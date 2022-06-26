US Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;94;67;79;55;A morning t-storm;WNW;11;64%;73%;9

Albuquerque, NM;72;58;72;60;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;73%;94%;3

Anchorage, AK;67;51;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;64%;4%;6

Asheville, NC;78;68;78;62;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;7;76%;92%;4

Atlanta, GA;89;74;85;71;A shower and t-storm;ENE;7;68%;100%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;76;71;76;67;Thunderstorms;SW;15;79%;98%;2

Austin, TX;103;76;93;74;A shower and t-storm;NNE;3;68%;91%;6

Baltimore, MD;91;71;86;62;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;8;68%;95%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;96;77;90;75;A drenching t-storm;NNE;7;72%;99%;7

Billings, MT;78;53;86;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;42%;2%;10

Birmingham, AL;92;73;84;70;Thunderstorms;N;7;80%;99%;4

Bismarck, ND;79;52;87;53;Sunny;N;9;44%;3%;9

Boise, ID;95;67;103;71;Very hot;E;7;19%;1%;10

Boston, MA;88;69;76;62;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;13;72%;86%;2

Bridgeport, CT;89;68;77;59;A drenching t-storm;NNW;8;77%;96%;3

Buffalo, NY;84;65;70;54;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;52%;13%;9

Burlington, VT;92;68;80;58;An a.m. thunderstorm;W;11;61%;67%;8

Caribou, ME;85;63;71;55;A morning t-storm;WSW;13;76%;63%;2

Casper, WY;76;46;86;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;7;33%;4%;11

Charleston, SC;85;71;86;74;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;60%;33%;12

Charleston, WV;85;65;80;55;Not as warm;N;7;54%;13%;11

Charlotte, NC;88;72;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;73%;96%;4

Cheyenne, WY;70;49;82;54;A t-storm around;SW;8;39%;46%;12

Chicago, IL;84;63;75;64;Sunshine and nice;SSE;9;43%;5%;10

Cleveland, OH;85;67;73;60;Breezy, not as warm;E;16;50%;5%;11

Columbia, SC;93;72;88;71;A p.m. thunderstorm;NNE;6;62%;74%;6

Columbus, OH;88;61;78;55;Mostly sunny;NW;10;44%;6%;11

Concord, NH;91;66;76;54;Thunderstorms;NW;8;83%;99%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;12;56%;59%;7

Denver, CO;71;55;84;59;A t-storm around;SW;6;41%;48%;12

Des Moines, IA;77;56;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;44%;0%;11

Detroit, MI;89;61;76;54;Breezy, not as warm;N;15;40%;3%;9

Dodge City, KS;75;56;71;56;Cloudy with a shower;S;10;52%;81%;4

Duluth, MN;67;50;80;61;Lots of sun, warmer;SW;10;45%;42%;9

El Paso, TX;93;72;91;75;A t-storm around;ESE;10;38%;64%;13

Fairbanks, AK;81;54;83;58;Sunshine and nice;WNW;6;40%;25%;5

Fargo, ND;76;54;87;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;10;47%;81%;9

Grand Junction, CO;87;61;90;63;A t-storm around;SSE;7;31%;41%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;78;58;73;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;13;48%;1%;10

Hartford, CT;92;69;75;59;Thunderstorms;NW;8;80%;99%;2

Helena, MT;83;51;91;57;Abundant sunshine;S;6;26%;0%;10

Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;15;55%;81%;11

Houston, TX;99;77;92;76;Thunderstorms;E;7;64%;100%;8

Indianapolis, IN;84;63;80;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;9;44%;4%;11

Jackson, MS;100;74;86;72;Thunderstorms;SW;7;81%;99%;5

Jacksonville, FL;91;73;89;75;Showers around;ESE;9;56%;63%;12

Juneau, AK;75;53;77;55;Clouds and sun;NE;10;50%;2%;6

Kansas City, MO;78;60;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;4;49%;0%;11

Knoxville, TN;84;73;82;62;A morning t-storm;NNE;7;64%;59%;4

Las Vegas, NV;107;82;107;86;Mostly sunny;NW;8;20%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;90;65;81;59;Not as warm;N;9;47%;7%;11

Little Rock, AR;97;72;85;66;Sunshine, not as hot;NE;10;44%;7%;11

Long Beach, CA;83;64;84;65;Fog, then sun;SSE;6;54%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;88;65;94;68;Sunny and hot;SSW;7;43%;0%;12

Louisville, KY;87;64;81;58;Mostly sunny;N;9;47%;7%;11

Madison, WI;76;54;77;58;Mostly sunny;SW;8;45%;4%;10

Memphis, TN;100;72;87;66;Cooler;NNE;13;45%;9%;11

Miami, FL;89;78;86;80;A morning t-storm;ESE;8;67%;73%;13

Milwaukee, WI;80;59;76;61;Nice with sunshine;S;9;46%;5%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;58;83;62;Sunshine and warmer;S;8;41%;57%;10

Mobile, AL;86;76;92;76;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;67%;91%;12

Montgomery, AL;93;72;86;71;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;6;68%;73%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;67;50;54;36;A morning t-storm;WNW;26;100%;75%;5

Nashville, TN;92;67;85;62;Not as hot;N;9;52%;7%;8

New Orleans, LA;88;80;90;80;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;9;67%;85%;10

New York, NY;89;70;79;63;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;77%;99%;3

Newark, NJ;91;71;83;63;Thunderstorms;NNW;8;72%;99%;3

Norfolk, VA;92;70;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;65%;96%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;84;66;Nice with sunshine;ENE;10;46%;61%;12

Olympia, WA;91;58;90;54;Sunny and very warm;W;5;49%;11%;9

Omaha, NE;80;56;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;46%;0%;11

Orlando, FL;91;76;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;67%;74%;8

Philadelphia, PA;91;72;84;65;Thunderstorms;NW;9;72%;98%;3

Phoenix, AZ;106;86;103;86;A t-storm around;SE;5;30%;50%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;86;64;79;56;Not as warm;NW;9;45%;7%;11

Portland, ME;82;65;70;58;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;77%;98%;2

Portland, OR;99;66;93;58;Sunny and hot;SSW;8;37%;4%;9

Providence, RI;87;66;76;59;Thunderstorms;W;10;78%;98%;2

Raleigh, NC;92;71;83;67;Thunderstorms;WNW;8;68%;99%;10

Reno, NV;93;62;94;59;Very warm;W;10;14%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;90;71;79;62;Thunderstorms;N;7;78%;100%;3

Roswell, NM;88;63;83;67;Partly sunny;E;5;54%;34%;11

Sacramento, CA;101;60;102;62;Sunshine and hot;S;9;29%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;97;72;Sunny and hot;SE;8;18%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;102;76;96;77;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;NE;7;57%;82%;11

San Diego, CA;75;63;76;65;Fog, then sun;SW;8;71%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;69;57;68;57;Fog, then sun;WSW;14;61%;2%;10

Savannah, GA;89;69;89;73;Sunny and humid;SSE;6;64%;16%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;89;57;Sunshine, very warm;SW;6;46%;13%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;78;54;86;64;Sunny and nice;SSW;7;40%;27%;10

Spokane, WA;87;55;94;64;Sunny and very warm;ENE;4;31%;8%;9

Springfield, IL;80;57;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;50%;1%;11

St. Louis, MO;81;63;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;45%;2%;11

Tampa, FL;94;75;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;68%;65%;7

Toledo, OH;85;56;75;50;Not as warm;NW;12;47%;3%;10

Tucson, AZ;95;80;96;81;A heavy thunderstorm;E;8;38%;63%;11

Tulsa, OK;84;67;84;67;Partly sunny;NE;8;48%;57%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;SE;9;73%;56%;12

Washington, DC;90;72;85;62;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;9;66%;95%;10

Wichita, KS;78;57;81;60;Cloudy;ENE;7;50%;20%;6

Wilmington, DE;89;72;84;64;Thunderstorms;NW;10;74%;99%;3

