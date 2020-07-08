US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;87;68;94;70;Very hot;SSE;5;59%;19%;10
Albuquerque, NM;98;70;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;N;8;15%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;60;52;67;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;73%;66%;4
Asheville, NC;81;66;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;68%;69%;11
Atlanta, GA;86;72;88;72;A shower or t-storm;W;5;75%;69%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;83;73;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;78%;70%;11
Austin, TX;96;79;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;56%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;92;75;91;76;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;28%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;93;74;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;70%;9%;9
Billings, MT;83;53;89;59;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;41%;8%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;72;88;74;A shower or t-storm;W;5;75%;65%;6
Bismarck, ND;84;59;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;13;48%;13%;9
Boise, ID;82;56;91;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;29%;0%;10
Boston, MA;85;72;87;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;67%;31%;10
Bridgeport, CT;83;72;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;42%;10
Buffalo, NY;86;72;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;59%;55%;10
Burlington, VT;88;68;94;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;SE;7;56%;6%;10
Caribou, ME;72;62;87;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;67%;40%;6
Casper, WY;90;49;89;51;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;31%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;84;74;87;76;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;70%;3
Charleston, WV;94;71;94;71;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;62%;27%;11
Charlotte, NC;86;72;90;72;Humid with some sun;N;6;62%;17%;11
Cheyenne, WY;90;54;83;56;Partly sunny;S;9;30%;27%;11
Chicago, IL;86;77;88;75;A severe t-storm;SE;6;67%;85%;10
Cleveland, OH;87;77;88;77;A t-storm around;S;6;65%;55%;10
Columbia, SC;85;73;90;73;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;67%;64%;5
Columbus, OH;93;73;92;74;A t-storm in spots;E;5;64%;55%;11
Concord, NH;85;66;92;68;A thunderstorm;S;4;66%;55%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;77;96;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;14;65%;3%;12
Denver, CO;96;63;92;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;18%;5%;12
Des Moines, IA;94;75;85;70;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;71%;83%;6
Detroit, MI;91;72;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;60%;56%;9
Dodge City, KS;102;70;93;67;Mostly sunny;E;14;54%;16%;11
Duluth, MN;84;65;80;63;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;71%;58%;5
El Paso, TX;106;78;107;80;Partly sunny;ENE;7;17%;2%;12
Fairbanks, AK;68;50;66;50;A few showers;NNW;6;73%;95%;2
Fargo, ND;84;65;84;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;57%;17%;9
Grand Junction, CO;97;60;98;61;Mostly sunny;S;9;9%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;71;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;68%;82%;9
Hartford, CT;84;72;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;65%;42%;10
Helena, MT;76;47;84;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;36%;44%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;73;88;74;A shower or two;ENE;16;59%;80%;6
Houston, TX;94;81;95;80;Sunshine, seasonable;S;8;62%;27%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;75;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;80;74;88;76;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;6;78%;64%;7
Jacksonville, FL;88;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;71%;72%;11
Juneau, AK;59;52;59;51;Downpours;E;10;84%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;75;85;73;Thunderstorms;E;7;70%;86%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;69%;55%;10
Las Vegas, NV;106;76;108;79;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;6%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;71;92;72;Hazy sun, hot, humid;ESE;5;66%;44%;10
Little Rock, AR;87;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;55%;8
Long Beach, CA;78;64;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;59%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;62;84;63;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;54%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;93;74;93;74;Hazy sun, hot, humid;SW;4;63%;44%;10
Madison, WI;90;71;89;67;A severe t-storm;NW;6;70%;84%;9
Memphis, TN;88;73;90;76;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;72%;78%;8
Miami, FL;90;81;92;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;65%;54%;12
Milwaukee, WI;89;73;90;71;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;64%;84%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;94;75;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;69%;53%;4
Mobile, AL;87;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;67%;50%;7
Montgomery, AL;84;71;86;73;A shower or t-storm;W;5;80%;66%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;59;55;65;57;A t-storm in spots;S;8;73%;45%;8
Nashville, TN;91;73;89;74;Partial sunshine;SW;5;70%;44%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;77;93;76;Periods of sun;SW;6;63%;7%;12
New York, NY;86;74;90;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;7;64%;60%;10
Newark, NJ;86;73;89;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;64%;59%;10
Norfolk, VA;88;75;83;75;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;12;85%;85%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;94;76;98;73;Partly sunny;SSE;14;57%;61%;11
Olympia, WA;70;55;68;51;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;76%;50%;2
Omaha, NE;94;72;87;68;A severe t-storm;NW;8;68%;70%;10
Orlando, FL;89;76;93;76;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;66%;55%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;73;91;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;61%;56%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;86;109;86;Sunny and very warm;W;6;19%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;95;71;A t-storm around;ESE;5;59%;55%;11
Portland, ME;77;66;78;65;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;80%;4%;10
Portland, OR;75;57;72;57;Periods of sun;N;4;69%;55%;4
Providence, RI;83;71;87;70;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;44%;9
Raleigh, NC;87;72;86;71;Heavy thunderstorms;N;7;79%;69%;5
Reno, NV;89;55;90;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;18%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;88;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;73%;55%;8
Roswell, NM;106;74;109;77;Mostly sunny;S;6;19%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;58;97;62;Sunny and warm;SSW;5;38%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;64;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;18%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;78;100;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;58%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;73;64;76;66;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;59%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;74;55;72;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;57%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;89;75;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;74%;68%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;69;56;Cloudy with a shower;SW;9;74%;66%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;90;69;82;62;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;75%;27%;9
Spokane, WA;76;51;81;57;Partly sunny;SW;7;40%;18%;9
Springfield, IL;92;73;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;71%;86%;11
St. Louis, MO;90;74;94;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;61%;83%;11
Tampa, FL;89;78;92;78;A shower or t-storm;W;6;77%;66%;10
Toledo, OH;91;69;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;2;70%;79%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;80;105;80;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;28%;15%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;78;96;74;Thunderstorms;ENE;11;69%;86%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;93;75;A shower or t-storm;S;7;71%;73%;7
Washington, DC;91;74;89;75;Partly sunny;ENE;7;66%;30%;10
Wichita, KS;95;74;92;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;68%;70%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;72;89;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;67%;56%;11
