US Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;53;35;58;36;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;32%;0%;8

Albuquerque, NM;80;51;77;46;Blowing dust;NNW;17;12%;0%;11

Anchorage, AK;49;35;51;35;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;0%;4

Asheville, NC;72;48;70;55;An afternoon shower;SE;7;51%;88%;6

Atlanta, GA;77;52;76;59;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;57%;29%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;55;42;60;45;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;31%;2%;9

Austin, TX;86;69;87;71;Breezy and humid;S;14;61%;28%;8

Baltimore, MD;58;38;64;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;29%;1%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;82;55;84;60;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;52%;4%;11

Billings, MT;62;44;45;36;Occasional rain;WNW;11;81%;92%;2

Birmingham, AL;81;59;81;64;Sun and some clouds;SSE;8;50%;44%;10

Bismarck, ND;58;42;47;40;Rain;N;11;77%;100%;1

Boise, ID;59;38;59;41;Partly sunny;ENE;9;49%;24%;6

Boston, MA;52;40;56;41;Windy;NNW;24;32%;22%;5

Bridgeport, CT;55;39;59;42;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;20;28%;1%;8

Buffalo, NY;46;30;51;32;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;6;44%;0%;8

Burlington, VT;50;34;53;36;Winds subsiding;N;19;34%;21%;6

Caribou, ME;37;32;41;33;Chilly, morning snow;N;15;71%;95%;1

Casper, WY;62;37;50;29;A couple of showers;N;16;63%;95%;4

Charleston, SC;75;61;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;8;55%;11%;9

Charleston, WV;64;43;67;51;Mostly cloudy;ENE;3;45%;63%;4

Charlotte, NC;76;52;77;59;Inc. clouds;SE;5;45%;84%;7

Cheyenne, WY;69;36;54;32;Increasingly windy;NW;22;50%;25%;4

Chicago, IL;52;49;59;52;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;13;58%;53%;3

Cleveland, OH;46;37;52;43;Sunny and cool;E;10;54%;0%;8

Columbia, SC;78;51;80;58;Mostly cloudy;S;5;50%;23%;8

Columbus, OH;59;41;64;46;Partly sunny;E;7;40%;19%;6

Concord, NH;51;31;53;34;Winds subsiding;NW;19;32%;21%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;68;84;69;Increasingly windy;S;22;64%;55%;6

Denver, CO;77;45;63;40;Windy;NW;19;32%;12%;7

Des Moines, IA;68;53;63;55;A couple of showers;ESE;17;86%;100%;2

Detroit, MI;52;32;55;42;Mostly sunny;E;7;44%;1%;8

Dodge City, KS;81;56;84;47;Breezy, blowing dust;NNW;21;35%;11%;10

Duluth, MN;39;36;40;39;A little rain, cold;ENE;12;73%;85%;2

El Paso, TX;89;63;87;52;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;9%;0%;11

Fairbanks, AK;52;31;55;31;Partly sunny;NE;3;50%;1%;4

Fargo, ND;55;43;53;46;Rain;ENE;10;80%;99%;1

Grand Junction, CO;77;48;63;35;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;18%;4%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;58;42;61;44;Partial sunshine;ESE;10;40%;29%;8

Hartford, CT;54;38;59;40;Windy;NNW;20;30%;5%;8

Helena, MT;58;37;47;28;Rain and snow;SSW;10;73%;98%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;73;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;15;55%;35%;12

Houston, TX;83;69;85;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;11;60%;27%;9

Indianapolis, IN;64;52;65;55;Showers around;ESE;9;54%;74%;3

Jackson, MS;82;56;84;63;Partly sunny;SSE;9;51%;5%;11

Jacksonville, FL;78;65;79;67;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;11;53%;13%;11

Juneau, AK;49;35;52;35;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;54%;26%;4

Kansas City, MO;71;59;76;57;A shower and t-storm;SE;15;73%;99%;2

Knoxville, TN;76;49;78;55;Showers around;E;5;53%;92%;3

Las Vegas, NV;83;60;83;62;Sunny;N;8;11%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;69;53;66;56;A p.m. shower or two;E;8;55%;99%;4

