US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;65;45;74;54;Areas of morning fog;S;10;53%;5%;5

Albuquerque, NM;83;58;86;58;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;23%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;56;45;57;45;Cloudy;N;6;79%;77%;1

Asheville, NC;72;56;75;62;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;4;63%;70%;6

Atlanta, GA;72;65;70;66;Occasional rain;ESE;8;79%;87%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;67;58;75;66;Hazy sun;SSW;8;63%;8%;6

Austin, TX;89;73;90;72;Humid with some sun;N;4;61%;55%;4

Baltimore, MD;70;55;76;63;Hazy sun;SSW;6;61%;8%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;87;75;90;72;Windy;SSE;20;72%;64%;2

Billings, MT;87;53;75;51;Hazy and not as warm;NE;7;42%;2%;5

Birmingham, AL;82;71;75;70;Afternoon rain;ENE;10;80%;92%;2

Bismarck, ND;73;49;64;45;Cooler with hazy sun;E;8;56%;2%;4

Boise, ID;86;60;92;60;Hazy sunshine;ENE;5;18%;0%;5

Boston, MA;65;54;76;62;Hazy sun and warmer;SSW;12;53%;8%;5

Bridgeport, CT;66;55;74;62;Hazy sunshine;SSW;9;58%;8%;5

Buffalo, NY;66;57;74;59;Breezy with hazy sun;SW;13;50%;42%;5

Burlington, VT;63;53;76;57;Winds subsiding;S;17;43%;27%;5

Caribou, ME;61;43;71;53;A shower or two;SSW;12;53%;85%;1

Casper, WY;88;46;83;46;Hazy sunshine;S;6;31%;4%;5

Charleston, SC;82;73;78;75;A few showers;ESE;9;83%;91%;2

Charleston, WV;76;57;85;60;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;7%;6

Charlotte, NC;77;58;79;68;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;61%;68%;5

Cheyenne, WY;84;51;77;50;Sunny, not as warm;S;10;26%;1%;6

Chicago, IL;78;60;82;61;Warm with hazy sun;NNE;9;56%;22%;5

Cleveland, OH;70;58;77;62;Hazy and warm;SW;11;52%;23%;5

Columbia, SC;82;65;79;71;Areas of low clouds;ENE;6;67%;78%;2

Columbus, OH;73;49;79;54;Hazy sun;SSW;5;60%;30%;5

Concord, NH;67;44;78;54;Hazy sunshine;SSW;10;48%;7%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;86;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;69%;55%;4

Denver, CO;89;58;83;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;19%;1%;6

Des Moines, IA;82;61;83;53;Hazy sun;N;10;62%;10%;5

Detroit, MI;70;56;80;55;Hazy sun and warmer;WNW;9;55%;59%;5

Dodge City, KS;84;54;85;55;Mostly sunny;E;7;54%;2%;6

Duluth, MN;75;56;65;38;Cooler;NNW;10;70%;13%;3

El Paso, TX;83;64;91;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;39%;1%;8

Fairbanks, AK;61;45;56;43;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;73%;52%;1

Fargo, ND;72;53;61;41;Cooler with hazy sun;ENE;11;63%;11%;4

Grand Junction, CO;88;54;89;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;18%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;75;57;78;50;Warm with hazy sun;NNE;11;66%;24%;5

Hartford, CT;69;51;75;60;Hazy sunshine;S;8;60%;9%;5

Helena, MT;82;51;82;49;Hazy sun;WSW;3;42%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;90;75;90;75;Nice with sunshine;ENE;10;46%;17%;10

Houston, TX;94;75;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;6;63%;44%;7

Indianapolis, IN;78;52;82;59;Hazy sun and warm;W;5;51%;27%;6

Jackson, MS;87;74;86;69;Windy;SSE;18;70%;65%;2

Jacksonville, FL;86;77;87;77;Cloudy with showers;ESE;6;80%;81%;2

Juneau, AK;64;41;62;43;Sunshine, pleasant;E;6;56%;1%;3

Kansas City, MO;81;61;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;NE;3;61%;6%;6

Knoxville, TN;86;63;85;66;Partly sunny;NNE;5;65%;44%;5

Las Vegas, NV;102;76;103;76;Hazy sun and hot;NW;6;9%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;73;59;83;63;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;29%;6

Little Rock, AR;87;69;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;74%;58%;3

Long Beach, CA;90;65;87;65;Hazy sun;W;7;42%;2%;7

Los Angeles, CA;87;65;89;65;Warm with hazy sun;SE;6;35%;2%;7

Louisville, KY;75;59;86;63;Partly sunny;NNE;5;62%;10%;5

Madison, WI;79;62;78;51;Hazy and warm;NNW;7;66%;12%;3

Memphis, TN;88;72;87;72;Mostly cloudy;E;9;66%;40%;2

Miami, FL;89;81;89;80;Partly sunny;SE;9;69%;44%;8

Milwaukee, WI;79;63;80;57;Hazy sunshine;NNE;12;66%;35%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;61;72;45;Hazy and not as warm;NNW;11;60%;16%;5

Mobile, AL;80;75;79;71;Hurricane Sally;SE;55;83%;95%;1

Montgomery, AL;82;70;73;69;Heavy rain, t-storm;SSW;17;92%;96%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;43;38;55;44;Very windy;SW;46;43%;13%;5

Nashville, TN;83;67;86;68;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;44%;4

New Orleans, LA;84;78;87;76;Windy;SSE;21;73%;63%;2

New York, NY;68;57;75;64;Hazy sunshine;SSW;8;56%;7%;5

Newark, NJ;68;52;77;60;Hazy sunshine;SSW;6;57%;8%;5

Norfolk, VA;73;64;79;67;Partial sunshine;SE;8;62%;30%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;81;63;84;62;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;55%;5

Olympia, WA;73;57;75;55;Mainly cloudy;SW;3;76%;31%;3

Omaha, NE;83;62;84;52;Hazy sunshine;NNE;10;60%;5%;5

Orlando, FL;92;76;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;SE;9;77%;66%;3

Philadelphia, PA;69;53;76;61;Hazy sunshine;S;6;59%;8%;5

Phoenix, AZ;103;78;107;78;Plenty of sun;NW;5;15%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;71;51;81;58;Hazy sunshine;SSW;6;52%;27%;5

Portland, ME;64;53;73;60;Breezy with hazy sun;SSW;14;53%;7%;5

Portland, OR;74;60;68;63;Hazy sun;N;4;77%;25%;4

Providence, RI;68;51;74;61;Hazy sun;SSW;9;57%;9%;5

Raleigh, NC;76;58;78;68;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;70%;35%;3

Reno, NV;86;52;89;52;Hazy, warm and smoky;WSW;5;22%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;70;52;78;64;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;68%;12%;6

Roswell, NM;88;58;91;59;Sunny and very warm;SSW;6;34%;5%;8

Sacramento, CA;91;61;88;62;Hazy sunshine;S;5;48%;0%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;90;61;92;65;Hazy sunshine;ESE;7;18%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;90;73;92;73;Partly sunny;NE;6;60%;44%;5

San Diego, CA;81;66;82;67;Hazy sunshine;NW;8;55%;1%;7

San Francisco, CA;78;61;73;62;Hazy sun;WSW;9;77%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;83;73;79;73;Cloudy with showers;E;9;90%;100%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;61;73;61;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;75%;22%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;87;60;77;46;Hazy and not as warm;NE;12;56%;7%;5

Spokane, WA;77;56;85;55;Hazy sun and warmer;ESE;2;42%;0%;4

Springfield, IL;79;53;83;61;Partly sunny;W;3;61%;27%;6

St. Louis, MO;82;57;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;N;4;59%;44%;6

Tampa, FL;88;77;88;78;A t-storm around;S;7;86%;73%;4

Toledo, OH;72;49;79;54;Hazy sun and warm;WSW;6;62%;61%;5

Tucson, AZ;98;71;101;73;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;22%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;85;64;87;64;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;61%;55%;6

Vero Beach, FL;89;77;90;77;Clouds and sun;SE;10;69%;39%;6

Washington, DC;71;54;77;64;Hazy sun;S;5;64%;6%;6

Wichita, KS;83;62;85;61;Lots of sun, nice;NE;5;61%;3%;6

Wilmington, DE;69;52;76;61;Hazy sunshine;S;7;63%;6%;5

_____

