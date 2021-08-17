US Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;76;67;80;67;A couple of showers;SE;7;79%;92%;2 Albuquerque, NM;88;66;86;63;A t-storm around;SSW;9;50%;64%;10 Anchorage, AK;59;51;63;52;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;71%;44%;2 Asheville, NC;72;68;85;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;6;75%;53%;5 Atlanta, GA;76;70;87;72;A stray thunderstorm;SW;5;74%;54%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;82;77;82;77;Humid with a shower;SSE;8;83%;66%;3 Austin, TX;91;76;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;SE;5;73%;60%;5 Baltimore, MD;85;74;85;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;85%;93%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;77%;64%;9 Billings, MT;98;58;65;55;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;65%;84%;2 Birmingham, AL;86;72;90;76;Humid;SSW;5;68%;63%;7 Bismarck, ND;99;77;103;65;Very hot;N;13;37%;28%;7 Boise, ID;80;53;74;51;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;11;46%;17%;8 Boston, MA;84;71;87;73;Cloudy and humid;SSW;8;58%;65%;2 Bridgeport, CT;82;73;83;73;A downpour, humid;SSE;7;69%;86%;3 Buffalo, NY;80;72;81;70;A couple of showers;ENE;6;73%;85%;3 Burlington, VT;72;68;81;68;A couple of showers;S;9;81%;72%;2 Caribou, ME;86;63;80;65;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;31%;4 Casper, WY;94;62;81;51;A t-storm, cooler;NE;11;42%;82%;4 Charleston, SC;81;78;86;78;A morning t-storm;SSW;7;79%;81%;5 Charleston, WV;81;70;83;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;79%;78%;2 Charlotte, NC;82;74;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;SW;7;72%;48%;4 Cheyenne, WY;91;60;90;58;Mostly cloudy;N;10;30%;57%;7 Chicago, IL;80;71;82;71;A t-storm around;E;6;73%;55%;5 Cleveland, OH;81;72;81;73;A t-storm around;NNE;8;77%;55%;2 Columbia, SC;86;76;87;76;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;73%;60%;6 Columbus, OH;77;70;84;70;A t-storm around;WNW;6;73%;64%;4 Concord, NH;84;66;81;67;A downpour, humid;SW;5;82%;66%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;74;87;77;A couple of t-storms;SE;10;81%;84%;7 Denver, CO;96;64;96;62;Turning cloudy, warm;NNE;6;24%;32%;9 Des Moines, IA;87;67;88;69;Sunshine and humid;SE;9;63%;27%;8 Detroit, MI;81;70;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;NE;5;76%;63%;3 Dodge City, KS;90;64;91;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;18;62%;10%;9 Duluth, MN;90;69;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;58%;5%;7 El Paso, TX;85;69;87;70;Partly sunny;W;7;55%;26%;9 Fairbanks, AK;57;39;58;42;Cloudy;ENE;5;59%;29%;1 Fargo, ND;91;71;94;73;Breezy and hot;SSE;14;53%;27%;7 Grand Junction, CO;96;68;80;60;A shower and t-storm;SSW;10;53%;88%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;NW;5;74%;44%;4 Hartford, CT;83;70;84;72;A downpour, humid;S;6;67%;87%;2 Helena, MT;67;50;56;48;A bit of rain;NW;10;78%;81%;2 Honolulu, HI;86;74;88;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;50%;59%;12 Houston, TX;93;80;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;73%;66%;5 Indianapolis, IN;86;71;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;69%;56%;3 Jackson, MS;92;76;92;76;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;4;72%;63%;7 Jacksonville, FL;90;77;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;73%;65%;9 Juneau, AK;55;50;56;52;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;91%;84%;1 Kansas City, MO;87;71;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;67%;21%;8 Knoxville, TN;74;69;88;70;Humid and warmer;S;6;72%;64%;4 Las Vegas, NV;105;82;100;76;Mostly sunny;SW;13;26%;3%;9 Lexington, KY;81;68;85;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;6;77%;55%;5 Little Rock, AR;89;73;83;73;A couple of t-storms;ENE;6;81%;74%;3 Long Beach, CA;78;70;78;68;Low clouds and fog;S;8;68%;38%;5 Los Angeles, CA;86;69;76;66;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;68%;33%;9 Louisville, KY;85;71;89;75;Humid;SW;5;68%;55%;5 Madison, WI;84;61;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;72%;29%;5 Memphis, TN;91;76;84;74;A couple of t-storms;SSE;6;81%;84%;4 Miami, FL;89;84;90;82;A t-storm around;E;10;63%;55%;11 Milwaukee, WI;79;67;82;68;Humid;SE;7;69%;34%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;54%;5%;7 Mobile, AL;93;78;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;79%;10 Montgomery, AL;88;71;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;72%;64%;9 Mt. Washington, NH;64;52;59;52;Cloudy with showers;W;18;98%;88%;2 Nashville, TN;86;70;91;73;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;5;69%;82%;6 New Orleans, LA;90;79;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;68%;64%;11 New York, NY;81;76;82;76;A downpour;SSE;7;74%;89%;2 Newark, NJ;81;73;83;75;A downpour;SSE;6;72%;90%;2 Norfolk, VA;89;75;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;S;8;74%;63%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;83;71;82;72;A couple of showers;SE;8;73%;76%;8 Olympia, WA;73;50;80;53;Sunshine;SW;4;62%;4%;6 Omaha, NE;90;70;90;71;Breezy and humid;SSE;14;67%;6%;8 Orlando, FL;94;78;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;71%;63%;11 Philadelphia, PA;84;74;86;74;A downpour;SE;6;78%;84%;3 Phoenix, AZ;96;76;94;76;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;51%;27%;6 Pittsburgh, PA;84;70;77;70;Stormy;WNW;6;82%;90%;1 Portland, ME;77;68;79;69;Humid;SSW;7;76%;44%;2 Portland, OR;73;56;84;59;Sunny and warmer;NNW;5;51%;6%;7 Providence, RI;82;70;84;72;Cloudy and humid;SSW;7;60%;63%;2 Raleigh, NC;86;74;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;79%;77%;3 Reno, NV;90;49;76;50;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;7;28%;0%;9 Richmond, VA;89;73;85;75;Thunderstorms;S;8;84%;83%;2 Roswell, NM;87;67;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;9;61%;16%;10 Sacramento, CA;87;63;93;59;Sunny and seasonable;S;5;32%;1%;9 Salt Lake City, UT;95;63;71;56;A shower and t-storm;E;9;67%;82%;4 San Antonio, TX;94;78;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;SE;8;68%;56%;7 San Diego, CA;76;70;77;68;A morning shower;SW;8;65%;55%;4 San Francisco, CA;69;57;71;58;Lots of sun, nice;WSW;9;60%;2%;9 Savannah, GA;89;77;90;76;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;4;77%;63%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;55;78;58;Mostly sunny;N;6;58%;3%;6 Sioux Falls, SD;92;71;90;72;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;59%;5%;7 Spokane, WA;70;53;71;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;52%;23%;6 Springfield, IL;82;65;86;68;Humid with some sun;E;3;67%;39%;8 St. Louis, MO;86;69;89;71;Periods of sun;S;5;62%;40%;8 Tampa, FL;92;79;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;71%;64%;11 Toledo, OH;80;66;80;66;A couple of showers;WSW;2;86%;72%;3 Tucson, AZ;88;73;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;57%;43%;8 Tulsa, OK;88;72;87;74;A couple of showers;SE;7;67%;80%;5 Vero Beach, FL;92;78;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;73%;58%;11 Washington, DC;86;74;83;73;Thunderstorms;S;6;83%;95%;3 Wichita, KS;89;69;87;71;A stray t-shower;SSE;12;67%;44%;9 Wilmington, DE;83;74;86;74;A downpour, humid;SE;8;80%;83%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather