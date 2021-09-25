Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;52;67;48;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;70%;14%;4

Albuquerque, NM;81;60;78;58;A t-storm around;WSW;6;49%;64%;4

Anchorage, AK;45;30;46;29;Partly sunny, chilly;N;6;63%;5%;2

Asheville, NC;70;51;71;46;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;66%;6%;6

Atlanta, GA;76;55;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;NW;6;60%;3%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;74;62;73;62;Sunny and beautiful;W;12;60%;2%;5

Austin, TX;89;62;90;64;Partly sunny;SSE;4;42%;4%;7

Baltimore, MD;76;57;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;W;11;49%;1%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;83;57;86;60;Mostly sunny;SE;5;56%;3%;7

Billings, MT;90;56;88;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;9;28%;3%;4

Birmingham, AL;79;57;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;4;58%;3%;6

Bismarck, ND;83;55;87;53;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;42%;4%;4

Boise, ID;85;58;85;56;Dimmed sunshine;E;6;24%;1%;4

Boston, MA;72;64;74;57;A morning shower;W;8;65%;44%;4

Bridgeport, CT;74;58;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;9;57%;4%;5

Buffalo, NY;70;55;67;62;Breezy with a shower;WSW;13;58%;73%;4

Burlington, VT;72;56;69;52;Some sun, a shower;SW;8;61%;59%;3

Caribou, ME;69;61;65;49;Occasional rain;W;6;89%;87%;1

Casper, WY;84;48;85;47;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;13;20%;5%;5

Charleston, SC;79;61;81;63;Sunny and nice;SW;6;53%;2%;6

Charleston, WV;72;47;73;51;Nice with sunshine;S;5;64%;8%;5

Charlotte, NC;77;54;77;52;Sunny and nice;SE;5;58%;0%;6

Cheyenne, WY;82;56;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;11;17%;4%;5

Chicago, IL;69;56;80;65;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;13;39%;10%;5

Cleveland, OH;66;54;72;62;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;14;53%;5%;5

Columbia, SC;80;56;81;54;Sunny and nice;NE;4;53%;3%;6

Columbus, OH;67;45;74;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;53%;0%;5

Concord, NH;76;57;72;49;A morning shower;W;8;68%;45%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;64;92;66;Partly sunny;S;9;37%;4%;6

Denver, CO;86;55;87;54;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;17%;4%;5

Des Moines, IA;75;57;86;62;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;13;40%;18%;5

Detroit, MI;64;49;68;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;60%;12%;4

Dodge City, KS;83;61;95;62;Hot;S;21;28%;6%;5

Duluth, MN;65;53;71;54;Nice with some sun;ENE;6;56%;7%;4

El Paso, TX;84;65;87;65;A t-storm in spots;W;6;47%;64%;6

Fairbanks, AK;39;21;39;19;Cold with clouds;ESE;4;73%;23%;1

Fargo, ND;76;54;80;52;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;46%;10%;4

Grand Junction, CO;85;55;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;27%;5%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;63;53;73;62;Partly sunny;SW;10;55%;13%;4

Hartford, CT;75;58;73;53;Sunshine and nice;WSW;8;62%;7%;4

Helena, MT;84;50;86;49;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;33%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;87;77;87;76;Breezy with a shower;ENE;17;62%;69%;6

Houston, TX;86;61;87;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;59%;18%;7

Indianapolis, IN;68;49;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;51%;5%;5

Jackson, MS;83;58;86;60;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;2;55%;3%;6

Jacksonville, FL;84;65;86;66;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;55%;4%;7

Juneau, AK;51;40;52;42;Cloudy;ENE;6;68%;59%;1

Kansas City, MO;77;61;89;71;Sunny and warmer;SSW;14;38%;7%;5

Knoxville, TN;75;49;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;68%;6%;5

Las Vegas, NV;94;71;93;69;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;34%;7%;6

Lexington, KY;65;44;72;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;66%;3%;5

Little Rock, AR;85;55;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;54%;3%;6

Long Beach, CA;78;62;76;61;Fog, then sun;SSW;6;66%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;78;59;75;59;Fog to sun;SSW;6;66%;0%;5

Louisville, KY;71;48;76;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;3%;5

Madison, WI;68;52;80;55;Warmer with some sun;SSW;8;44%;11%;3

Memphis, TN;83;59;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;4;51%;3%;6

Miami, FL;87;77;86;75;A thunderstorm;NE;9;70%;63%;5

Milwaukee, WI;70;54;80;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;12;44%;10%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;54;80;57;Pleasant and warmer;E;7;52%;10%;4

Mobile, AL;83;61;85;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;51%;3%;7

Montgomery, AL;80;55;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;4;59%;4%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;52;43;46;33;Windy;WNW;33;87%;63%;1

Nashville, TN;73;50;77;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;59%;2%;5

New Orleans, LA;81;65;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;50%;4%;7

New York, NY;75;62;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;W;9;51%;0%;5

Newark, NJ;77;60;73;56;Sunny and pleasant;W;8;52%;2%;5

Norfolk, VA;77;59;76;55;Sunny and pleasant;W;8;51%;3%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;88;61;93;64;Very warm;S;13;36%;3%;6

Olympia, WA;76;48;65;52;Cooler, p.m. rain;S;9;76%;91%;1

Omaha, NE;80;58;88;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;12;43%;16%;5

Orlando, FL;90;72;89;69;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;7;60%;10%;7

Philadelphia, PA;77;60;73;58;Mostly sunny;W;9;51%;2%;5

Phoenix, AZ;91;72;79;69;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;67%;87%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;73;49;72;56;Mostly sunny;SW;7;56%;11%;5

Portland, ME;70;62;70;56;Rain in the morning;W;8;81%;79%;2

Portland, OR;83;53;74;59;Showers around;S;7;62%;89%;2

Providence, RI;75;63;75;55;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;62%;14%;3

Raleigh, NC;76;57;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;51%;2%;5

Reno, NV;85;51;82;47;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;26%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;75;54;74;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;56%;1%;5

Roswell, NM;85;59;88;61;Clouds and sun;SW;8;34%;22%;6

Sacramento, CA;88;53;84;53;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;2%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;86;59;87;59;Abundant sunshine;ESE;7;24%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;90;60;90;65;Partly sunny;SE;6;46%;3%;7

San Diego, CA;75;67;74;66;Fog, then sun;NW;7;70%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;65;57;63;59;Fog in the morning;WSW;10;62%;3%;5

Savannah, GA;81;58;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;SW;2;57%;2%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;53;63;56;A little p.m. rain;SSW;9;74%;92%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;78;54;86;56;Mostly sunny, warm;W;9;46%;11%;4

Spokane, WA;82;57;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;37%;67%;4

Springfield, IL;72;48;82;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;12;43%;1%;5

St. Louis, MO;75;51;83;64;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;44%;6%;5

Tampa, FL;91;73;90;71;Partly sunny;ENE;5;69%;30%;7

Toledo, OH;65;47;73;58;Partly sunny;SW;8;60%;4%;5

Tucson, AZ;93;66;82;62;A shower and t-storm;SE;5;60%;70%;4

Tulsa, OK;88;59;97;68;Hot;SSW;10;37%;5%;5

Vero Beach, FL;90;75;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;NE;10;65%;30%;7

Washington, DC;76;56;73;53;Sunny and nice;WSW;9;53%;0%;5

Wichita, KS;82;61;94;66;Breezy and hot;SSW;16;34%;3%;5

Wilmington, DE;76;59;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;W;10;56%;1%;5

_____

