US Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;39;61;43;Showers around;N;5;52%;64%;2 Albuquerque, NM;72;54;70;55;A thundershower;SE;7;68%;96%;3 Anchorage, AK;53;42;52;43;Cloudy;NNE;8;74%;18%;1 Asheville, NC;62;43;68;40;Mostly sunny;NW;8;56%;3%;5 Atlanta, GA;76;54;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;6;60%;6%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;57;52;58;56;Very windy, rain;NNE;32;83%;100%;1 Austin, TX;88;59;90;60;Partly sunny;ESE;5;34%;0%;6 Baltimore, MD;55;47;53;50;Cool with rain;N;9;73%;99%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;85;58;84;62;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;61%;12%;6 Billings, MT;67;48;73;49;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;55%;2%;4 Birmingham, AL;78;53;80;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;53%;6%;5 Bismarck, ND;71;51;69;48;A shower in spots;W;8;67%;48%;2 Boise, ID;79;52;81;51;Sunny and warm;ENE;7;35%;0%;4 Boston, MA;56;47;58;52;Occasional rain;NNE;12;70%;98%;1 Bridgeport, CT;57;46;57;52;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;72%;100%;1 Buffalo, NY;61;38;64;43;Partly sunny;ESE;5;50%;4%;4 Burlington, VT;59;35;62;39;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;52%;4%;4 Caribou, ME;58;31;63;39;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;7%;3 Casper, WY;64;40;67;38;Brilliant sunshine;NE;8;52%;2%;4 Charleston, SC;67;52;71;52;Clouds and sun;NW;10;56%;0%;5 Charleston, WV;65;40;67;42;Partly sunny;NW;4;58%;0%;5 Charlotte, NC;72;45;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;N;7;54%;6%;5 Cheyenne, WY;66;43;66;41;A shower in spots;SE;7;52%;44%;5 Chicago, IL;65;49;70;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;39%;3%;4 Cleveland, OH;60;48;63;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;52%;6%;4 Columbia, SC;68;48;73;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;52%;1%;5 Columbus, OH;66;40;68;40;Mostly sunny;N;6;48%;1%;4 Concord, NH;58;31;62;41;Mainly cloudy;NNE;7;58%;44%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;59;87;61;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;38%;0%;5 Denver, CO;74;48;68;48;A brief shower;E;6;58%;82%;5 Des Moines, IA;76;50;78;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;39%;43%;4 Detroit, MI;64;42;69;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;45%;7%;4 Dodge City, KS;85;52;79;53;Mainly cloudy;NNW;11;35%;67%;2 Duluth, MN;67;56;71;56;Cloudy;E;7;65%;27%;1 El Paso, TX;84;62;80;62;A t-storm around;ENE;7;49%;66%;5 Fairbanks, AK;48;29;51;34;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;65%;8%;2 Fargo, ND;74;58;73;53;Afternoon showers;W;7;72%;100%;1 Grand Junction, CO;71;50;74;49;Partly sunny;NE;7;49%;1%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;66;39;71;43;Partly sunny;WSW;5;48%;9%;4 Hartford, CT;56;45;57;51;Rain and drizzle;NNE;9;72%;99%;1 Helena, MT;69;46;73;48;Sunny and nice;SW;5;52%;0%;4 Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;72;Partly sunny;NE;10;58%;14%;8 Houston, TX;88;60;87;62;Partly sunny;SE;6;48%;5%;6 Indianapolis, IN;70;42;72;45;Mostly sunny;NE;5;45%;2%;4 Jackson, MS;83;56;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;57%;9%;6 Jacksonville, FL;73;61;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;10;56%;2%;6 Juneau, AK;55;40;54;47;Becoming cloudy;ENE;12;69%;93%;2 Kansas City, MO;82;55;85;58;Partly sunny;SSE;7;38%;27%;4 Knoxville, TN;70;45;74;43;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;50%;0%;5 Las Vegas, NV;92;68;94;68;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;23%;0%;5 Lexington, KY;70;41;71;41;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;47%;1%;5 Little Rock, AR;84;51;82;50;Sunny and nice;NNE;6;45%;6%;5 Long Beach, CA;77;66;81;66;Some sun;S;6;67%;1%;5 Los Angeles, CA;78;64;83;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;69%;1%;5 Louisville, KY;73;44;74;44;Sunny and nice;N;6;42%;2%;5 Madison, WI;70;43;72;46;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;6%;4 Memphis, TN;78;56;82;52;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;37%;5%;5 Miami, FL;86;72;84;72;Partly sunny;N;8;64%;39%;5 Milwaukee, WI;64;45;71;49;Partly sunny;SSW;7;46%;4%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;57;77;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;9;47%;67%;2 Mobile, AL;82;61;83;61;Nice with some sun;NNW;6;60%;6%;5 Montgomery, AL;82;55;80;53;Mostly sunny;N;5;57%;7%;6 Mt. Washington, NH;40;33;47;38;Partly sunny;E;7;24%;5%;4 Nashville, TN;77;46;77;41;Sunny and nice;NE;7;42%;3%;5 New Orleans, LA;83;67;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;8;59%;8%;6 New York, NY;55;48;55;52;Rain and drizzle;NNE;20;75%;99%;1 Newark, NJ;54;47;55;52;Cool with rain;NNE;11;72%;99%;1 Norfolk, VA;57;52;55;51;A little rain;WNW;14;80%;96%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;86;55;86;57;Sunshine;SSE;9;37%;0%;5 Olympia, WA;80;49;73;47;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;75%;5%;3 Omaha, NE;80;54;79;56;Inc. clouds;NW;9;47%;33%;4 Orlando, FL;83;65;80;62;A shower in spots;NNE;9;62%;49%;6 Philadelphia, PA;52;47;54;51;Cool with rain;NNE;12;78%;100%;1 Phoenix, AZ;97;74;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;35%;36%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;65;43;65;45;Clouds and sun;NNW;5;47%;2%;4 Portland, ME;57;39;59;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;63%;25%;3 Portland, OR;86;55;77;54;Fog, then sun;NNE;5;62%;5%;3 Providence, RI;57;45;56;51;Rain and drizzle;NNE;11;70%;99%;1 Raleigh, NC;63;46;60;47;Decreasing clouds;NNW;8;65%;16%;2 Reno, NV;80;45;82;46;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;31%;0%;5 Richmond, VA;54;46;52;47;A little rain;NW;9;86%;85%;1 Roswell, NM;82;54;78;56;A t-shower in spots;WNW;7;50%;73%;5 Sacramento, CA;86;56;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;51%;1%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;76;51;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;41%;0%;5 San Antonio, TX;87;61;89;61;Partly sunny;ESE;6;39%;1%;6 San Diego, CA;73;67;76;67;Turning sunny, humid;SW;7;73%;0%;5 San Francisco, CA;70;57;69;57;Mostly sunny;SW;10;68%;1%;5 Savannah, GA;66;52;75;52;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;8;57%;0%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;56;74;54;Partly sunny;SW;7;62%;4%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;81;57;70;54;A couple of showers;SW;7;65%;94%;1 Spokane, WA;80;49;81;49;Sunny and very warm;E;5;50%;1%;3 Springfield, IL;71;39;74;42;Sunny and nice;SE;5;40%;1%;4 St. Louis, MO;74;42;76;44;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;41%;0%;5 Tampa, FL;84;63;84;61;Partly sunny;ENE;7;63%;27%;6 Toledo, OH;64;39;69;40;Mostly sunny;W;4;52%;8%;4 Tucson, AZ;92;69;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;47%;91%;6 Tulsa, OK;86;54;87;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;43%;2%;5 Vero Beach, FL;86;69;82;68;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;11;65%;87%;6 Washington, DC;55;47;52;49;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;75%;98%;1 Wichita, KS;86;52;87;56;Partly sunny;ENE;10;33%;60%;5 Wilmington, DE;53;47;53;51;Rain;NNE;16;80%;99%;1