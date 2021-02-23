US Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;37;33;44;31;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;60%;66%;2

Albuquerque, NM;63;33;60;33;Periods of sun;SSE;10;29%;2%;5

Anchorage, AK;17;16;27;25;A bit of snow;S;9;77%;90%;0

Asheville, NC;61;31;65;38;Sunny and mild;WNW;6;51%;28%;4

Atlanta, GA;67;37;70;46;Plenty of sun;SW;7;48%;14%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;48;38;47;42;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;16;70%;15%;4

Austin, TX;78;59;77;50;Clouds breaking;NE;5;62%;29%;2

Baltimore, MD;52;33;56;37;Not as cool;W;11;59%;27%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;74;41;73;59;An afternoon shower;S;7;68%;77%;5

Billings, MT;44;22;34;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;7;54%;20%;2

Birmingham, AL;71;42;71;49;Sunshine;SSW;7;41%;27%;5

Bismarck, ND;45;28;38;22;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;58%;3%;1

Boise, ID;44;26;39;22;Turning sunny;E;9;61%;18%;3

Boston, MA;44;36;45;39;Clouds and sun;SW;14;57%;25%;3

Bridgeport, CT;40;34;45;37;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;60%;47%;4

Buffalo, NY;35;33;44;29;Increasingly windy;W;21;68%;73%;2

Burlington, VT;39;33;40;26;An afternoon shower;SW;11;64%;76%;1

Caribou, ME;35;26;39;22;Low clouds breaking;SSE;7;67%;44%;1

Casper, WY;44;13;26;9;Cloudy and colder;WSW;8;59%;9%;2

Charleston, SC;65;43;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;57%;2%;5

Charleston, WV;56;33;61;31;Windy;NW;18;64%;82%;4

Charlotte, NC;64;37;69;44;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;8;48%;12%;4

Cheyenne, WY;50;17;29;12;Becoming cloudy;NNE;10;47%;74%;4

Chicago, IL;44;36;40;24;Breezy;WNW;17;74%;9%;2

Cleveland, OH;41;36;46;29;Windy and milder;NNW;23;73%;62%;1

Columbia, SC;67;37;71;46;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;53%;5%;5

Columbus, OH;45;28;47;27;Windy;NW;20;88%;58%;2

Concord, NH;39;31;44;32;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;57%;27%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;55;66;41;Cooler;N;14;55%;9%;5

Denver, CO;64;21;38;18;A snow shower;NNE;8;46%;90%;2

Des Moines, IA;51;33;38;23;Colder;W;13;66%;8%;3

Detroit, MI;47;33;41;22;Windy;WNW;20;82%;44%;1

Dodge City, KS;74;29;46;26;Cooler;ENE;12;42%;13%;4

Duluth, MN;42;26;34;21;Some sun returning;WSW;9;56%;27%;3

El Paso, TX;74;39;75;40;Mostly sunny;SW;7;19%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;3;-3;20;1;Cloudy, not as cold;NNW;4;50%;80%;0

Fargo, ND;37;19;33;18;Periods of sun;WNW;8;61%;34%;1

Grand Junction, CO;52;21;49;24;Increasing clouds;N;6;35%;56%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;42;32;37;21;Breezy;WNW;17;85%;13%;2

Hartford, CT;42;34;45;35;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;57%;30%;4

Helena, MT;36;20;34;17;Cold;SSW;6;55%;24%;3

Honolulu, HI;82;71;82;72;Breezy;ENE;17;58%;79%;7

Houston, TX;79;56;74;62;Cloudy with a shower;S;7;85%;57%;1

Indianapolis, IN;52;37;50;28;Breezy;NNW;16;70%;10%;2

Jackson, MS;73;42;72;54;An afternoon shower;WSW;7;56%;78%;4

Jacksonville, FL;69;44;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;50%;3%;5

Juneau, AK;39;33;37;32;Occasional rain;E;15;78%;81%;0

Kansas City, MO;69;37;47;27;Cooler;N;11;52%;4%;3

Knoxville, TN;64;35;66;42;Sunny and mild;WSW;9;54%;60%;4

Las Vegas, NV;74;45;71;43;Breezy in the p.m.;N;9;17%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;55;35;49;28;Winds subsiding;N;15;86%;44%;2

Little Rock, AR;71;48;59;37;Becoming cloudy;NNE;7;63%;39%;2

Long Beach, CA;75;50;66;50;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;59%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;78;51;73;51;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;52%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;58;41;54;31;A morning shower;N;13;70%;56%;2

Madison, WI;46;32;37;19;Partly sunny;WNW;10;75%;6%;3

Memphis, TN;68;49;62;39;Clouding up;NNE;10;53%;60%;3

Miami, FL;81;73;79;71;A morning shower;SE;9;71%;76%;4

Milwaukee, WI;48;35;40;24;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;15;68%;9%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;29;35;23;Clouds and sun;SW;11;64%;9%;3

Mobile, AL;69;43;70;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;42%;5

Montgomery, AL;70;41;69;51;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;46%;9%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;18;13;22;4;Windy;WSW;32;86%;87%;1

Nashville, TN;66;45;63;35;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;11;53%;67%;4

New Orleans, LA;71;48;75;59;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;28%;5

New York, NY;44;36;50;38;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;14;55%;35%;4

Newark, NJ;42;33;50;35;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;53%;38%;4

Norfolk, VA;63;36;64;46;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;50%;6%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;73;41;53;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;15;48%;8%;4

Olympia, WA;45;28;47;36;Thickening clouds;SSW;1;72%;75%;2

Omaha, NE;48;31;40;24;Mostly sunny, colder;SSW;11;67%;1%;4

Orlando, FL;77;54;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;6;51%;3%;5

Philadelphia, PA;48;31;51;37;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;61%;35%;4

Phoenix, AZ;79;49;80;49;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;24%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;48;31;53;29;Windy, not as cool;WNW;19;67%;61%;3

Portland, ME;41;35;43;36;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;59%;28%;3

Portland, OR;48;33;48;37;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;66%;2

Providence, RI;43;35;47;37;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;56%;27%;4

Raleigh, NC;63;37;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;48%;4%;4

Reno, NV;55;24;40;18;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;38%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;63;34;63;42;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;48%;10%;4

Roswell, NM;83;35;63;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSE;8;32%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;75;47;66;41;Sunny and breezy;N;16;39%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;46;26;38;19;A snow shower;NW;9;58%;62%;1

San Antonio, TX;77;59;74;56;Clouds breaking;NE;5;79%;44%;3

San Diego, CA;69;48;66;48;Mostly sunny;E;6;66%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;77;48;68;48;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;14;42%;3%;4

Savannah, GA;70;43;73;45;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;47%;2%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;35;47;38;Increasing clouds;S;5;70%;72%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;53;28;39;23;Sunshine and colder;WNW;9;64%;33%;3

Spokane, WA;41;25;40;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;63%;66%;3

Springfield, IL;56;40;47;24;Periods of sun;NW;13;70%;8%;4

St. Louis, MO;65;45;50;27;Cooler;N;9;62%;11%;4

Tampa, FL;75;54;79;55;Mostly sunny;N;6;71%;3%;6

Toledo, OH;42;33;43;23;Winds subsiding;NW;18;76%;20%;1

Tucson, AZ;81;45;79;47;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;18%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;73;44;55;32;Cooler with sunshine;NNE;11;52%;12%;4

Vero Beach, FL;76;60;78;65;Showers around;SE;8;66%;74%;6

Washington, DC;54;33;60;39;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;54%;21%;4

Wichita, KS;68;36;48;28;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;12;48%;4%;4

Wilmington, DE;48;31;53;37;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;60%;30%;4