Little Rock, AR;80;56;84;66;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;48%;30%;10

Long Beach, CA;67;53;71;54;Partly sunny;SSE;7;55%;1%;9

Los Angeles, CA;67;51;74;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;2%;10

Louisville, KY;73;55;69;59;Brief p.m. showers;ESE;8;55%;94%;3

Madison, WI;48;44;62;52;Warmer;ESE;13;57%;84%;3

Memphis, TN;79;59;82;66;Mostly cloudy;S;12;44%;13%;9

Miami, FL;85;74;79;74;A couple of t-storms;E;15;73%;98%;4

Milwaukee, WI;45;42;54;47;Warmer;SE;14;56%;39%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;42;60;50;Warmer;ESE;15;72%;93%;2

Mobile, AL;83;66;80;70;Sunshine and nice;SE;9;67%;87%;11

Montgomery, AL;81;59;78;61;Some sun, a shower;SSE;7;61%;64%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;15;9;18;15;Windy and frigid;NNW;28;97%;92%;2

Nashville, TN;79;56;82;64;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;9;47%;29%;10

New Orleans, LA;82;65;84;69;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;9;52%;5%;11

New York, NY;56;39;61;44;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;24%;1%;8

Newark, NJ;56;39;61;43;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;21;23%;1%;8

Norfolk, VA;61;50;67;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;28%;0%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;78;68;82;57;Windy and humid;S;23;60%;66%;5

Olympia, WA;54;40;59;45;A brief shower;SE;7;66%;99%;3

Omaha, NE;81;58;68;52;Rain and a t-storm;SE;19;81%;99%;2

Orlando, FL;85;70;82;69;Breezy;ESE;14;57%;89%;7

Philadelphia, PA;58;37;63;40;Sunshine and breezy;NNW;15;25%;2%;9

Phoenix, AZ;92;63;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;14%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;56;30;62;39;Sunshine;NE;4;37%;1%;9

Portland, ME;49;38;50;40;Cloudy and windy;NNW;20;41%;35%;2

Portland, OR;55;46;61;52;A shower;SSE;6;62%;99%;2

Providence, RI;52;39;56;40;Windy;NNW;20;28%;14%;8

Raleigh, NC;69;45;71;53;Inc. clouds;SE;5;43%;90%;6

Reno, NV;57;34;67;42;Warmer with some sun;S;4;29%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;61;39;67;42;Sunny and cool;S;6;33%;0%;9

Roswell, NM;93;56;91;52;Windy, blowing dust;W;17;9%;2%;11

Sacramento, CA;68;48;79;50;Mostly sunny;W;8;37%;1%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;69;44;57;39;Showers around;SE;14;39%;67%;9

San Antonio, TX;87;71;88;72;Low clouds breaking;SSE;10;63%;44%;8

San Diego, CA;64;55;67;53;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;1%;9

San Francisco, CA;59;47;64;52;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;54%;2%;9

Savannah, GA;78;58;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;9;65%;27%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;43;59;48;A shower in places;S;7;62%;95%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;60;52;62;51;A couple of t-storms;ESE;17;83%;100%;2

Spokane, WA;58;40;57;39;A passing shower;ESE;8;53%;85%;5

Springfield, IL;66;53;62;57;Spotty showers;SE;15;79%;99%;2

St. Louis, MO;73;56;70;61;A shower and t-storm;SE;15;71%;100%;3

Tampa, FL;84;69;84;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;15;64%;91%;7

Toledo, OH;51;35;55;42;Lots of sun, cool;E;6;51%;8%;8

Tucson, AZ;90;52;86;55;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;12%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;77;70;79;58;Increasingly windy;S;16;65%;73%;4

Vero Beach, FL;84;69;79;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;16;74%;99%;5

Washington, DC;60;39;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;30%;1%;9

Wichita, KS;77;67;86;55;A severe t-storm;WSW;23;45%;80%;9

Wilmington, DE;56;37;62;41;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;28%;1%;9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather