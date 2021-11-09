US Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;61;45;57;31;Clouds breaking;WNW;9;66%;0%;2 Albuquerque, NM;69;45;64;38;Breezy in the p.m.;N;14;29%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;25;18;25;21;Cold, a p.m. flurry;NNE;7;64%;86%;0 Asheville, NC;76;42;72;46;Sunny and warm;SE;5;47%;14%;3 Atlanta, GA;77;45;74;52;Mostly sunny;SE;4;48%;15%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;67;54;65;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;64%;5%;3 Austin, TX;76;61;80;60;Clouds and sun;S;8;63%;65%;2 Baltimore, MD;71;51;69;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;52%;12%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;75;51;75;61;Partly sunny;SE;7;66%;27%;4 Billings, MT;50;41;50;32;Breezy;WNW;16;33%;27%;2 Birmingham, AL;74;48;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;48%;20%;4 Bismarck, ND;51;39;49;33;A little a.m. rain;W;11;58%;81%;1 Boise, ID;51;34;49;40;Partly sunny;ESE;5;62%;70%;2 Boston, MA;67;48;61;38;Clouds breaking;WNW;9;60%;9%;2 Bridgeport, CT;66;48;63;35;Partly sunny;NNW;7;56%;4%;3 Buffalo, NY;60;43;53;40;Periods of sun;ESE;5;59%;4%;2 Burlington, VT;59;44;54;32;A morning shower;WNW;8;62%;60%;2 Caribou, ME;58;32;47;31;Snow and rain;WNW;4;69%;70%;1 Casper, WY;55;36;43;24;Cooler;WSW;9;60%;42%;2 Charleston, SC;72;48;71;53;Partly sunny;SE;5;55%;5%;4 Charleston, WV;73;45;69;49;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;3;63%;12%;3 Charlotte, NC;77;45;77;46;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;44%;4%;3 Cheyenne, WY;56;41;47;31;Breezy and cooler;NW;19;39%;15%;3 Chicago, IL;56;47;57;53;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;71%;26%;2 Cleveland, OH;61;49;59;50;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;60%;14%;3 Columbia, SC;80;44;78;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;44%;5%;4 Columbus, OH;66;44;61;49;Nice with some sun;ESE;6;74%;29%;2 Concord, NH;68;42;57;26;A morning shower;WNW;7;64%;44%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;60;75;53;A strong t-storm;WNW;16;68%;77%;2 Denver, CO;59;43;57;35;Cooler;NE;11;31%;46%;3 Des Moines, IA;60;44;55;40;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WSW;12;86%;98%;1 Detroit, MI;58;35;53;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;4;65%;26%;2 Dodge City, KS;55;43;62;33;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;15;67%;56%;2 Duluth, MN;56;30;47;42;Cooler, p.m. rain;ENE;8;72%;95%;1 El Paso, TX;81;49;77;48;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;22%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;7;-2;3;-4;Very cold;N;2;72%;11%;1 Fargo, ND;54;38;45;33;Cooler, p.m. rain;W;9;75%;91%;1 Grand Junction, CO;58;40;54;32;A morning shower;W;7;62%;41%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;57;30;56;45;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;63%;26%;2 Hartford, CT;67;45;63;31;Partly sunny;WNW;8;56%;4%;3 Helena, MT;42;32;44;28;Lots of sun, breezy;SW;13;42%;39%;2 Honolulu, HI;84;71;86;71;Sunshine and nice;ENE;5;57%;32%;5 Houston, TX;76;63;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;73%;69%;3 Indianapolis, IN;62;45;64;52;Mild with some sun;SE;6;77%;25%;2 Jackson, MS;75;48;76;60;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;56%;4 Jacksonville, FL;73;53;74;63;Periods of sun;E;7;74%;56%;3 Juneau, AK;37;29;38;29;Rain and snow shower;ENE;5;77%;62%;0 Kansas City, MO;67;53;65;43;Strong thunderstorms;NW;9;82%;96%;1 Knoxville, TN;71;42;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;2;60%;16%;3 Las Vegas, NV;78;55;76;56;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;27%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;70;44;69;52;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;6;64%;26%;3 Little Rock, AR;70;48;71;57;Nice with some sun;S;7;61%;64%;3 Long Beach, CA;67;58;72;58;Nice with sunshine;N;5;61%;3%;4 Los Angeles, CA;67;55;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;N;5;64%;4%;4 Louisville, KY;68;47;72;53;Hazy sun;SSE;6;58%;31%;3 Madison, WI;59;34;57;50;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;64%;64%;2 Memphis, TN;71;49;74;58;Partly sunny;SSE;8;57%;72%;3 Miami, FL;77;73;80;76;A shower or two;ESE;9;62%;82%;4 Milwaukee, WI;57;40;57;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;56%;68%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;35;54;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;12;60%;94%;1 Mobile, AL;75;51;74;62;Partly sunny;SE;6;63%;26%;4 Montgomery, AL;75;45;72;54;Partly sunny;SSE;5;54%;14%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;37;26;28;17;Very windy;NW;44;86%;72%;2 Nashville, TN;74;42;73;55;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;54%;25%;3 New Orleans, LA;75;57;75;64;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;8;64%;17%;4 New York, NY;68;54;66;43;Partly sunny, mild;NNW;9;45%;4%;3 Newark, NJ;71;50;65;38;Partly sunny, mild;NNW;8;48%;5%;3 Norfolk, VA;73;49;70;50;Turning sunny, nice;ESE;5;53%;4%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;71;59;66;44;A strong t-storm;NNW;14;84%;66%;1 Olympia, WA;53;40;51;44;A shower in the p.m.;N;5;88%;81%;1 Omaha, NE;63;44;58;37;A little p.m. rain;NW;9;87%;91%;1 Orlando, FL;78;63;79;67;Partly sunny;E;8;71%;55%;2 Philadelphia, PA;71;47;68;39;Partly sunny, mild;NE;7;52%;6%;3 Phoenix, AZ;84;56;83;56;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;29%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;68;49;60;48;Some sunshine;E;4;64%;15%;3 Portland, ME;59;43;55;35;A shower;WNW;8;74%;55%;2 Portland, OR;52;44;54;49;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;77%;92%;1 Providence, RI;69;45;63;34;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;54%;3%;3 Raleigh, NC;76;45;76;44;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;50%;4%;3 Reno, NV;55;37;63;39;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;6;45%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;75;48;72;46;Sunny, nice and warm;ESE;5;51%;7%;3 Roswell, NM;79;48;78;42;Sunny and windy;WNW;16;18%;4%;4 Sacramento, CA;63;52;66;49;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;7;74%;6%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;48;40;50;39;Periods of sun;SSE;6;68%;27%;2 San Antonio, TX;77;62;81;61;Humid;S;8;69%;5%;3 San Diego, CA;66;59;68;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;74%;3%;4 San Francisco, CA;64;54;65;51;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;5;72%;3%;3 Savannah, GA;74;45;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;2;63%;2%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;42;51;46;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;6;79%;82%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;55;39;50;34;Afternoon rain;NW;9;82%;85%;1 Spokane, WA;50;35;47;34;Partly sunny;SE;5;71%;35%;1 Springfield, IL;60;46;63;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;76%;79%;1 St. Louis, MO;67;48;69;53;Mostly cloudy;S;8;70%;74%;1 Tampa, FL;79;63;77;68;Periods of sun;ENE;6;67%;38%;3 Toledo, OH;59;37;54;46;Sun, then clouds;ESE;3;73%;26%;3 Tucson, AZ;84;52;81;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;29%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;72;62;68;45;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;11;78%;87%;1 Vero Beach, FL;83;68;80;72;A shower in spots;ESE;10;74%;82%;2 Washington, DC;73;48;70;45;Nice with sunshine;E;6;57%;28%;3 Wichita, KS;63;52;63;39;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;9;86%;78%;1 Wilmington, DE;69;47;66;38;Partly sunny, mild;NE;7;58%;5%;3