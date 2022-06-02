US Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;78;59;76;54;A shower or two;W;10;53%;56%;9 Albuquerque, NM;85;61;88;62;Clouds and sun;S;10;31%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;74;54;76;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;42%;9%;5 Asheville, NC;84;63;76;57;Clearing;NNW;9;63%;6%;11 Atlanta, GA;90;69;83;67;Nice with some sun;N;8;58%;6%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;78;67;77;63;Decreasing clouds;WNW;9;63%;6%;10 Austin, TX;90;73;92;74;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;1;58%;19%;10 Baltimore, MD;91;65;81;62;Periods of sun;NW;11;40%;6%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;88;70;A t-storm around;NE;8;66%;43%;8 Billings, MT;70;49;73;52;A shower in spots;W;8;57%;69%;4 Birmingham, AL;89;71;84;64;Mostly sunny;N;7;57%;18%;12 Bismarck, ND;71;38;76;47;Mostly cloudy;E;6;43%;3%;7 Boise, ID;83;58;81;58;Partial sunshine;NE;6;42%;44%;10 Boston, MA;65;57;60;56;A couple of showers;NE;8;92%;93%;2 Bridgeport, CT;75;62;77;57;A few a.m. showers;NW;7;63%;70%;7 Buffalo, NY;67;55;69;52;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;55%;15%;10 Burlington, VT;68;60;75;55;A stray t-shower;SSW;7;67%;73%;7 Caribou, ME;72;47;65;50;Brief p.m. showers;SE;8;58%;95%;3 Casper, WY;67;41;73;45;Variable cloudiness;S;4;56%;55%;10 Charleston, SC;86;77;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;9;58%;82%;12 Charleston, WV;84;56;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;55%;26%;11 Charlotte, NC;93;69;83;64;Not as hot;NNE;8;55%;17%;10 Cheyenne, WY;68;46;71;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;54%;48%;10 Chicago, IL;76;62;76;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;38%;26%;10 Cleveland, OH;66;60;75;58;Sunny and nice;WNW;10;55%;5%;10 Columbia, SC;97;72;90;67;A t-storm around;NE;6;56%;52%;11 Columbus, OH;75;54;77;52;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;8;47%;1%;11 Concord, NH;65;52;65;49;A couple of showers;ESE;4;82%;90%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;69;84;70;A couple of t-storms;ENE;6;68%;79%;3 Denver, CO;72;49;76;51;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;50%;25%;10 Des Moines, IA;78;54;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;40%;41%;10 Detroit, MI;76;55;79;50;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;42%;3%;10 Dodge City, KS;74;54;75;59;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;15;64%;55%;4 Duluth, MN;75;46;64;46;Mostly sunny;W;12;43%;3%;9 El Paso, TX;93;68;99;69;Warm with sunshine;SSW;8;26%;2%;13 Fairbanks, AK;76;51;77;56;Mostly sunny;NE;8;30%;9%;5 Fargo, ND;72;41;71;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;44%;1%;7 Grand Junction, CO;84;55;86;58;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;16%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;73;55;72;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;47%;14%;10 Hartford, CT;77;61;75;55;A shower or two;WNW;6;65%;68%;4 Helena, MT;69;50;70;52;A few showers;S;5;54%;92%;3 Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;56%;13%;13 Houston, TX;90;73;90;72;A t-storm around;SE;7;63%;43%;11 Indianapolis, IN;78;57;81;56;Sunshine and nice;NNW;8;43%;8%;11 Jackson, MS;89;69;85;66;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;74%;28%;7 Jacksonville, FL;92;74;93;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;54%;13%;12 Juneau, AK;79;53;80;54;Clouds and sunshine;NE;12;39%;9%;6 Kansas City, MO;76;58;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;48%;15%;11 Knoxville, TN;84;66;81;59;Partly sunny;NNE;7;56%;1%;11 Las Vegas, NV;99;76;98;76;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;10%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;82;58;79;56;Sunny and nice;W;6;51%;5%;11 Little Rock, AR;76;63;83;60;Some sun, pleasant;NE;8;58%;21%;8 Long Beach, CA;72;62;74;62;Low clouds breaking;SSE;7;66%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;80;60;79;62;Clouds, then sun;SSE;8;56%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;77;59;80;55;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;7;49%;5%;11 Madison, WI;75;56;72;54;Mostly sunny;NW;10;39%;60%;10 Memphis, TN;80;66;84;63;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;50%;6%;11 Miami, FL;85;77;82;75;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;82%;100%;3 Milwaukee, WI;75;59;72;56;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;13;38%;27%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;51;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;W;10;38%;84%;10 Mobile, AL;93;73;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;61%;47%;12 Montgomery, AL;94;69;81;64;Mostly sunny;N;7;67%;24%;10 Mt. Washington, NH;47;41;45;37;A few showers;WSW;23;99%;93%;3 Nashville, TN;83;62;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;50%;3%;11 New Orleans, LA;92;75;87;76;Partly sunny;NE;9;60%;55%;8 New York, NY;81;64;79;63;A stray a.m. shower;NW;8;58%;48%;9 Newark, NJ;83;67;80;61;A stray a.m. shower;NW;8;50%;44%;9 Norfolk, VA;99;72;82;67;Cooler;N;10;63%;25%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;75;61;72;64;Some brightening;SE;7;73%;85%;6 Olympia, WA;73;54;64;52;A touch of rain;S;6;82%;96%;3 Omaha, NE;80;56;83;60;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;44%;64%;10 Orlando, FL;93;74;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;62%;93%;9 Philadelphia, PA;84;66;82;63;Partly sunny;NW;10;48%;6%;11 Phoenix, AZ;103;76;103;75;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;8;10%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;75;52;77;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;51%;28%;11 Portland, ME;63;51;54;51;Cloudy with showers;E;8;97%;100%;2 Portland, OR;80;58;70;55;A touch of rain;SSE;7;64%;96%;3 Providence, RI;75;58;69;56;A stray t-shower;NNE;6;77%;84%;2 Raleigh, NC;95;71;84;65;Not as hot but humid;NNE;8;56%;22%;10 Reno, NV;80;52;77;56;Windy in the p.m.;W;14;27%;4%;12 Richmond, VA;94;67;80;61;Cooler;NNE;9;59%;15%;10 Roswell, NM;79;64;87;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;52%;63%;12 Sacramento, CA;92;58;83;57;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;41%;8%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;82;61;84;62;Sun and some clouds;ESE;8;25%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;96;75;97;72;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;52%;28%;12 San Diego, CA;68;60;69;62;Low clouds breaking;SW;8;69%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;66;56;65;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;17;65%;3%;5 Savannah, GA;92;72;93;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;76%;75%;12 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;55;64;53;Cooler with rain;SSW;9;82%;98%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;77;46;72;54;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;43%;78%;9 Spokane, WA;78;59;69;54;A shower and t-storm;SE;4;75%;98%;2 Springfield, IL;75;54;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;43%;0%;11 St. Louis, MO;78;56;82;60;Sunny and nice;SE;7;42%;3%;11 Tampa, FL;94;75;87;73;A couple of t-storms;SE;7;72%;100%;10 Toledo, OH;73;52;77;48;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;9;46%;5%;10 Tucson, AZ;101;70;102;69;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;10%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;79;59;77;65;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;65%;85%;7 Vero Beach, FL;86;71;86;73;A couple of t-storms;SSE;7;78%;100%;7 Washington, DC;90;65;81;62;Partly sunny;WNW;10;46%;2%;11 Wichita, KS;75;56;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;53%;81%;11 Wilmington, DE;86;68;80;61;Breezy;WNW;15;50%;5%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather