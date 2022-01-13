US Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;39;25;28;-1;Increasingly windy;N;16;79%;11%;1 Albuquerque, NM;58;34;56;30;Breezy in the p.m.;E;12;37%;7%;3 Anchorage, AK;35;31;41;27;Periods of sun;NE;6;66%;28%;0 Asheville, NC;50;33;43;25;Some morning snow;NNW;10;69%;51%;2 Atlanta, GA;59;36;52;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;56%;5%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;46;39;45;19;Windy;NNW;19;65%;8%;2 Austin, TX;73;43;76;43;Partly sunny;SSW;5;40%;6%;4 Baltimore, MD;45;34;45;19;Windy;NNW;20;62%;16%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;70;40;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;54%;13%;4 Billings, MT;51;35;37;24;Colder;SW;7;71%;41%;1 Birmingham, AL;60;36;57;42;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;6%;3 Bismarck, ND;29;18;19;-1;A little snow;N;11;73%;91%;0 Boise, ID;42;28;41;31;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;69%;0%;2 Boston, MA;44;33;38;5;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;22;74%;82%;1 Bridgeport, CT;43;34;40;8;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;61%;7%;2 Buffalo, NY;39;26;27;5;Colder;NNE;11;71%;24%;1 Burlington, VT;32;21;23;-8;Morning snow showers;N;16;68%;85%;1 Caribou, ME;19;18;25;-9;Morning snow showers;NNW;12;73%;81%;1 Casper, WY;50;29;31;14;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;16;70%;89%;1 Charleston, SC;58;42;59;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;58%;2%;3 Charleston, WV;51;30;36;23;Afternoon flurries;N;5;92%;55%;1 Charlotte, NC;53;37;56;33;Partly sunny;N;7;52%;1%;3 Cheyenne, WY;53;34;35;19;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;20;63%;66%;1 Chicago, IL;40;32;33;23;A snow shower;ENE;16;71%;89%;1 Cleveland, OH;40;31;33;18;Colder with some sun;NE;15;74%;15%;1 Columbia, SC;60;39;58;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;54%;2%;3 Columbus, OH;44;29;35;21;Partly sunny, colder;NE;8;75%;6%;1 Concord, NH;34;21;36;-4;Increasingly windy;NW;16;69%;10%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;42;73;36;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;41%;26%;3 Denver, CO;68;35;38;16;Snow showers;NNW;13;63%;89%;1 Des Moines, IA;49;27;33;13;Colder, p.m. snow;ENE;11;87%;99%;1 Detroit, MI;37;26;29;11;Colder with some sun;NNE;10;71%;16%;1 Dodge City, KS;64;36;50;15;Cooler;NNW;16;55%;62%;3 Duluth, MN;30;12;16;0;Some snow, colder;ENE;11;68%;74%;1 El Paso, TX;64;35;70;40;Increasing clouds;NE;9;25%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;12;9;16;-2;Increasing clouds;NNW;4;52%;7%;0 Fargo, ND;28;15;17;-11;Colder with snow;N;12;82%;97%;0 Grand Junction, CO;41;24;41;20;Partly sunny;NW;5;67%;13%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;34;21;23;11;Colder;ENE;10;73%;6%;1 Hartford, CT;44;28;38;7;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;70%;12%;1 Helena, MT;37;27;37;20;A morning flurry;SSW;4;69%;42%;2 Honolulu, HI;82;67;80;66;Showers around;E;5;69%;66%;4 Houston, TX;70;45;72;53;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;50%;27%;4 Indianapolis, IN;44;29;37;20;Periods of sun;ENE;7;77%;67%;1 Jackson, MS;67;40;65;47;Partly sunny;SE;5;54%;17%;3 Jacksonville, FL;65;46;64;40;Plenty of sun;N;9;51%;5%;4 Juneau, AK;38;37;42;35;Afternoon rain;ESE;13;85%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;57;32;48;26;Cooler;ENE;8;71%;99%;1 Knoxville, TN;53;31;45;30;Periods of sun;NE;4;73%;4%;1 Las Vegas, NV;62;43;67;42;High clouds;N;9;28%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;47;30;37;25;Colder;NE;5;90%;25%;1 