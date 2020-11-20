US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;57;41;48;28;Partly sunny;NNW;9;67%;5%;2
Albuquerque, NM;69;45;66;44;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;4;34%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;22;20;31;26;A bit of snow;SE;11;75%;86%;0
Asheville, NC;67;39;67;43;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;4;57%;7%;3
Atlanta, GA;68;45;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;E;4;61%;7%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;66;47;66;47;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;6;63%;10%;3
Austin, TX;80;65;80;64;Dense fog;SSE;3;62%;65%;2
Baltimore, MD;62;45;66;46;Periods of sun, mild;NE;4;58%;30%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;78;55;78;53;Mostly sunny;NE;6;66%;1%;4
Billings, MT;46;26;46;24;Mostly sunny;WSW;13;35%;2%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;49;72;53;Partly sunny;E;5;63%;6%;2
Bismarck, ND;29;17;49;23;Partial sunshine;WNW;7;51%;5%;2
Boise, ID;45;24;41;24;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;56%;0%;2
Boston, MA;62;47;55;34;Partly sunny;NNW;8;56%;6%;2
Bridgeport, CT;57;42;58;34;Partly sunny;N;6;59%;9%;2
Buffalo, NY;59;41;46;32;Cooler;ENE;6;66%;23%;1
Burlington, VT;56;42;43;24;Showers around;N;11;61%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;42;38;40;20;Colder in the p.m.;WNW;11;59%;16%;1
Casper, WY;41;18;45;13;Mostly cloudy;SW;14;30%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;74;55;74;56;Sunshine and nice;NE;8;64%;13%;3
Charleston, WV;69;52;61;48;A p.m. shower or two;NE;4;75%;63%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;43;70;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;57%;8%;3
Cheyenne, WY;47;23;49;19;Clouds breaking;NNW;9;35%;4%;2
Chicago, IL;60;37;47;37;Cooler;ENE;9;56%;50%;2
Cleveland, OH;63;45;49;39;Cloudy and cooler;E;9;60%;58%;1
Columbia, SC;71;46;73;47;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;4;63%;9%;3
Columbus, OH;61;45;47;38;A shower or two;NE;6;76%;86%;1
Concord, NH;60;39;51;22;Partly sunny;N;8;58%;5%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;61;77;57;Periods of sun;SSW;9;72%;54%;2
Denver, CO;57;34;54;28;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;39%;6%;3
Des Moines, IA;51;32;46;33;Cloudy;E;7;57%;30%;1
Detroit, MI;66;38;46;33;Cooler;ENE;6;59%;59%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;38;44;35;Cooler with rain;NE;9;82%;88%;1
Duluth, MN;37;26;37;31;Periods of sun;SW;7;64%;29%;2
El Paso, TX;83;53;80;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;27%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-4;-16;3;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;N;5;71%;56%;0
Fargo, ND;32;20;44;28;Mostly sunny, milder;S;10;61%;60%;2
Grand Junction, CO;58;38;58;29;Partly sunny;N;6;39%;3%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;57;33;44;31;Cloudy and cooler;E;5;61%;17%;1
Hartford, CT;61;43;58;33;Sun and some clouds;N;6;57%;9%;2
Helena, MT;44;24;43;20;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;44%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;76;86;75;Increasingly windy;ENE;18;61%;66%;3
Houston, TX;79;63;78;60;Partly sunny;E;6;71%;18%;2
Indianapolis, IN;63;44;50;39;Spotty showers;NE;7;73%;95%;1
Jackson, MS;77;51;76;53;Warm with sunshine;SE;3;60%;4%;3
Jacksonville, FL;74;60;75;61;Partly sunny;NE;11;75%;66%;4
Juneau, AK;32;27;34;30;Cloudy, p.m. snow;E;10;91%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;60;42;50;39;Cooler with rain;ENE;11;57%;86%;1
Knoxville, TN;65;41;67;47;Partly sunny;NE;4;63%;11%;3
Las Vegas, NV;70;48;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;26%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;62;49;58;47;Rain and drizzle;ENE;6;88%;66%;1
Little Rock, AR;66;55;73;57;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;73%;39%;2
Long Beach, CA;73;52;74;52;Partly sunny;S;4;56%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;74;54;74;54;Partly sunny;SE;4;47%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;65;51;56;47;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;91%;84%;1
Madison, WI;50;26;43;25;Partly sunny;ESE;4;55%;4%;2
Memphis, TN;72;55;73;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;59%;30%;2
Miami, FL;81;73;82;73;Spotty showers;ENE;13;67%;86%;3
Milwaukee, WI;58;33;43;35;Partly sunny, cooler;E;5;55%;6%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;23;42;31;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;52%;2
Mobile, AL;75;55;77;56;Periods of sun;NE;6;64%;6%;4
Montgomery, AL;73;49;73;51;Warm with some sun;E;5;65%;8%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;37;23;24;8;Very windy, colder;NW;53;75%;16%;1
Nashville, TN;70;48;69;50;Mild with some sun;SSE;4;63%;27%;2
New Orleans, LA;74;61;76;61;Partly sunny;NE;8;67%;1%;3
New York, NY;62;49;61;41;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;7;51%;8%;2
Newark, NJ;61;44;61;39;Mostly sunny;N;6;56%;11%;2
Norfolk, VA;68;49;66;51;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;64%;3%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;74;53;60;44;Cooler;N;8;84%;92%;1
Olympia, WA;51;36;50;34;Periods of sun;ENE;4;85%;30%;1
Omaha, NE;56;34;49;37;Cloudy;SE;8;60%;61%;1
Orlando, FL;79;67;80;68;Partly sunny;NNE;13;68%;55%;3
Philadelphia, PA;61;46;63;45;Mild with some sun;NNE;5;58%;15%;2
Phoenix, AZ;88;62;86;61;Partial sunshine;SW;5;34%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;65;46;54;41;Cloudy;NE;5;68%;77%;1
Portland, ME;54;41;52;26;Partial sunshine;NNW;7;59%;5%;2
Portland, OR;50;35;50;34;Partly sunny;E;6;72%;27%;2
Providence, RI;63;43;60;31;Some sun;N;6;49%;7%;2
Raleigh, NC;68;43;70;46;Sunny, nice and warm;ENE;4;62%;4%;3
Reno, NV;50;19;51;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;53%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;65;43;67;47;Sunshine and mild;ENE;4;62%;10%;3
Roswell, NM;73;45;67;49;Not as warm;SE;6;55%;4%;3
Sacramento, CA;64;38;62;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;55%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;48;30;47;27;Mostly sunny;E;6;56%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;80;61;81;64;Dense fog will lift;E;6;64%;47%;2
San Diego, CA;71;57;71;57;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;68%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;61;46;60;45;Mostly sunny;W;6;49%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;74;58;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;7;68%;22%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;43;51;40;Partly sunny;ENE;4;78%;30%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;45;24;48;33;Cloudy;S;8;61%;56%;1
Spokane, WA;46;30;43;26;Partly sunny;E;1;73%;2%;2
Springfield, IL;67;42;51;37;A bit of rain;ENE;9;54%;90%;1
St. Louis, MO;68;46;48;40;Cooler with rain;NE;9;79%;96%;1
Tampa, FL;80;63;83;65;Partial sunshine;NE;9;73%;45%;3
Toledo, OH;66;37;47;34;Cooler;ENE;4;63%;61%;2
Tucson, AZ;88;59;84;58;Sunshine and warm;ESE;6;38%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;75;54;58;42;Cooler;NNW;6;97%;88%;1
Vero Beach, FL;80;72;79;72;Spotty showers;ENE;14;71%;83%;2
Washington, DC;62;50;66;49;Mild with some sun;NE;5;64%;26%;2
Wichita, KS;62;45;48;39;Cooler with rain;NE;10;77%;87%;1
Wilmington, DE;62;45;63;43;Mild with some sun;NNE;6;64%;14%;2
