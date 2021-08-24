US Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;87;62;86;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;5;68%;3%;7 Albuquerque, NM;92;65;94;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;22%;24%;10 Anchorage, AK;62;53;59;52;Showers around;S;8;78%;99%;1 Asheville, NC;86;65;88;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;67%;63%;9 Atlanta, GA;91;72;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;65%;71%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;88;74;86;77;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;66%;4%;8 Austin, TX;99;76;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;51%;31%;10 Baltimore, MD;94;74;95;75;Hot and humid;SSW;4;57%;35%;8 Baton Rouge, LA;94;75;92;75;A t-storm or two;ESE;5;71%;71%;10 Billings, MT;75;50;79;56;Hazy sun;NNW;7;46%;19%;5 Birmingham, AL;93;74;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;63%;63%;9 Bismarck, ND;79;51;72;55;A t-storm around;E;6;59%;92%;6 Boise, ID;85;55;86;56;Hazy sunshine;ENE;6;24%;2%;7 Boston, MA;85;73;88;72;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;56%;5%;7 Bridgeport, CT;86;69;88;72;Plenty of sun;SW;6;57%;6%;7 Buffalo, NY;84;72;89;76;A strong t-storm;SSW;8;63%;65%;7 Burlington, VT;90;68;90;72;Sun and clouds;S;7;57%;27%;6 Caribou, ME;82;61;86;66;More sun than clouds;S;3;53%;10%;6 Casper, WY;85;48;90;56;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;28%;16%;7 Charleston, SC;85;77;84;76;Clearing, a t-storm;SE;6;75%;63%;4 Charleston, WV;93;71;95;71;Hot and humid;SE;4;63%;36%;8 Charlotte, NC;94;73;89;72;A t-storm around;S;5;66%;76%;9 Cheyenne, WY;90;56;87;58;Mostly sunny;S;9;29%;8%;8 Chicago, IL;90;77;91;75;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;70%;59%;7 Cleveland, OH;87;77;91;77;A strong t-storm;S;7;67%;66%;7 Columbia, SC;94;74;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;74%;52%;4 Columbus, OH;92;72;94;75;Hot;SE;5;63%;44%;8 Concord, NH;89;63;90;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;55%;3%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;78;99;79;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;50%;6%;9 Denver, CO;95;61;92;62;Warm with sunshine;S;6;21%;9%;8 Des Moines, IA;94;74;87;73;A strong t-storm;E;7;77%;80%;7 Detroit, MI;92;74;94;74;A strong t-storm;SW;7;73%;80%;7 Dodge City, KS;106;70;102;70;Hot;SSE;17;38%;19%;8 Duluth, MN;70;62;77;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;9;71%;23%;6 El Paso, TX;97;74;98;73;Sunshine;ESE;6;29%;0%;10 Fairbanks, AK;59;54;58;51;A shower or two;SSW;4;73%;82%;1 Fargo, ND;83;53;73;54;Mostly sunny;NE;7;74%;27%;6 Grand Junction, CO;91;59;93;64;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;17%;31%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;91;75;91;72;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;71%;65%;7 Hartford, CT;87;67;88;70;Mostly sunny;S;4;60%;7%;7 Helena, MT;73;45;79;53;Hazy sun;SSW;4;42%;19%;6 Honolulu, HI;86;75;87;75;A couple of showers;ENE;16;54%;72%;11 Houston, TX;98;79;97;79;A t-storm around;SSW;5;59%;64%;10 Indianapolis, IN;95;75;96;77;Record-tying heat;SW;6;59%;36%;8 Jackson, MS;97;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SE;5;63%;48%;10 Jacksonville, FL;88;76;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;E;6;68%;56%;3 Juneau, AK;56;51;57;51;Rain tapering off;ESE;7;94%;93%;1 Kansas City, MO;97;78;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;9;56%;29%;8 Knoxville, TN;94;69;95;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;4;63%;63%;9 Las Vegas, NV;104;78;105;81;Hot with hazy sun;W;8;11%;0%;9 Lexington, KY;93;70;93;72;Hot and humid;ESE;4;67%;42%;8 Little Rock, AR;99;76;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;57%;9%;9 Long Beach, CA;82;64;85;66;Partly sunny;WSW;7;53%;0%;9 Los Angeles, CA;82;63;88;69;Brilliant sunshine;S;5;45%;0%;9 Louisville, KY;96;75;97;75;Hot;ENE;4;59%;29%;8 Madison, WI;86;74;86;66;Mostly sunny;NW;6;68%;33%;7 Memphis, TN;96;77;96;77;Lots of sun, humid;SE;6;54%;4%;9 Miami, FL;90;83;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;NE;12;57%;86%;10 Milwaukee, WI;89;76;90;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;WNW;9;71%;74%;7 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;67;81;63;Sunshine, less humid;NE;9;58%;33%;6 Mobile, AL;94;78;87;76;A t-storm or two;SE;7;78%;83%;6 Montgomery, AL;95;74;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;71%;71%;10 Mt. Washington, NH;57;53;62;55;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;22;77%;6%;6 Nashville, TN;93;73;95;73;Warm with sunshine;SE;4;59%;20%;9 New Orleans, LA;95;81;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;65%;86%;8 New York, NY;88;72;90;76;Hot and humid;S;5;53%;4%;7 Newark, NJ;89;70;90;74;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;54%;6%;7 Norfolk, VA;91;74;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;67%;31%;8 Oklahoma City, OK;98;75;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;49%;5%;9 Olympia, WA;78;48;75;55;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;58%;30%;6 Omaha, NE;94;74;91;75;Mostly sunny, humid;E;10;70%;18%;7 Orlando, FL;89;77;90;76;Partly sunny;ENE;7;69%;44%;10 Philadelphia, PA;92;71;93;75;Hot and humid;SSW;5;54%;5%;8 Phoenix, AZ;105;83;109;85;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;25%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;91;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;4;59%;61%;8 Portland, ME;80;67;83;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;65%;4%;7 Portland, OR;85;55;80;56;Partly sunny;N;5;46%;16%;6 Providence, RI;87;71;90;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;58%;10%;7 Raleigh, NC;95;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;48%;6 Reno, NV;84;51;82;48;Hazy and smoky;W;8;26%;0%;8 Richmond, VA;94;73;94;73;Hot and humid;S;5;63%;13%;8 Roswell, NM;98;68;98;67;Sunshine;SSE;10;36%;8%;10 Sacramento, CA;84;54;85;55;Sunny;S;5;45%;2%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;92;69;93;64;Breezy with hazy sun;SSE;16;19%;4%;8 San Antonio, TX;97;76;97;76;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;27%;10 San Diego, CA;78;67;80;70;Partly sunny;NNW;8;61%;0%;9 San Francisco, CA;66;58;66;57;Clouds, then sun;WSW;10;59%;2%;7 Savannah, GA;88;75;84;75;Humid with a t-storm;NE;3;82%;64%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;54;75;57;Mostly cloudy;S;7;53%;30%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;88;64;81;66;Not as warm;NE;11;55%;30%;7 Spokane, WA;76;48;80;56;Hazy sunshine;N;2;35%;3%;5 Springfield, IL;92;75;92;73;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;69%;61%;8 St. Louis, MO;95;75;97;76;Hot and humid;SE;5;57%;16%;8 Tampa, FL;91;78;93;77;A t-storm around;ENE;6;68%;55%;9 Toledo, OH;91;72;93;71;A strong t-storm;SW;5;73%;80%;7 Tucson, AZ;103;77;104;79;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;30%;2%;10 Tulsa, OK;101;77;102;76;Hot with sunshine;SSE;8;49%;6%;9 Vero Beach, FL;89;76;90;77;Windy and humid;ENE;19;70%;90%;11 Washington, DC;93;73;95;75;Very warm and humid;SE;5;58%;35%;8 Wichita, KS;102;77;101;74;Breezy and hot;S;15;45%;10%;8 Wilmington, DE;91;72;93;75;Hot and humid;S;5;57%;4%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather