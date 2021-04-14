US Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;49;51;36;Periods of rain;E;8;71%;96%;1

Albuquerque, NM;74;50;73;43;Windy in the p.m.;W;17;18%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;42;33;44;30;Decreasing clouds;ENE;4;62%;25%;2

Asheville, NC;78;47;62;39;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;11;60%;25%;9

Atlanta, GA;81;58;68;46;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;54%;13%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;66;51;57;43;Cooler, morning rain;NW;6;84%;85%;2

Austin, TX;83;63;71;65;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;5;75%;86%;3

Baltimore, MD;62;51;64;43;A shower in the a.m.;NW;8;64%;59%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;71;64;71;61;Strong thunderstorms;E;6;77%;79%;4

Billings, MT;35;28;37;32;Cloudy and cold;N;9;75%;75%;1

Birmingham, AL;74;56;69;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;55%;31%;9

Bismarck, ND;36;25;39;29;Cloudy and chilly;N;7;81%;44%;1

Boise, ID;59;36;63;38;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;45%;9%;5

Boston, MA;54;43;50;42;Rain and drizzle;ENE;10;61%;93%;2

Bridgeport, CT;64;47;51;39;Periods of rain;NE;9;78%;95%;2

Buffalo, NY;53;42;47;38;Cooler;WSW;11;67%;89%;2

Burlington, VT;70;47;54;37;Cooler with rain;SSE;10;71%;89%;2

Caribou, ME;61;32;61;33;Partly sunny, mild;E;7;38%;11%;6

Casper, WY;36;26;33;24;Cold with snow;NE;15;78%;84%;2

Charleston, SC;78;68;72;55;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;9;68%;71%;2

Charleston, WV;57;44;55;37;Mostly cloudy;W;8;57%;37%;3

Charlotte, NC;83;61;71;46;Not as warm;NNW;7;51%;27%;7

Cheyenne, WY;37;26;32;23;Cold with snow;NNE;10;95%;91%;2

Chicago, IL;49;39;50;39;Chilly with some sun;NNW;15;59%;7%;4

Cleveland, OH;58;44;49;43;A shower or two;W;14;55%;83%;2

Columbia, SC;87;63;73;47;Spotty showers;NNW;6;60%;61%;6

Columbus, OH;64;38;50;37;Cloudy;WNW;10;53%;33%;2

Concord, NH;65;39;52;34;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;56%;86%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;56;67;57;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;12;66%;91%;3

Denver, CO;51;34;44;28;Afternoon showers;N;8;83%;92%;2

Des Moines, IA;49;33;53;38;Inc. clouds;NNE;11;56%;41%;4

Detroit, MI;57;34;49;36;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;8;63%;77%;2

Dodge City, KS;56;37;47;34;A few showers;E;14;65%;91%;2

Duluth, MN;45;34;49;33;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;56%;17%;2

El Paso, TX;86;64;83;58;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;16%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;46;24;41;28;Clouds breaking;NNE;3;55%;13%;3

Fargo, ND;36;28;43;28;Cloudy and chilly;N;9;83%;20%;2

Grand Junction, CO;72;41;55;32;Showers around;NW;9;35%;85%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;46;34;46;32;Bit of rain, snow;NW;12;74%;62%;2

Hartford, CT;69;45;50;36;Cooler with rain;NE;7;72%;94%;1

Helena, MT;41;27;46;30;Cloudy and chilly;NW;10;54%;13%;3

Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;67;Partly sunny;NE;11;52%;36%;11

Houston, TX;83;67;74;66;Showers around;E;8;74%;82%;4

Indianapolis, IN;62;38;56;37;Sun and clouds;NW;10;53%;10%;4

Jackson, MS;65;57;72;52;Partly sunny;NNE;9;60%;63%;7

Jacksonville, FL;86;65;81;63;A little p.m. rain;WSW;10;63%;84%;4

Juneau, AK;44;39;48;39;Periods of sun;E;7;77%;31%;2

Kansas City, MO;59;35;60;40;Partly sunny;NE;6;46%;30%;7

Knoxville, TN;76;52;65;39;Not as warm;N;7;47%;17%;9

Las Vegas, NV;76;58;76;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;14%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;53;39;55;36;Partly sunny;NW;9;56%;15%;6

Little Rock, AR;59;48;66;49;Warmer with some sun;ENE;7;48%;30%;9

Long Beach, CA;63;52;66;53;Partly sunny, cool;S;7;61%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;64;50;67;53;Partly sunny, cool;S;6;54%;2%;8

Louisville, KY;61;42;61;39;Partly sunny;NW;9;47%;14%;4

Madison, WI;42;37;48;34;Cloudy;NW;10;58%;4%;2

Memphis, TN;64;50;65;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;45%;23%;9

Miami, FL;80;71;81;69;Nice with sunshine;SSW;10;62%;7%;11

Milwaukee, WI;44;38;51;38;Cloudy;NNW;13;59%;18%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;35;50;38;Cloudy;NW;10;61%;11%;2

Mobile, AL;74;66;72;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;7;80%;83%;2

Montgomery, AL;79;60;69;51;Showers around;N;6;71%;67%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;41;28;32;16;A little icy mix;ESE;21;84%;86%;2

Nashville, TN;61;46;63;41;Mostly sunny;N;8;47%;15%;8

New Orleans, LA;74;69;74;65;Strong a.m. t-storms;ESE;8;75%;88%;3

New York, NY;70;52;54;41;Periods of rain;NW;7;76%;91%;2

Newark, NJ;70;51;56;41;Periods of rain;NNW;6;75%;91%;2

Norfolk, VA;72;59;67;47;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;65%;35%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;58;48;58;48;An afternoon shower;ENE;9;59%;91%;3

Olympia, WA;70;36;74;40;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;43%;3%;6

Omaha, NE;50;31;54;37;Inc. clouds;NNE;10;56%;28%;4

Orlando, FL;87;67;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;57%;34%;10

Philadelphia, PA;67;52;62;43;Periods of rain;NW;6;69%;84%;2

Phoenix, AZ;86;63;82;58;Partly sunny;WNW;8;15%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;66;44;53;40;Cooler with a shower;W;9;53%;76%;2

Portland, ME;52;39;47;37;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;63%;69%;3

Portland, OR;70;43;76;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;44%;3%;6

Providence, RI;60;43;50;42;A little rain;NE;8;62%;91%;2

Raleigh, NC;82;58;69;43;Cooler;NNW;7;59%;28%;8

Reno, NV;54;32;62;36;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;34%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;73;53;67;41;Clouds and sunshine;NW;7;59%;33%;4

Roswell, NM;71;51;81;52;Increasingly windy;S;16;48%;12%;4

Sacramento, CA;72;46;76;45;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;44%;1%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;46;37;49;37;Spotty showers;W;8;64%;86%;2

San Antonio, TX;86;70;73;68;Cooler;ENE;10;63%;66%;3

San Diego, CA;61;54;65;55;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;7;55%;5%;8

San Francisco, CA;63;49;60;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;59%;2%;8

Savannah, GA;82;64;74;54;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;8;69%;79%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;44;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;44%;3%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;45;30;49;35;Cloudy;NNE;10;55%;19%;2

Spokane, WA;63;41;67;40;Mostly sunny;E;9;33%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;58;35;58;38;Clouds and sun;NW;11;52%;6%;5

St. Louis, MO;64;38;62;41;Partly sunny;NNE;8;44%;13%;8

Tampa, FL;85;68;80;71;Humid;SW;9;73%;28%;10

Toledo, OH;58;33;49;34;Bit of rain, snow;NW;9;60%;68%;2

Tucson, AZ;86;63;82;57;Cloudy;WNW;9;11%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;63;47;63;50;Periods of sun;NE;7;52%;74%;5

Vero Beach, FL;82;61;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;11;59%;12%;10

Washington, DC;65;54;64;43;Showers around;WNW;8;56%;62%;4

Wichita, KS;62;39;57;42;Partly sunny;E;7;53%;81%;4

Wilmington, DE;65;52;62;42;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;66%;83%;2

