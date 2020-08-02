US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;87;69;84;70;A shower or t-storm;S;11;68%;82%;2
Albuquerque, NM;92;66;93;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;34%;17%;10
Anchorage, AK;67;57;67;54;A little rain;SE;8;72%;67%;1
Asheville, NC;86;66;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;5;73%;80%;6
Atlanta, GA;91;71;91;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;63%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;76;88;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;12;77%;55%;8
Austin, TX;99;72;99;73;Mostly sunny, warm;S;2;44%;25%;11
Baltimore, MD;88;78;95;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;10;60%;73%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;88;74;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;74%;57%;5
Billings, MT;95;66;96;64;Partly sunny, warm;E;8;39%;10%;8
Birmingham, AL;89;70;88;69;Partly sunny;NNE;5;65%;25%;10
Bismarck, ND;80;53;79;52;Partly sunny;E;7;55%;1%;8
Boise, ID;101;65;102;65;Mostly sunny;N;7;20%;0%;9
Boston, MA;83;72;86;76;Inc. clouds;S;9;67%;44%;8
Bridgeport, CT;86;72;82;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;9;77%;78%;3
Buffalo, NY;87;71;81;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;14;74%;79%;3
Burlington, VT;87;65;86;71;A shower or t-storm;S;13;58%;83%;4
Caribou, ME;81;60;86;67;Inc. clouds;S;6;56%;44%;8
Casper, WY;90;54;90;55;Partly sunny;ESE;8;37%;13%;9
Charleston, SC;92;78;91;77;Cloudy and breezy;S;15;63%;71%;6
Charleston, WV;90;71;85;67;A t-storm in spots;S;8;67%;48%;4
Charlotte, NC;94;74;95;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;57%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;83;55;81;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;52%;44%;7
Chicago, IL;77;68;81;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;63%;78%;7
Cleveland, OH;81;72;78;67;Couple of t-storms;W;17;79%;83%;2
Columbia, SC;95;74;96;75;Partly sunny;SSE;6;51%;33%;11
Columbus, OH;81;69;76;62;A t-storm in spots;W;11;78%;55%;3
Concord, NH;87;62;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;62%;71%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;70;94;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;51%;10%;11
Denver, CO;90;60;87;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;44%;66%;7
Des Moines, IA;84;66;77;57;Not as warm;NNE;13;67%;45%;4
Detroit, MI;78;69;74;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;85%;71%;5
Dodge City, KS;88;61;82;57;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;10;66%;37%;9
Duluth, MN;76;60;70;55;Clouds and sun;NE;8;69%;15%;8
El Paso, TX;100;74;99;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;NNE;6;33%;42%;9
Fairbanks, AK;79;56;62;53;Rain, heavy at times;SSE;5;83%;99%;1
Fargo, ND;78;57;75;52;Mostly sunny;NE;7;61%;3%;8
Grand Junction, CO;100;68;101;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;17%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;82;65;78;63;A t-storm in spots;W;6;79%;76%;5
Hartford, CT;91;72;85;74;A shower or t-storm;S;8;68%;73%;3
Helena, MT;95;61;95;63;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;40%;3%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;76;Spotty showers;ENE;14;54%;83%;10
Houston, TX;91;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;42%;10
Indianapolis, IN;77;65;80;66;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;72%;80%;4
Jackson, MS;88;73;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;3;60%;49%;10
Jacksonville, FL;94;76;90;78;Some wind and rain;W;14;70%;88%;4
Juneau, AK;68;56;61;53;Afternoon rain;SE;9;89%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;83;67;79;62;A t-storm in spots;N;11;68%;44%;7
Knoxville, TN;89;71;85;70;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;69%;38%;6
Las Vegas, NV;113;81;111;77;Sunny and hot;SW;9;6%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;84;66;80;63;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;76%;54%;5
Little Rock, AR;85;66;88;67;Sunshine and nice;NW;5;62%;26%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;64;81;63;Partly sunny;S;6;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;91;65;88;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;47%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;84;68;83;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;55%;5
Madison, WI;81;63;78;57;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;73%;86%;4
Memphis, TN;78;67;87;70;Warmer with some sun;NE;6;60%;40%;11
Miami, FL;87;80;89;81;Some wind and rain;SSW;17;77%;82%;4
Milwaukee, WI;78;65;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;69%;92%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;60;74;55;Partly sunny;ENE;13;64%;23%;4
Mobile, AL;91;76;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;72%;63%;10
Montgomery, AL;89;71;89;72;Clouds and sun;NW;5;69%;38%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;59;49;59;50;Increasingly windy;S;23;87%;56%;5
Nashville, TN;83;66;85;67;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;65%;44%;6
New Orleans, LA;92;77;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;68%;57%;10
New York, NY;88;75;85;76;Couple of t-storms;SSW;9;78%;79%;5
Newark, NJ;89;73;88;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;8;72%;81%;7
Norfolk, VA;88;77;98;77;Partial sunshine;SSW;10;59%;34%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;87;67;88;63;Partly sunny;NE;8;56%;38%;11
Olympia, WA;79;54;80;56;Some sun, pleasant;SW;6;58%;17%;8
Omaha, NE;83;59;79;55;Breezy with some sun;NNE;15;58%;16%;8
Orlando, FL;93;80;87;78;Some wind and rain;W;26;77%;84%;3
Philadelphia, PA;89;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;71%;64%;9
Phoenix, AZ;112;89;112;89;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;26%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;80;71;81;65;A morning t-storm;WSW;10;69%;66%;3
Portland, ME;81;66;78;71;Inc. clouds;S;8;79%;64%;8
Portland, OR;82;60;85;61;Sun and some clouds;N;5;52%;27%;8
Providence, RI;89;70;84;74;A t-storm in spots;S;8;66%;64%;4
Raleigh, NC;93;75;94;75;Humid with some sun;S;9;58%;44%;11
Reno, NV;96;57;95;56;Sunshine;W;8;12%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;88;76;96;74;A strong t-storm;SSW;10;62%;74%;10
Roswell, NM;99;66;99;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;7;30%;30%;9
Sacramento, CA;95;57;95;59;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;2%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;104;74;104;75;Mostly sunny;SE;8;16%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;73;99;74;Partly sunny;SE;5;45%;25%;11
San Diego, CA;79;66;77;66;Partly sunny;WSW;7;63%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;58;70;59;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;14;62%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;96;75;93;75;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;65%;69%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;59;81;61;Partly sunny;NE;8;57%;19%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;80;58;77;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;59%;5%;9
Spokane, WA;92;59;94;63;Sunny;SSW;5;29%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;75;63;81;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;69%;81%;4
St. Louis, MO;75;64;83;66;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;72%;75%;3
Tampa, FL;94;77;91;79;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;74%;44%;6
Toledo, OH;74;65;72;61;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;92%;67%;5
Tucson, AZ;107;81;106;81;Mostly cloudy, hot;SE;7;31%;26%;9
Tulsa, OK;87;69;87;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;55%;27%;10
Vero Beach, FL;89;80;85;78;Rain and wind;SW;37;80%;88%;3
Washington, DC;86;77;94;73;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;62%;70%;8
Wichita, KS;87;65;83;59;Partly sunny;NNE;9;53%;3%;10
Wilmington, DE;88;74;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;74%;65%;9