Little Rock, AR;69;36;54;44;Partly sunny, cooler;E;6;68%;56%;3 Long Beach, CA;68;51;69;54;Mostly cloudy;N;3;52%;28%;2 Los Angeles, CA;69;52;74;56;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;42%;22%;2 Louisville, KY;49;30;40;28;Cooler;ENE;5;77%;68%;1 Madison, WI;36;19;22;11;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;11;74%;94%;1 Memphis, TN;66;37;56;43;Partly sunny;ESE;4;59%;57%;3 Miami, FL;75;58;72;55;Partly sunny;NW;10;49%;5%;4 Milwaukee, WI;40;28;29;20;A snow shower;ENE;13;62%;91%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;16;17;0;Colder with snow;NE;13;73%;97%;0 Mobile, AL;66;43;64;45;Partly sunny;SE;5;56%;13%;3 Montgomery, AL;63;37;56;38;Mostly sunny;E;6;52%;5%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;19;16;19;-16;Windy;NNW;30;79%;13%;1 Nashville, TN;52;31;44;37;Periods of sun;ENE;4;74%;10%;2 New Orleans, LA;68;49;67;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;17%;4 New York, NY;47;36;40;12;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;55%;3%;2 Newark, NJ;46;34;41;12;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;16;55%;5%;1 Norfolk, VA;54;37;50;28;Windy;NNW;19;59%;6%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;66;40;58;27;Periods of sunshine;NNW;12;50%;26%;1 Olympia, WA;55;42;52;38;Partly sunny;SSW;2;85%;8%;1 Omaha, NE;54;28;39;14;A wintry mix;NE;11;85%;100%;1 Orlando, FL;74;52;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;NW;10;44%;6%;4 Philadelphia, PA;48;35;46;14;Windy;NW;20;52%;5%;2 Phoenix, AZ;71;52;73;50;Partly sunny;NE;4;34%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;44;34;35;15;Breezy and colder;N;15;70%;21%;1 Portland, ME;37;29;34;3;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;71%;28%;1 Portland, OR;50;45;52;36;Fog, then some sun;ENE;6;77%;7%;1 Providence, RI;46;32;37;7;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;16;67%;84%;1 Raleigh, NC;54;36;53;29;Partly sunny;NNW;7;55%;6%;3 Reno, NV;54;30;46;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;7;56%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;51;33;48;23;Breezy;NNW;14;64%;13%;2 Roswell, NM;68;30;74;32;Windy in the p.m.;NNE;13;19%;4%;3 Sacramento, CA;61;40;64;38;Patchy morning fog;N;6;69%;1%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;42;29;40;25;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;73%;3%;2 San Antonio, TX;77;44;75;48;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;7;42%;4%;4 San Diego, CA;68;54;69;55;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;70%;27%;1 San Francisco, CA;59;45;59;47;Mostly sunny;NE;5;72%;1%;3 Savannah, GA;63;42;62;38;Mostly sunny;NW;8;54%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;42;51;39;Partly sunny;ESE;4;82%;10%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;42;27;31;3;Colder with snow;NNE;14;82%;98%;0 Spokane, WA;40;33;40;33;Mostly cloudy;N;1;87%;5%;0 Springfield, IL;46;27;37;25;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;88%;93%;1 St. Louis, MO;52;29;38;31;Colder;E;6;87%;94%;1 Tampa, FL;71;55;71;47;Mostly sunny;N;6;49%;4%;4 Toledo, OH;39;25;31;12;Chilly with some sun;NNE;7;75%;9%;1 Tucson, AZ;77;47;71;42;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;5;30%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;69;37;59;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;61%;56%;3 Vero Beach, FL;75;50;70;42;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;11;48%;3%;4 Washington, DC;49;32;46;20;Turning sunny, windy;NNW;19;63%;15%;2 Wichita, KS;60;34;52;22;Partly sunny;NNW;10;63%;87%;2 Wilmington, DE;47;35;46;16;Windy;NNW;19;57%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather