US Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;89;62;84;62;Periods of sun;NE;5;47%;30%;6 Albuquerque, NM;92;68;90;66;A t-storm around;NE;10;39%;55%;10 Anchorage, AK;63;53;62;52;A couple of showers;NE;9;81%;98%;1 Asheville, NC;85;65;79;64;A shower and t-storm;ESE;5;73%;91%;5 Atlanta, GA;91;68;88;69;Clouds and sun;NE;6;62%;44%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;77;68;78;67;Breezy;NE;14;57%;26%;5 Austin, TX;99;76;101;77;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;52%;4%;11 Baltimore, MD;82;65;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;53%;22%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;94;74;Thundershowers;SW;6;69%;66%;9 Billings, MT;93;64;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;8;34%;4%;7 Birmingham, AL;92;70;90;71;A t-storm around;ESE;6;60%;73%;10 Bismarck, ND;89;63;86;61;Partly sunny;S;8;60%;3%;7 Boise, ID;99;66;102;68;Sunshine, very hot;NE;7;17%;0%;8 Boston, MA;78;62;76;63;Partly sunny;N;11;61%;36%;6 Bridgeport, CT;81;60;79;61;Variable cloudiness;NE;9;54%;36%;7 Buffalo, NY;82;64;78;63;A shower or two;ENE;7;63%;87%;4 Burlington, VT;84;60;81;60;A passing shower;E;5;55%;85%;6 Caribou, ME;80;56;80;57;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;24%;5 Casper, WY;83;53;86;51;A t-storm around;E;8;43%;41%;8 Charleston, SC;89;75;87;70;A thunderstorm;N;8;76%;86%;7 Charleston, WV;83;65;77;62;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;78%;57%;4 Charlotte, NC;88;67;76;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;85%;55%;4 Cheyenne, WY;75;57;78;53;A t-storm around;SE;9;40%;41%;9 Chicago, IL;75;69;78;68;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;10;55%;7%;8 Cleveland, OH;80;67;78;66;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;64%;44%;7 Columbia, SC;91;70;85;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;70%;55%;5 Columbus, OH;80;63;79;63;Clouds and sun;NE;6;63%;38%;4 Concord, NH;85;54;79;58;Some sun, a shower;NNE;7;55%;50%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;80;102;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;39%;6%;10 Denver, CO;87;61;80;59;A shower and t-storm;SE;7;47%;80%;6 Des Moines, IA;70;65;76;61;Rain and a t-storm;NE;9;79%;76%;3 Detroit, MI;83;62;79;61;A shower in the p.m.;NE;8;58%;64%;8 Dodge City, KS;101;68;84;62;A t-storm around;NNE;15;63%;64%;9 Duluth, MN;65;55;66;56;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;9;92%;91%;3 El Paso, TX;98;72;90;70;A couple of t-storms;ESE;10;43%;96%;7 Fairbanks, AK;65;47;72;54;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;57%;19%;2 Fargo, ND;82;62;76;61;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;84%;74%;5 Grand Junction, CO;83;65;84;64;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;52%;65%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;79;57;81;59;Partly sunny;ENE;7;60%;2%;8 Hartford, CT;86;60;82;63;Partly sunny;NNE;8;52%;49%;8 Helena, MT;94;58;97;60;Record-tying heat;WSW;5;20%;0%;7 Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;74;Partly sunny;ENE;7;61%;30%;12 Houston, TX;94;77;96;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;59%;27%;11 Indianapolis, IN;79;62;80;62;Periods of sun;NE;7;59%;9%;7 Jackson, MS;93;75;97;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;61%;74%;10 Jacksonville, FL;93;73;93;76;A t-storm around;WSW;8;62%;55%;11 Juneau, AK;60;52;61;57;Becoming rainy;ESE;10;84%;100%;1 Kansas City, MO;88;70;71;63;Rain and a t-storm;E;12;93%;96%;2 Knoxville, TN;88;67;81;65;A t-storm around;NNW;6;73%;55%;6 Las Vegas, NV;99;82;101;85;A t-storm around;NNE;6;33%;41%;10 