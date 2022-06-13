US Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;83;56;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;47%;1%;10 Albuquerque, NM;94;67;94;64;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;14%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;66;50;67;53;Showers around;SE;9;47%;61%;3 Asheville, NC;91;69;91;70;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;69%;73%;12 Atlanta, GA;96;76;96;76;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;58%;80%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;85;68;72;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;14;78%;71%;8 Austin, TX;103;78;100;79;Clouds breaking, hot;SSE;11;47%;28%;11 Baltimore, MD;88;71;82;68;Heavy a.m. t-storms;ENE;8;76%;90%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;96;77;95;74;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;60%;11%;12 Billings, MT;70;50;65;50;Increasingly windy;W;17;40%;32%;8 Birmingham, AL;94;77;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;60%;66%;12 Bismarck, ND;79;61;77;51;A strong t-storm;SW;14;58%;45%;4 Boise, ID;59;42;60;42;Clouds and sun, cool;N;10;49%;26%;9 Boston, MA;82;63;82;62;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;41%;0%;10 Bridgeport, CT;83;62;81;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;49%;25%;11 Buffalo, NY;74;62;80;64;Sun and some clouds;E;8;49%;85%;10 Burlington, VT;79;58;80;59;Partly sunny;E;7;52%;0%;10 Caribou, ME;64;55;65;51;A couple of showers;NE;8;82%;84%;2 Casper, WY;80;43;65;40;Very windy;W;26;29%;6%;11 Charleston, SC;89;81;92;80;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;67%;46%;12 Charleston, WV;91;73;96;75;Very hot;SSW;8;64%;25%;9 Charlotte, NC;97;77;100;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;50%;64%;12 Cheyenne, WY;92;51;71;48;Very windy, cooler;NW;25;25%;9%;12 Chicago, IL;85;74;96;79;Humid;SW;11;49%;6%;10 Cleveland, OH;74;66;83;77;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;75%;17%;6 Columbia, SC;102;79;102;79;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;47%;73%;12 Columbus, OH;90;75;97;77;Very hot and humid;SSW;9;60%;2%;11 Concord, NH;82;53;81;55;Nice with sunshine;N;9;48%;0%;10 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;78;98;78;Windy and hot;S;19;48%;7%;12 Denver, CO;98;57;83;53;Sunshine and cooler;SE;9;21%;8%;12 Des Moines, IA;97;79;97;72;Windy;NNE;18;46%;96%;11 Detroit, MI;83;64;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;60%;8%;6 Dodge City, KS;102;79;101;71;Breezy and hot;SSE;21;26%;8%;12 Duluth, MN;51;47;58;54;Humid and warmer;WSW;13;100%;28%;6 El Paso, TX;103;80;102;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;10;20%;2%;13 Fairbanks, AK;76;51;76;54;An afternoon shower;WNW;7;47%;70%;2 Fargo, ND;86;72;84;56;Breezy and humid;WSW;14;64%;42%;4 Grand Junction, CO;95;55;79;49;Cooler;NNW;12;17%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;87;68;94;74;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;63%;9%;10 Hartford, CT;88;58;83;61;Mostly sunny;N;7;45%;40%;10 Helena, MT;63;47;54;47;Windy;WSW;21;41%;88%;3 Honolulu, HI;86;74;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;17;55%;56%;13 Houston, TX;97;79;95;79;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;57%;28%;11 Indianapolis, IN;90;80;97;79;Very hot and humid;SSW;9;55%;9%;11 Jackson, MS;95;77;95;75;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;8%;12 Jacksonville, FL;90;77;93;76;A couple of t-storms;SW;8;67%;90%;11 Juneau, AK;53;47;58;43;A shower in spots;NE;8;75%;64%;2 Kansas City, MO;98;80;95;78;Windy, warm, humid;S;20;49%;13%;11 Knoxville, TN;93;76;98;75;Very hot;E;6;61%;35%;11 Las Vegas, NV;98;74;95;76;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;8%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;93;79;96;78;Hot;SW;9;64%;7%;11 Little Rock, AR;97;78;95;76;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;9;50%;10%;11 Long Beach, CA;75;63;77;62;Clearing;SSE;7;60%;0%;12 Los Angeles, CA;77;63;80;64;Turning sunny;S;7;45%;0%;12 Louisville, KY;96;82;99;79;Very hot and humid;SW;10;56%;28%;11 Madison, WI;81;71;98;76;Very hot;SSW;10;50%;29%;10 Memphis, TN;97;79;97;77;Mostly sunny;S;9;53%;9%;11 Miami, FL;88;81;87;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;69%;56%;10 Milwaukee, WI;74;66;94;76;Humid;SSW;12;59%;13%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;75;98;68;Record-tying heat;WSW;16;44%;33%;9 Mobile, AL;94;80;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;62%;64%;12 Montgomery, AL;100;76;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;70%;80%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;52;38;49;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNW;27;85%;0%;3 Nashville, TN;97;79;100;76;Very hot and humid;SW;8;56%;29%;11 New Orleans, LA;93;78;92;77;Mostly sunny;SW;7;62%;29%;12 New York, NY;83;67;80;69;Partly sunny;NNW;7;46%;66%;11 Newark, NJ;86;65;81;66;Partial sunshine;NNW;6;45%;66%;11 Norfolk, VA;93;74;93;71;Heavy a.m. t-storms;NNE;10;65%;86%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;97;76;93;76;Sunny, windy, warm;S;19;50%;7%;12 Olympia, WA;60;46;63;44;Partly sunny;SW;9;64%;27%;4 Omaha, NE;100;81;97;67;Winds subsiding;ENE;19;42%;99%;11 Orlando, FL;95;79;95;79;A t-storm around;S;6;62%;50%;12 Philadelphia, PA;90;66;79;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;8;59%;70%;8 Phoenix, AZ;107;81;105;80;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;13%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;89;68;90;74;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;7;65%;36%;6 Portland, ME;72;57;76;58;Partly sunny, warmer;N;9;54%;0%;10 Portland, OR;62;50;65;47;A morning shower;N;7;57%;45%;5 Providence, RI;83;61;84;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;41%;0%;10 Raleigh, NC;98;76;100;76;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;55%;59%;11 Reno, NV;67;44;79;50;Sunshine and warmer;N;8;21%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;93;72;93;72;Heavy a.m. t-storms;NE;9;68%;89%;8 Roswell, NM;106;74;103;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;16%;10%;12 Sacramento, CA;82;61;89;60;Plenty of sunshine;NW;12;22%;2%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;69;47;71;48;Partly sunny, cool;NW;10;30%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;102;79;99;79;Increasingly windy;SSE;15;45%;28%;11 San Diego, CA;70;63;72;61;Low clouds, then sun;SW;8;60%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;72;56;73;57;Sunlit and pleasant;WSW;13;45%;0%;11 Savannah, GA;95;78;96;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;84%;65%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;49;62;49;A morning shower;SSW;8;66%;43%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;91;77;87;61;Not as hot but humid;NNW;13;50%;60%;9 Spokane, WA;50;44;56;46;A touch of rain;SW;13;69%;83%;2 Springfield, IL;93;78;99;77;Very hot;S;14;51%;8%;11 St. Louis, MO;100;83;102;78;Very hot;S;10;40%;12%;11 Tampa, FL;91;78;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;67%;44%;12 Toledo, OH;79;67;86;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;77%;5%;7 Tucson, AZ;104;78;104;75;Plenty of sun;SW;10;15%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;98;80;93;79;Breezy, warm, humid;SSE;15;52%;11%;11 Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;74;A stray t-shower;SSE;9;75%;48%;12 Washington, DC;94;71;85;69;Heavy a.m. t-storms;NE;9;68%;86%;7 Wichita, KS;101;79;97;77;Windy and warm;SSE;21;44%;8%;11 Wilmington, DE;87;68;79;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;10;66%;72%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather