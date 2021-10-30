US Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;57;51;59;47;A couple of showers;WSW;15;79%;68%;1

Albuquerque, NM;73;44;68;43;Partly sunny;E;7;34%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;45;41;45;37;A little rain;ESE;9;74%;92%;0

Asheville, NC;54;48;57;42;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;74%;58%;4

Atlanta, GA;58;51;64;45;Periods of sun;NW;8;66%;6%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;66;57;66;52;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;73%;27%;2

Austin, TX;80;52;82;56;Mostly sunny;SE;3;48%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;64;51;66;49;Breezy with clearing;W;14;68%;29%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;69;47;76;51;Sunny and nice;NE;4;64%;5%;4

Billings, MT;43;29;39;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;7;67%;2%;3

Birmingham, AL;56;50;66;46;Warmer;N;6;70%;6%;4

Bismarck, ND;52;30;45;24;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;49%;2%;2

Boise, ID;60;45;63;45;Partial sunshine;E;4;61%;30%;3

Boston, MA;62;56;65;50;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;17;72%;27%;1

Bridgeport, CT;63;53;63;48;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;73%;27%;2

Buffalo, NY;55;51;56;45;Breezy with a shower;W;15;80%;83%;1

Burlington, VT;56;49;56;47;Breezy with rain;S;14;88%;94%;0

Caribou, ME;48;43;58;49;Breezy, morning rain;SSW;14;88%;94%;1

Casper, WY;44;28;35;25;Colder;NE;12;82%;40%;1

Charleston, SC;66;54;71;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;63%;4%;4

Charleston, WV;57;51;59;45;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;79%;60%;1

Charlotte, NC;62;48;70;43;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;64%;5%;4

Cheyenne, WY;58;32;34;27;Rain and snow shower;SSE;9;89%;89%;1

Chicago, IL;58;46;53;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;68%;12%;2

Cleveland, OH;58;52;59;46;Breezy;WNW;16;74%;78%;3

Columbia, SC;64;49;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;6;64%;5%;4

Columbus, OH;58;50;59;40;Clearing;WNW;10;72%;17%;1

Concord, NH;54;51;63;44;Cloudy and warmer;WSW;7;74%;31%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;51;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;40%;0%;4

Denver, CO;73;34;46;31;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;6;73%;34%;1

Des Moines, IA;60;40;50;33;Breezy and cooler;WNW;14;58%;3%;2

Detroit, MI;53;47;57;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;71%;33%;3

Dodge City, KS;75;36;54;33;Cooler;E;13;62%;61%;3

Duluth, MN;52;36;44;32;Cooler with a shower;W;14;65%;44%;1

El Paso, TX;83;50;81;50;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;26%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;41;38;43;28;Clouds and sun, mild;NE;7;44%;34%;1

Fargo, ND;47;32;44;29;Partly sunny;WNW;11;59%;9%;2

Grand Junction, CO;64;40;63;41;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;53%;52%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;55;43;54;39;Breezy with some sun;WNW;14;80%;33%;2

Hartford, CT;61;53;63;46;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;74%;28%;1

Helena, MT;41;23;39;19;Mostly sunny, cold;W;4;55%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;N;4;60%;66%;6

Houston, TX;75;53;81;57;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;46%;4%;4

Indianapolis, IN;55;48;57;37;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;71%;6%;2

Jackson, MS;61;46;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;3;62%;6%;4

Jacksonville, FL;69;52;73;52;Mostly sunny;NW;8;60%;6%;4

Juneau, AK;44;34;46;34;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;0%;1

Kansas City, MO;64;44;54;38;Cooler;N;10;58%;16%;3

Knoxville, TN;55;51;61;45;Partly sunny;SW;6;71%;9%;3

Las Vegas, NV;81;58;81;56;Partly sunny;ESE;7;28%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;56;49;59;40;Decreasing clouds;WNW;8;75%;8%;3

Little Rock, AR;66;42;71;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;58%;6%;4

Long Beach, CA;68;58;69;56;Low clouds breaking;W;5;73%;3%;4

Los Angeles, CA;72;56;70;55;Low clouds breaking;S;5;80%;4%;4

Louisville, KY;59;49;62;39;Decreasing clouds;NW;7;67%;10%;2

Madison, WI;57;42;50;30;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;65%;7%;3

Memphis, TN;60;46;69;47;Sunshine;N;5;64%;7%;4

Miami, FL;81;68;82;71;Partly sunny;NE;6;56%;14%;5

Milwaukee, WI;58;45;53;35;Breezy;WNW;15;63%;15%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;37;47;30;Breezy and cooler;WNW;14;55%;7%;2

Mobile, AL;66;51;74;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;5;62%;4%;4

Montgomery, AL;58;50;64;46;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;70%;6%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;38;37;40;27;Rain tapering off;W;35;91%;87%;1

Nashville, TN;56;49;64;43;Warmer;NNW;6;66%;8%;4

New Orleans, LA;67;58;75;63;Sunny and beautiful;NE;6;59%;4%;4

New York, NY;64;54;62;50;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;74%;23%;2

Newark, NJ;65;53;63;48;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;74%;27%;1

Norfolk, VA;67;51;71;50;Breezy;WNW;15;64%;12%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;72;46;62;43;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;62%;4%;3

Olympia, WA;56;34;55;34;Sunshine;NNW;4;63%;27%;2

Omaha, NE;64;40;51;36;Cooler;NW;13;55%;5%;3

Orlando, FL;72;60;76;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;63%;4%;5

Philadelphia, PA;66;51;64;49;Breezy with clearing;W;14;75%;27%;1

Phoenix, AZ;87;61;86;61;Partly sunny;WSW;5;27%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;58;52;59;45;A shower in the a.m.;W;8;73%;67%;1

Portland, ME;55;52;61;49;Cloudy and warmer;WSW;9;84%;30%;1

Portland, OR;57;46;58;46;Brilliant sunshine;E;8;47%;32%;2

Providence, RI;64;55;64;49;Clearing and breezy;WSW;14;74%;27%;2

Raleigh, NC;60;51;70;46;Breezy with clearing;NW;14;63%;5%;3

Reno, NV;66;39;62;40;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;4;58%;10%;3

Richmond, VA;63;50;70;45;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;64%;19%;2

Roswell, NM;86;47;73;42;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;8;34%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;68;51;65;51;Partly sunny, cool;SE;4;80%;33%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;65;47;63;46;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;6;59%;84%;1

San Antonio, TX;81;52;85;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;49%;0%;4

San Diego, CA;65;58;67;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;79%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;64;55;64;57;Some sun returning;SSE;6;74%;44%;3

Savannah, GA;66;51;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;66%;5%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;39;56;41;Sunshine;E;7;51%;25%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;60;33;49;25;Cooler;WNW;12;53%;3%;3

Spokane, WA;49;30;51;29;Plenty of sun;NE;6;46%;1%;2

Springfield, IL;57;42;56;35;Mostly sunny;NW;12;69%;7%;3

St. Louis, MO;57;43;56;36;Sunny;NNW;8;70%;9%;3

Tampa, FL;73;65;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;N;6;61%;6%;5

Toledo, OH;54;45;57;38;Clearing and breezy;WNW;14;80%;29%;1

Tucson, AZ;89;57;87;55;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;25%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;70;46;62;44;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;4%;4

Vero Beach, FL;80;60;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;65%;5%;5

Washington, DC;62;52;67;50;Clearing and breezy;W;15;70%;27%;2

Wichita, KS;70;43;58;39;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;12;56%;48%;3

Wilmington, DE;66;51;65;48;Breezy with clearing;W;13;77%;27%;1