Lexington, KY;78;63;81;64;Sunny intervals;NNE;6;67%;31%;5 Little Rock, AR;105;73;94;69;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;61%;98%;8 Long Beach, CA;85;67;87;68;Mostly sunny;SW;6;55%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;88;66;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;50%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;82;65;81;65;Partly sunny;NW;6;63%;24%;5 Madison, WI;77;57;79;57;Nice with some sun;NE;6;60%;6%;5 Memphis, TN;94;73;90;70;A shower and t-storm;ENE;7;62%;93%;9 Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A t-storm around;WSW;8;68%;46%;11 Milwaukee, WI;77;64;77;65;Partly sunny;NNE;10;61%;4%;8 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;64;79;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;65%;44%;4 Mobile, AL;94;78;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;66%;93%;11 Montgomery, AL;96;72;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;64%;59%;10 Mt. Washington, NH;57;43;53;42;A shower;NNE;12;87%;80%;3 Nashville, TN;86;67;81;64;A t-storm around;NNE;8;67%;55%;4 New Orleans, LA;94;78;93;78;A p.m. t-shower;SW;8;65%;64%;10 New York, NY;81;67;82;66;Variable cloudiness;NE;9;45%;21%;7 Newark, NJ;84;65;83;65;Variable cloudiness;ENE;9;46%;21%;7 Norfolk, VA;79;68;78;68;A t-storm around;NE;9;73%;53%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;100;77;103;70;Hot;N;13;39%;25%;10 Olympia, WA;83;54;85;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;62%;3%;7 Omaha, NE;74;65;76;59;Couple of t-storms;ENE;12;84%;73%;2 Orlando, FL;93;78;95;78;A t-storm around;WSW;7;63%;48%;11 Philadelphia, PA;84;66;83;65;Partly sunny;E;8;46%;18%;7 Phoenix, AZ;100;83;103;85;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;40%;72%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;75;63;74;62;A shower or two;NE;6;68%;83%;4 Portland, ME;78;59;75;62;Clouds and sun;N;9;62%;31%;5 Portland, OR;88;60;89;64;Sunshine and warm;NNW;7;51%;3%;7 Providence, RI;83;59;79;62;Clouds and sun;N;10;56%;67%;6 Raleigh, NC;77;66;76;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;81%;64%;2 Reno, NV;97;62;95;65;A t-storm around;W;6;19%;42%;9 Richmond, VA;70;65;79;62;A shower in spots;ENE;6;72%;60%;4 Roswell, NM;97;69;92;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;51%;33%;11 Sacramento, CA;102;64;106;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;27%;0%;9 Salt Lake City, UT;94;70;97;73;A t-storm around;SE;7;29%;40%;9 San Antonio, TX;90;74;97;76;Partly sunny;SSE;7;60%;27%;11 San Diego, CA;76;68;79;68;Humid;WNW;8;73%;7%;9 San Francisco, CA;73;58;76;59;Partly sunny;WSW;10;55%;0%;8 Savannah, GA;91;72;91;72;A thunderstorm;E;7;68%;83%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;60;81;61;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;3%;7 Sioux Falls, SD;69;60;75;60;Warmer with some sun;S;7;83%;23%;4 Spokane, WA;92;57;96;60;Sunny and hot;SSE;3;31%;0%;7 Springfield, IL;81;63;76;58;A little rain;NNE;4;75%;80%;4 St. Louis, MO;81;68;72;62;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;79%;100%;2 Tampa, FL;89;75;89;78;A t-storm around;WSW;7;74%;55%;11 Toledo, OH;80;60;77;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;73%;34%;8 Tucson, AZ;94;75;97;75;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;43%;72%;8 Tulsa, OK;101;78;103;70;A t-storm around;N;9;40%;64%;9 Vero Beach, FL;89;72;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;73%;65%;10 Washington, DC;77;66;81;64;A shower in spots;E;6;60%;53%;5 Wichita, KS;102;74;89;65;A t-storm around;NNE;12;54%;64%;8 Wilmington, DE;83;66;83;66;Variable cloudiness;E;9;50%;18%;7