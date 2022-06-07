US Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;79;62;77;58;A stray a.m. shower;NNE;9;59%;91%;10

Albuquerque, NM;97;68;92;66;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;10;19%;34%;12

Anchorage, AK;62;52;69;54;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;54%;39%;5

Asheville, NC;77;62;77;64;A shower and t-storm;WSW;6;81%;91%;4

Atlanta, GA;84;70;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;69%;78%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;78;69;78;66;Humid with a shower;S;12;72%;100%;5

Austin, TX;102;77;102;75;Record-tying heat;S;6;47%;3%;12

Baltimore, MD;80;67;86;68;A t-storm or two;S;5;65%;93%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;94;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;8;60%;6%;12

Billings, MT;74;48;78;57;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;49%;28%;5

Birmingham, AL;88;76;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;W;9;68%;78%;4

Bismarck, ND;67;51;74;49;Cloudy and warmer;SE;6;54%;39%;4

Boise, ID;78;60;82;58;Periods of sun;N;6;35%;85%;7

Boston, MA;81;63;80;61;Brief a.m. showers;SSW;9;70%;93%;4

Bridgeport, CT;76;63;83;64;A little a.m. rain;SE;8;63%;96%;5

Buffalo, NY;66;57;69;58;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;63%;95%;10

Burlington, VT;83;62;77;57;Partly sunny;SW;10;60%;71%;8

Caribou, ME;75;56;62;54;Cooler with showers;SSE;13;88%;98%;2

Casper, WY;70;38;76;47;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;6;43%;27%;11

Charleston, SC;85;74;89;77;A couple of showers;S;9;67%;95%;9

Charleston, WV;82;61;83;60;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;74%;93%;3

Charlotte, NC;84;67;87;71;A t-storm, humid;SSW;8;71%;94%;10

Cheyenne, WY;76;45;73;53;Mostly cloudy;S;12;40%;2%;9

Chicago, IL;64;58;61;56;Cloudy with showers;NW;8;76%;98%;3

Cleveland, OH;72;60;72;60;A t-storm around;NE;8;67%;98%;9

Columbia, SC;91;72;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;63%;82%;10

Columbus, OH;78;56;80;57;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;66%;80%;8

Concord, NH;81;60;79;56;A little a.m. rain;W;8;64%;84%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;95;76;Partly sunny;ENE;11;54%;7%;12

Denver, CO;84;53;80;59;Clouds and sun;S;9;43%;6%;10

Des Moines, IA;79;61;75;57;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;65%;26%;7

Detroit, MI;73;54;70;54;Afternoon showers;NNE;6;58%;93%;4

Dodge City, KS;95;60;79;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;13;69%;11%;9

Duluth, MN;78;50;75;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;44%;11%;7

El Paso, TX;103;76;104;78;Hot;E;6;12%;3%;10

Fairbanks, AK;75;47;63;40;Sunshine and nice;NE;10;45%;9%;5

Fargo, ND;74;52;76;51;Periods of sun;NNE;10;44%;7%;8

Grand Junction, CO;92;57;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;14%;1%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;72;50;68;54;Afternoon showers;N;6;74%;100%;7

Hartford, CT;78;65;83;62;A little a.m. rain;SE;6;61%;86%;4

Helena, MT;71;47;73;54;A thick cloud cover;W;6;47%;72%;5

Honolulu, HI;87;72;87;71;Mostly sunny;E;10;54%;33%;13

Houston, TX;95;78;97;76;Record-tying heat;S;9;54%;4%;12

Indianapolis, IN;79;58;79;58;Thunderstorms;NNW;8;71%;88%;4

Jackson, MS;92;76;93;75;Partial sunshine;SW;9;60%;57%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;74;91;76;An afternoon shower;S;8;60%;60%;9

Juneau, AK;65;49;60;47;Cooler;E;11;67%;78%;3

Kansas City, MO;86;66;80;61;Clearing and breezy;N;14;65%;7%;11

Knoxville, TN;83;70;82;69;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;8;83%;98%;3

Las Vegas, NV;105;81;107;82;Sunny and hot;SW;8;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;83;66;83;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;76%;91%;3

Little Rock, AR;85;70;83;69;A strong t-storm;N;8;72%;77%;4

Long Beach, CA;80;63;77;62;Low clouds, then sun;SE;6;68%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;76;62;81;63;Turning sunny;S;7;56%;0%;12

Louisville, KY;84;66;81;59;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;79%;80%;3

Madison, WI;75;58;67;54;Showers;WNW;6;73%;98%;3

Memphis, TN;91;73;83;69;Couple of t-storms;NNW;14;78%;83%;6

Miami, FL;85;76;86;77;A couple of t-storms;WSW;7;75%;91%;6

Milwaukee, WI;76;55;61;53;Rainy times;S;7;81%;98%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;58;75;55;Clouds and sun;WNW;8;46%;25%;7

Mobile, AL;90;77;91;79;Mostly sunny;SW;9;64%;13%;12

Montgomery, AL;92;73;89;72;Humid;WSW;7;67%;34%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;53;42;48;39;Very windy;WNW;34;95%;77%;3

Nashville, TN;89;70;81;62;Heavy thunderstorms;W;8;81%;99%;3

New Orleans, LA;94;77;92;79;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;60%;7%;12

New York, NY;78;69;85;68;A shower in the a.m.;SE;8;52%;99%;5

Newark, NJ;81;68;87;66;A shower in the a.m.;SE;6;50%;99%;6

Norfolk, VA;85;71;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;65%;95%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;83;70;80;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;10;73%;88%;4

Olympia, WA;72;50;69;48;Low clouds;WSW;6;62%;34%;3

Omaha, NE;84;60;77;57;Breezy;ENE;15;64%;28%;6

Orlando, FL;96;77;95;77;A t-storm around;SSW;4;59%;53%;12

Philadelphia, PA;80;69;87;67;Humid in the morning;S;7;49%;100%;5

Phoenix, AZ;107;81;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;16%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;76;58;79;58;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;91%;11

Portland, ME;72;57;70;56;Cloudy, rain ending;E;10;87%;92%;2

Portland, OR;74;58;73;54;Low clouds may break;N;5;53%;10%;3

Providence, RI;78;63;80;62;Brief a.m. showers;S;8;68%;93%;4

Raleigh, NC;89;70;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;67%;85%;8

Reno, NV;86;55;87;57;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;11;23%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;84;69;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;60%;95%;9

Roswell, NM;99;71;97;70;A p.m. t-storm;E;15;35%;60%;12

Sacramento, CA;94;60;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;34%;3%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;90;66;Clouds and sun;E;6;22%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;104;77;103;77;Hot;SSE;12;43%;2%;12

San Diego, CA;67;62;71;62;Clouds to sun;SSW;8;69%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;63;57;70;57;Breezy in the p.m.;W;20;54%;1%;11

Savannah, GA;88;73;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;85%;83%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;54;69;53;Cloudy;SSW;7;63%;11%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;75;54;74;52;A shower in places;NNW;7;60%;58%;5

Spokane, WA;73;56;74;52;Cloudy;S;7;48%;6%;4

Springfield, IL;82;63;71;55;A shower and t-storm;N;11;77%;97%;3

St. Louis, MO;86;68;80;59;A morning t-storm;NW;14;71%;58%;3

Tampa, FL;91;77;91;77;A t-storm around;WSW;7;68%;49%;10

Toledo, OH;73;51;71;52;Afternoon showers;NNE;4;72%;98%;4

Tucson, AZ;103;76;106;83;Partly sunny;SSW;8;16%;9%;12

Tulsa, OK;88;71;80;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;7;75%;29%;4

Vero Beach, FL;90;71;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;77%;57%;12

Washington, DC;81;68;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;57%;95%;6

Wichita, KS;90;67;81;61;Breezy;E;15;63%;27%;10

Wilmington, DE;81;70;87;68;Clearing and humid;SSE;7;54%;99%;5

