US Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;37;29;30;9;Breezy and colder;NW;14;49%;1%;4

Albuquerque, NM;70;40;69;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;5;18%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;36;28;37;30;Snow showers;ESE;6;68%;92%;1

Asheville, NC;68;38;70;40;Sunny and mild;NNW;9;45%;3%;5

Atlanta, GA;74;47;76;49;Sunny and warm;WNW;7;39%;3%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;57;47;48;24;Breezy with some sun;N;16;43%;4%;4

Austin, TX;75;48;77;57;Partly sunny;S;3;52%;2%;6

Baltimore, MD;59;44;51;24;Breezy and cooler;N;14;39%;18%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;77;46;79;42;Sunny and warm;S;4;46%;1%;6

Billings, MT;55;36;56;35;Partly sunny;W;5;62%;2%;3

Birmingham, AL;76;42;76;45;Sunny and warm;W;5;42%;2%;5

Bismarck, ND;28;12;22;18;A little snow;SE;10;71%;83%;1

Boise, ID;67;39;62;36;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;53%;2%;3

Boston, MA;42;33;36;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;19;48%;1%;4

Bridgeport, CT;46;37;40;17;Breezy and colder;NNW;15;37%;1%;4

Buffalo, NY;36;23;27;13;Cold in the p.m.;W;13;51%;0%;4

Burlington, VT;32;19;21;0;Morning snow showers;N;15;56%;75%;2

Caribou, ME;25;6;17;-10;Frigid;WNW;15;58%;27%;1

Casper, WY;59;37;61;37;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;18;37%;1%;4

Charleston, SC;74;51;78;53;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;45%;1%;5

Charleston, WV;64;47;52;27;Cooler;NE;6;60%;30%;1

Charlotte, NC;74;43;78;46;Sunshine and warm;NE;6;42%;3%;5

Cheyenne, WY;64;39;65;40;Partly sunny;W;9;29%;1%;4

Chicago, IL;54;30;32;31;Much colder;E;10;49%;27%;2

Cleveland, OH;42;26;29;19;Colder;E;12;62%;0%;4

Columbia, SC;78;44;82;49;Sunny and very warm;NNW;6;43%;2%;5

Columbus, OH;59;29;37;22;Much colder;ENE;8;55%;6%;2

Concord, NH;38;24;31;5;Winds subsiding;NW;16;46%;8%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;47;78;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;35%;0%;5

Denver, CO;71;39;72;42;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;24%;0%;5

Des Moines, IA;69;27;40;29;Cooler;ESE;11;52%;16%;2

Detroit, MI;46;21;32;19;Colder;ESE;9;43%;0%;4

Dodge City, KS;82;38;78;47;Mostly sunny;S;11;18%;0%;5

Duluth, MN;28;0;25;9;Quite cold;WSW;6;52%;25%;3

El Paso, TX;78;49;77;53;Warm with some sun;WNW;5;23%;80%;5

Fairbanks, AK;17;5;25;8;Partly sunny;NNE;5;63%;10%;1

Fargo, ND;22;-6;14;13;Cloudy and cold;SE;4;66%;89%;2

Grand Junction, CO;60;33;60;37;Partly sunny;ENE;6;42%;12%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;40;18;30;21;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;51%;0%;3

Hartford, CT;43;35;36;14;Breezy and colder;NW;14;41%;1%;4

Helena, MT;48;33;56;32;Cloudy;W;6;60%;26%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;66;81;65;A p.m. shower or two;N;5;59%;70%;8

Houston, TX;71;50;75;53;Fog in the morning;SSE;5;62%;4%;6

Indianapolis, IN;66;32;39;28;Much colder;ENE;9;63%;13%;1

Jackson, MS;77;43;78;45;Sunny and warm;N;3;39%;3%;5

Jacksonville, FL;77;46;81;48;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;43%;3%;6

Juneau, AK;40;29;39;28;Cloudy;E;4;72%;45%;1

Kansas City, MO;82;39;58;41;Sunny and cooler;E;12;51%;6%;4

Knoxville, TN;71;43;72;38;Mostly sunny, mild;NE;7;52%;2%;5

Las Vegas, NV;78;51;79;51;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;14%;40%;4

Lexington, KY;66;43;52;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;10;64%;20%;3

Little Rock, AR;77;42;75;43;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;40%;5%;5

Long Beach, CA;75;53;65;53;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;96%;4

Los Angeles, CA;81;53;70;52;Not as warm;S;7;60%;93%;4

Louisville, KY;71;43;55;32;Hazy sun and cooler;ENE;9;55%;16%;3

Madison, WI;45;22;32;26;Cloudy and colder;SE;6;45%;1%;2

Memphis, TN;77;47;76;47;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;41%;5%;5

Miami, FL;77;71;79;72;Partly sunny;ENE;10;59%;30%;7

Milwaukee, WI;46;22;32;24;Colder;SSE;8;49%;1%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;14;27;19;Cloudy;E;5;52%;4%;1

Mobile, AL;76;45;76;46;Sunny and delightful;WSW;5;51%;0%;5

Montgomery, AL;75;42;71;44;Sunny and delightful;NW;4;48%;4%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;7;0;2;-19;Morning snow showers;NW;28;96%;50%;1

Nashville, TN;75;47;71;39;Mostly sunny, mild;NE;6;49%;3%;5

New Orleans, LA;75;52;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;50%;1%;6

New York, NY;52;41;42;20;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;33%;1%;4

Newark, NJ;51;40;41;19;Breezy and cooler;NNW;16;33%;2%;4

Norfolk, VA;61;47;65;37;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;11;52%;20%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;80;44;79;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;33%;0%;5

Olympia, WA;53;40;50;37;Clearing, a shower;SSW;6;80%;59%;1

Omaha, NE;74;28;49;31;Cooler;ESE;14;51%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;82;58;84;61;Partly sunny;ESE;4;52%;7%;6

Philadelphia, PA;57;43;45;20;Breezy and cooler;N;15;32%;3%;4

Phoenix, AZ;87;58;88;57;Very warm;SSE;6;19%;26%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;55;30;36;19;Colder;N;8;48%;3%;4

Portland, ME;36;27;32;6;A little a.m. snow;NW;18;50%;49%;3

Portland, OR;55;44;52;42;A shower in spots;NNW;5;75%;55%;1

Providence, RI;45;31;39;13;Breezy with sunshine;NW;15;45%;0%;4

Raleigh, NC;73;47;76;39;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;46%;11%;5

Reno, NV;69;36;65;38;Inc. clouds;W;6;33%;70%;3

Richmond, VA;67;51;63;30;Clouds and sun, mild;N;9;44%;21%;2

Roswell, NM;74;37;76;46;Cloudy and warm;S;9;22%;25%;2

Sacramento, CA;75;44;65;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;67%;56%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;62;40;65;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;10;39%;2%;3

San Antonio, TX;76;48;79;56;Patchy morning fog;SSE;5;67%;2%;4

San Diego, CA;74;52;64;55;Partly sunny;SSW;8;69%;97%;4

San Francisco, CA;61;48;58;49;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;82%;97%;1

Savannah, GA;77;48;82;50;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;45%;1%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;43;49;39;A stray shower;SE;7;81%;61%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;50;21;32;24;Cloudy and colder;ESE;12;66%;26%;1

Spokane, WA;52;42;50;34;A couple of showers;S;5;80%;89%;1

Springfield, IL;72;35;44;29;Cooler;E;13;60%;16%;3

St. Louis, MO;78;38;52;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;59%;5%;4

Tampa, FL;80;57;83;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;59%;6%;6

Toledo, OH;46;23;33;20;Colder;N;5;45%;1%;4

Tucson, AZ;86;55;86;53;Hot;SSE;8;15%;8%;4

Tulsa, OK;81;42;79;50;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;37%;2%;5

Vero Beach, FL;77;60;79;61;Showers around;ESE;7;73%;68%;5

Washington, DC;61;48;52;24;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;40%;22%;3

Wichita, KS;79;40;74;50;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;32%;0%;4

Wilmington, DE;56;44;47;23;Breezy and cooler;N;15;32%;2%;4

_____

