13%;3

Wichita, KS;52;24;68;40;Sunny and warmer;S;9;30%;0%;4

Wilmington, DE;57;37;55;37;Breezy;WSW;13;52%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather