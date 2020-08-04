US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;68;73;66;Wind and rain;SW;15;83%;96%;2
Albuquerque, NM;93;69;96;69;Increasing clouds;S;7;28%;1%;11
Anchorage, AK;66;52;69;55;Mostly cloudy;S;6;64%;41%;3
Asheville, NC;76;64;82;62;A shower or two;ESE;5;72%;67%;11
Atlanta, GA;87;69;89;69;A t-storm around;WNW;5;63%;45%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;87;77;81;75;Wind and rain;SW;35;85%;86%;2
Austin, TX;101;77;100;75;Variable cloudiness;S;3;46%;12%;10
Baltimore, MD;90;72;82;71;Wind and rain;WSW;26;83%;87%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;93;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;55%;6%;11
Billings, MT;95;64;90;60;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;35%;17%;6
Birmingham, AL;90;68;88;67;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;60%;22%;10
Bismarck, ND;80;54;78;60;Sun and some clouds;SE;8;67%;69%;5
Boise, ID;93;60;94;62;Plenty of sun;NE;7;28%;0%;9
Boston, MA;92;74;83;72;Showers and t-storms;S;13;73%;86%;3
Bridgeport, CT;88;72;79;69;Wind and rain;SW;27;81%;90%;2
Buffalo, NY;81;68;77;62;A shower or t-storm;WNW;6;76%;91%;3
Burlington, VT;84;67;75;68;Heavy afternoon rain;SSE;6;80%;92%;2
Caribou, ME;83;60;80;64;Mainly cloudy;SSE;4;63%;87%;4
Casper, WY;93;53;85;53;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;42%;44%;9
Charleston, SC;82;73;90;77;Humid and warmer;S;8;71%;55%;9
Charleston, WV;85;66;83;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;77%;57%;7
Charlotte, NC;85;68;89;69;Variable cloudiness;S;7;65%;37%;9
Cheyenne, WY;84;57;82;56;A t-storm around;W;9;53%;55%;10
Chicago, IL;71;62;71;59;Periods of sun;N;15;58%;15%;9
Cleveland, OH;81;66;75;64;A shower or t-storm;NW;10;77%;83%;3
Columbia, SC;84;71;91;73;Warmer with some sun;SSE;8;63%;44%;11
Columbus, OH;80;63;78;55;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;78%;45%;3
Concord, NH;88;64;78;66;Afternoon rain;S;7;84%;88%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;72;92;74;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;52%;29%;11
Denver, CO;91;63;91;62;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;8;44%;66%;9
Des Moines, IA;75;55;76;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;50%;14%;6
Detroit, MI;80;64;74;57;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;70%;55%;5
Dodge City, KS;78;59;80;58;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;15;63%;77%;7
Duluth, MN;71;55;70;55;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;65%;9%;6
El Paso, TX;100;77;103;79;Partly sunny;NE;6;29%;15%;12
Fairbanks, AK;62;53;64;51;A shower in the a.m.;NW;4;78%;68%;1
Fargo, ND;77;52;78;61;Partly sunny;SE;7;57%;29%;8
Grand Junction, CO;101;68;100;67;Mostly sunny;SE;9;14%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;75;56;72;52;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;65%;56%;3
Hartford, CT;91;73;82;69;Rain and wind;SW;20;77%;87%;2
Helena, MT;91;57;88;56;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;30%;0%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;76;A shower or two;ENE;14;53%;67%;12
Houston, TX;96;76;96;76;Partly sunny;SSW;4;55%;32%;11
Indianapolis, IN;80;61;74;53;Mostly cloudy;N;7;75%;15%;3
Jackson, MS;90;71;88;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;58%;12%;11
Jacksonville, FL;88;76;94;75;A t-storm around;SSE;6;65%;55%;11
Juneau, AK;61;52;58;51;Periods of rain;ESE;12;89%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;77;56;76;59;Clouds and sun, cool;ENE;5;54%;9%;9
Knoxville, TN;84;67;85;68;A t-storm around;NNW;5;71%;55%;10
Las Vegas, NV;110;78;109;77;Sunny and hot;W;8;7%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;85;64;82;59;A t-storm in spots;N;6;77%;45%;4
Little Rock, AR;86;65;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;3%;8
Long Beach, CA;79;63;79;63;Partly sunny;S;6;69%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;85;64;83;62;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;83;66;80;60;A t-storm in spots;N;6;73%;44%;3
Madison, WI;70;51;72;52;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;6;59%;8%;8
Memphis, TN;87;69;82;66;Partly sunny;NNE;9;68%;29%;8
Miami, FL;89;80;89;81;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;73%;67%;7
Milwaukee, WI;69;58;70;56;Partly sunny;ESE;12;57%;14%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;76;58;Nice with some sun;SSE;4;53%;14%;7
Mobile, AL;92;73;93;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;58%;16%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;69;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;NW;5;61%;12%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;55;47;53;48;Windy with a t-storm;SSW;25;95%;90%;2
Nashville, TN;88;67;82;64;Partial sunshine;N;6;69%;60%;6
New Orleans, LA;93;76;92;76;Partly sunny;N;6;55%;10%;11
New York, NY;89;74;77;71;Wind and rain;WSW;30;86%;90%;2
Newark, NJ;90;73;77;69;Wind and rain;WSW;28;80%;90%;2
Norfolk, VA;90;75;87;74;Wind and rain;S;28;75%;80%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;84;63;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;65%;96%;11
Olympia, WA;79;51;82;51;Mostly sunny;W;5;60%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;77;53;78;59;Sunshine, pleasant;S;6;55%;19%;8
Orlando, FL;94;78;94;78;A t-storm around;S;5;64%;64%;11
Philadelphia, PA;90;72;77;70;Wind and rain;WSW;27;86%;87%;2
Phoenix, AZ;112;89;111;88;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;20%;6%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;82;60;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;74%;56%;7
Portland, ME;86;67;76;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;80%;88%;2
Portland, OR;82;60;85;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;52%;3%;8
Providence, RI;92;72;83;70;Showers and t-storms;S;15;79%;87%;2
Raleigh, NC;84;69;87;71;Showers and t-storms;S;13;73%;70%;8
Reno, NV;92;56;95;57;Sunny;W;5;19%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;90;69;85;69;Rain and wind;SSW;19;78%;85%;6
Roswell, NM;96;72;103;73;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;30%;10%;9
Sacramento, CA;96;59;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;47%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;100;69;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;25%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;99;74;100;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;51%;10%;9
San Diego, CA;77;66;75;64;Partly sunny;W;7;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;73;58;68;58;Windy in the p.m.;W;16;66%;7%;10
Savannah, GA;84;71;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;74%;67%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;60;82;58;Sunshine and nice;NNE;8;60%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;76;52;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;55%;60%;9
Spokane, WA;88;57;91;56;Sunny and very warm;S;3;31%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;76;57;75;53;Nice with sunshine;NW;8;63%;14%;9
St. Louis, MO;78;62;77;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;61%;12%;8
Tampa, FL;93;79;93;77;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;73%;55%;12
Toledo, OH;79;61;72;54;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;78%;36%;4
Tucson, AZ;106;82;105;80;Rather cloudy, hot;SSE;7;28%;41%;9
Tulsa, OK;85;61;83;65;Sunshine and nice;ENE;5;59%;33%;10
Vero Beach, FL;93;77;90;76;A shower or t-storm;S;7;77%;74%;8
Washington, DC;86;71;81;70;Wind and rain;S;24;82%;90%;4
Wichita, KS;82;61;80;62;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;60%;66%;7
Wilmington, DE;88;73;76;70;Wind and rain;WSW;27;89%;91%;2
