Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;85;62;84;69;A shower in the p.m.;W;12;54%;93%;7

Albuquerque, NM;87;65;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;44%;56%;10

Anchorage, AK;71;56;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;61%;13%;5

Asheville, NC;86;68;84;67;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;76%;85%;6

Atlanta, GA;91;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SW;5;70%;54%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;78;70;83;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;15;59%;93%;11

Austin, TX;101;76;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;52%;4%;12

Baltimore, MD;88;69;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;62%;94%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;94;77;89;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;78%;66%;5

Billings, MT;81;61;76;61;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;8;81%;73%;4

Birmingham, AL;92;76;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;66%;7

Bismarck, ND;87;63;84;63;A strong t-storm;E;9;75%;97%;3

Boise, ID;83;61;92;64;Periods of sun;NNE;6;34%;3%;10

Boston, MA;83;66;86;68;Increasingly windy;SSW;18;45%;88%;6

Bridgeport, CT;85;66;86;71;Humid, a p.m. shower;SSW;12;55%;94%;10

Buffalo, NY;83;73;78;67;A t-storm or two;NE;17;65%;97%;4

Burlington, VT;80;63;75;63;A little rain;S;11;67%;97%;2

Caribou, ME;70;51;73;55;A little p.m. rain;SE;7;57%;96%;4

Casper, WY;89;55;91;59;Mostly sunny;NE;9;34%;28%;11

Charleston, SC;89;76;88;77;A t-storm around;SSW;8;76%;48%;10

Charleston, WV;91;71;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;70%;93%;7

Charlotte, NC;87;72;89;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;70%;55%;7

Cheyenne, WY;90;61;88;62;Partly sunny;SE;9;30%;32%;10

Chicago, IL;88;76;95;72;A heavy thunderstorm;N;11;64%;83%;9

Cleveland, OH;88;71;85;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;15;71%;93%;4

Columbia, SC;95;74;89;75;A t-storm around;S;6;73%;64%;7

Columbus, OH;92;71;95;75;A severe t-storm;WSW;13;60%;100%;8

Concord, NH;82;56;81;66;A bit of p.m. rain;SSW;8;56%;93%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;80;102;81;Hot;S;12;39%;5%;12

Denver, CO;94;65;90;64;A t-storm around;W;8;32%;54%;12

Des Moines, IA;94;78;99;76;A heavy thunderstorm;W;10;55%;90%;10

Detroit, MI;90;74;91;69;A brief a.m. shower;NNE;13;70%;90%;6

Dodge City, KS;99;76;102;75;Breezy and hot;SSE;18;35%;10%;12

Duluth, MN;57;52;65;51;Low clouds and cool;ENE;9;92%;29%;2

El Paso, TX;97;73;97;75;Clouds and sun;SW;7;40%;37%;12

Fairbanks, AK;83;60;80;58;Partly sunny, smoky;WNW;6;56%;44%;5

Fargo, ND;84;67;81;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;8;75%;35%;2

Grand Junction, CO;91;66;89;64;A t-storm around;SSE;10;28%;55%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;90;72;91;68;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;13;68%;66%;6

Hartford, CT;85;64;87;72;An afternoon shower;SSW;12;47%;93%;7

Helena, MT;74;54;78;56;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;59%;73%;7

Honolulu, HI;85;74;86;74;A shower or two;ENE;16;59%;93%;13

Houston, TX;97;77;96;77;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;60%;6%;12

Indianapolis, IN;93;76;99;77;A severe t-storm;SW;10;60%;96%;10

Jackson, MS;93;76;91;75;A shower and t-storm;S;4;74%;93%;6

Jacksonville, FL;95;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;68%;83%;9

Juneau, AK;78;56;72;57;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;67%;44%;6

Kansas City, MO;96;82;99;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;11;50%;17%;11

Knoxville, TN;93;73;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;67%;50%;6

Las Vegas, NV;102;77;102;79;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;94;76;97;78;A severe t-storm;SW;9;67%;99%;11

Little Rock, AR;98;79;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;51%;11%;11

Long Beach, CA;76;64;78;65;Partly sunny;SW;8;62%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;79;62;78;63;Some sun;S;8;59%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;94;77;98;80;A severe t-storm;SW;9;66%;98%;11

Madison, WI;79;75;94;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;66%;87%;9

Memphis, TN;98;79;97;80;Hot with some sun;S;7;56%;36%;11

Miami, FL;89;81;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;ESE;9;69%;96%;5

Milwaukee, WI;88;75;91;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;11;60%;77%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;72;86;68;Humid with some sun;NE;9;66%;30%;7

Mobile, AL;87;77;88;77;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;78%;93%;4

Montgomery, AL;95;74;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;73%;66%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;46;41;52;43;Occasional rain;SSW;26;89%;86%;2

Nashville, TN;93;77;97;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;60%;55%;6

New Orleans, LA;91;78;87;78;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;78%;91%;5

New York, NY;86;70;86;72;An afternoon shower;SSW;12;52%;93%;10

Newark, NJ;88;67;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;12;49%;94%;10

Norfolk, VA;90;67;92;75;A t-storm around;S;8;59%;64%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;98;78;100;78;Sunny, breezy, hot;SSE;15;42%;7%;12

Olympia, WA;71;50;75;55;A passing shower;WSW;4;63%;85%;4

Omaha, NE;95;77;99;76;Sunshine, hot, humid;SE;9;54%;83%;11

Orlando, FL;95;78;93;78;A t-storm around;ESE;7;65%;50%;11

Philadelphia, PA;88;69;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;14;53%;93%;11

Phoenix, AZ;103;86;103;83;A morning shower;W;7;22%;40%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;90;70;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;12;62%;93%;4

Portland, ME;79;59;73;65;Occasional p.m. rain;S;16;60%;91%;3

Portland, OR;77;58;78;62;A couple of showers;NW;6;55%;88%;3

Providence, RI;85;62;85;70;Increasingly windy;SSW;16;48%;87%;8

Raleigh, NC;93;72;93;76;A t-storm around;SSW;7;66%;55%;7

Reno, NV;80;54;83;56;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;8;37%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;89;68;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;58%;65%;11

Roswell, NM;98;72;96;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;9;41%;65%;11

Sacramento, CA;84;63;84;60;Mostly sunny;SW;10;51%;6%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;97;75;97;75;Breezy and very warm;E;15;14%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;100;77;101;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;52%;4%;12

San Diego, CA;69;64;71;67;Partly sunny;NNW;9;69%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;70;62;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;12;74%;32%;5

Savannah, GA;92;76;91;76;A t-storm around;S;7;74%;49%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;54;76;58;A shower in the p.m.;N;7;58%;80%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;96;74;93;72;A strong t-storm;E;10;66%;93%;10

Spokane, WA;71;51;81;58;Warmer;E;4;45%;80%;7

Springfield, IL;92;77;98;77;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;55%;56%;11

St. Louis, MO;94;79;103;80;Very hot;SSW;8;51%;33%;11

Tampa, FL;93;76;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;69%;66%;12

Toledo, OH;91;71;91;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;74%;97%;7

Tucson, AZ;95;79;98;78;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;28%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;100;79;101;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;11;45%;8%;11

Vero Beach, FL;90;76;90;76;Brief a.m. showers;SE;10;73%;74%;10

Washington, DC;88;70;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;56%;89%;9

Wichita, KS;96;77;100;76;Breezy, hot, humid;SSE;15;44%;6%;11

Wilmington, DE;86;67;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;58%;93%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By