US Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;22;24;4;Snow showers, colder;WNW;15;46%;96%;1 Albuquerque, NM;49;26;50;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;42%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;12;11;27;25;Not as cold;NNE;13;67%;70%;0 Asheville, NC;57;24;38;17;Sunny and colder;NW;12;53%;4%;3 Atlanta, GA;62;33;49;25;Sunshine and cooler;NNW;9;47%;11%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;49;29;32;21;Breezy and colder;WNW;15;45%;3%;2 Austin, TX;60;41;58;38;Periods of sun;NNE;8;33%;3%;4 Baltimore, MD;42;26;33;20;Lots of sun, colder;WNW;11;48%;6%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;80;42;57;34;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;43%;5%;3 Billings, MT;41;29;43;30;Partly sunny;WSW;14;43%;0%;2 Birmingham, AL;64;32;49;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;9;40%;3%;3 Bismarck, ND;4;-11;13;9;Partly sunny;S;6;95%;4%;2 Boise, ID;39;20;35;23;Increasing clouds;SE;5;52%;0%;2 Boston, MA;41;27;29;10;Breezy and colder;W;18;37%;21%;2 Bridgeport, CT;39;26;28;15;Periods of sun;WNW;10;42%;2%;2 Buffalo, NY;42;17;19;6;Low clouds;NW;17;60%;91%;1 Burlington, VT;36;14;19;-5;Colder;NNW;10;54%;62%;1 Caribou, ME;28;10;10;-14;Colder;NW;9;57%;17%;1 Casper, WY;37;21;39;23;Sunny and breezy;SSW;23;39%;2%;2 Charleston, SC;71;56;57;35;Cooler;N;9;55%;25%;1 Charleston, WV;47;16;31;11;Partly sunny;WNW;8;68%;11%;2 Charlotte, NC;57;37;48;24;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;36%;9%;3 Cheyenne, WY;37;21;43;30;Sunny and milder;W;8;36%;2%;2 Chicago, IL;31;11;15;3;Frigid;NW;13;64%;8%;2 Cleveland, OH;42;21;23;15;Some afternoon snow;NW;21;63%;98%;1 Columbia, SC;68;47;51;28;Cooler;N;7;43%;16%;3 Columbus, OH;40;14;24;8;A few flurries;NW;11;66%;49%;1 Concord, NH;35;20;22;1;Breezy and colder;NW;15;45%;39%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;32;55;33;Abundant sunshine;WSW;7;37%;1%;3 Denver, CO;37;20;48;30;Hazy sun;SSW;5;32%;0%;3 Des Moines, IA;22;8;20;10;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;8;57%;3%;2 Detroit, MI;38;16;19;4;Frigid;NW;13;56%;0%;1 Dodge City, KS;36;17;51;27;Sunny and warmer;SSW;7;47%;2%;3 Duluth, MN;2;-15;-1;-9;Bitterly cold;SW;8;73%;3%;2 El Paso, TX;56;41;50;39;Periods of sun;E;10;41%;25%;2 Fairbanks, AK;-18;-20;-5;-9;Not as cold;N;5;62%;7%;0 Fargo, ND;-3;-18;-4;-5;Bitterly cold;S;5;71%;3%;1 Grand Junction, CO;38;15;34;13;Sunny;N;4;62%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;33;13;15;2;A little snow;WNW;12;69%;85%;0 Hartford, CT;39;25;29;12;Partly sunny;W;10;42%;9%;2 Helena, MT;32;9;30;15;Partly sunny;SSE;3;63%;1%;2 Honolulu, HI;79;67;80;67;Some sun;NNW;8;66%;36%;3 Houston, TX;72;47;57;41;Cooler with some sun;NE;10;40%;8%;2 Indianapolis, IN;41;14;25;8;Colder;NNW;9;58%;7%;2 Jackson, MS;70;36;52;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;8;41%;2%;3 Jacksonville, FL;79;63;69;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;88%;62%;1 Juneau, AK;30;26;40;35;Rain and drizzle;SE;13;75%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;29;22;40;25;Sunny, not as cold;ESE;6;46%;1%;2 Knoxville, TN;47;22;40;17;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;5;53%;0%;3 Las Vegas, NV;61;37;61;38;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;30%;0%;2 Lexington, KY;45;14;30;12;Colder with sunshine;NW;8;59%;0%;3 Little Rock, AR;58;25;47;27;Sunny and cooler;NW;6;37%;0%;3 Long Beach, CA;73;48;71;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;38%;0%;2 Los Angeles, CA;74;51;73;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;29%;1%;2 Louisville, KY;44;19;33;15;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;8;46%;0%;2 Madison, WI;13;2;6;-5;Frigid;W;7;58%;0%;2 Memphis, TN;63;25;46;28;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;43%;0%;3 Miami, FL;78;73;78;69;A thunderstorm;N;6;77%;91%;3 Milwaukee, WI;25;5;11;2;Frigid;NW;13;50%;2%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;5;-10;3;-2;Sunny, but frigid;SE;7;60%;1%;2 Mobile, AL;71;46;54;37;Partly sunny, cooler;N;12;47%;8%;3 Montgomery, AL;70;40;51;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;9;43%;8%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;28;-11;-10;-26;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;28;88%;41%;1 Nashville, TN;53;18;41;19;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;46%;0%;3 New Orleans, LA;79;52;57;43;Cooler;NNE;13;47%;7%;4 New York, NY;40;27;29;16;Partly sunny, colder;WNW;11;38%;0%;2 Newark, NJ;40;26;29;16;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;41%;3%;2 Norfolk, VA;61;38;41;27;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;9;46%;20%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;41;21;52;30;Sunny and milder;SW;6;34%;1%;3 Olympia, WA;43;31;47;44;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;85%;89%;0 Omaha, NE;28;16;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;46%;2%;2 Orlando, FL;82;66;80;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;9;77%;65%;3 Philadelphia, PA;43;26;30;18;Sunshine and colder;WNW;12;42%;4%;2 Phoenix, AZ;74;52;71;51;Partly sunny;ENE;10;30%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;44;17;24;14;Much colder;WNW;11;60%;30%;1 Portland, ME;38;23;24;4;Breezy and colder;NNW;15;36%;25%;2 Portland, OR;50;35;45;41;Rain and drizzle;E;6;79%;70%;0 Providence, RI;43;27;29;13;Breezy and colder;W;14;43%;8%;2 Raleigh, NC;63;37;45;23;Clearing and cooler;NNW;6;45%;8%;3 Reno, NV;44;23;44;22;Clouds breaking;SSW;5;54%;0%;2 Richmond, VA;57;31;40;20;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;7;43%;2%;3 Roswell, NM;47;23;52;32;Periods of sun;SSW;4;35%;1%;3 Sacramento, CA;54;39;58;36;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;77%;1%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;39;19;38;20;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;64%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;68;45;59;43;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;34%;3%;4 San Diego, CA;68;48;71;53;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;40%;0%;2 San Francisco, CA;56;46;59;45;Clouds breaking;NE;7;71%;1%;2 Savannah, GA;75;61;62;35;Cooler;NNE;11;49%;25%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;34;45;43;An afternoon shower;SE;7;84%;96%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;21;2;22;14;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;1%;2 Spokane, WA;34;19;33;29;Mostly cloudy;S;2;76%;5%;1 Springfield, IL;30;13;27;11;Very cold;N;12;56%;1%;2 St. Louis, MO;33;17;35;16;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;9;55%;2%;2 Tampa, FL;82;67;79;51;Partly sunny;NNE;6;84%;36%;3 Toledo, OH;39;16;22;5;Quite cold;NW;12;59%;1%;1 Tucson, AZ;74;50;65;47;Breezy in the a.m.;E;13;44%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;43;23;50;30;Sunny and milder;SSW;5;36%;2%;3 Vero Beach, FL;79;65;81;65;A stray thunderstorm;N;5;78%;97%;3 Washington, DC;46;25;34;20;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;10;50%;3%;2 Wichita, KS;34;18;47;24;Sunny and milder;SSW;5;48%;1%;3 Wilmington, DE;45;25;31;19;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;13;45%;3%;2