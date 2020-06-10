US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;72;84;58;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;67%;65%;5
Albuquerque, NM;85;58;90;62;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;15%;63%;12
Anchorage, AK;66;48;63;48;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;61%;38%;3
Asheville, NC;77;64;79;60;Mostly sunny;NW;8;64%;10%;12
Atlanta, GA;78;67;83;65;Sunny and less humid;NNW;8;57%;10%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;77;72;77;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;16;82%;84%;3
Austin, TX;94;66;94;65;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;4;28%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;77;87;69;Thunderstorms;NW;9;76%;72%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;88;66;87;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;55%;1%;12
Billings, MT;77;51;87;56;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;8;37%;9%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;64;82;63;Sunshine and nice;N;8;58%;10%;12
Bismarck, ND;75;50;84;53;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;11;42%;1%;9
Boise, ID;83;62;93;64;More clouds than sun;ENE;9;25%;3%;9
Boston, MA;68;66;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;17;79%;73%;3
Bridgeport, CT;80;67;76;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;15;81%;60%;3
Buffalo, NY;89;65;67;59;Windy and cooler;SSW;19;69%;25%;8
Burlington, VT;79;67;82;57;A morning t-storm;SSW;17;65%;66%;5
Caribou, ME;72;51;69;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;16;78%;79%;2
Casper, WY;76;41;82;46;Sunny and pleasant;S;9;30%;5%;11
Charleston, SC;87;77;84;74;Thunderstorms;S;9;81%;79%;5
Charleston, WV;91;64;79;56;Not as warm;NW;6;67%;18%;8
Charlotte, NC;88;74;87;67;A t-storm in spots;N;6;70%;74%;9
Cheyenne, WY;70;45;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;32%;2%;12
Chicago, IL;77;60;79;63;Winds subsiding;WNW;18;43%;12%;10
Cleveland, OH;93;65;74;63;Winds subsiding;W;18;58%;11%;11
Columbia, SC;88;74;89;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;75%;86%;9
Columbus, OH;87;60;78;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;56%;14%;11
Concord, NH;75;59;78;55;A shower or t-storm;WNW;14;80%;69%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;64;91;67;Mostly sunny;E;6;36%;0%;12
Denver, CO;79;51;83;57;Mostly sunny;S;6;26%;5%;12
Des Moines, IA;73;55;82;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;12;50%;3%;11
Detroit, MI;92;60;77;60;Sunshine and cooler;W;16;47%;16%;10
Dodge City, KS;81;55;94;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;18;27%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;70;52;68;45;A t-storm in spots;NW;16;57%;54%;5
El Paso, TX;96;71;93;71;Clouds and sunshine;E;10;25%;32%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;50;72;49;More clouds than sun;NW;5;41%;70%;4
Fargo, ND;72;52;79;49;Winds subsiding;SE;18;51%;43%;9
Grand Junction, CO;80;48;89;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;18%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;57;74;57;Mostly sunny, windy;W;19;54%;12%;10
Hartford, CT;87;69;76;62;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;15;80%;83%;3
Helena, MT;69;48;80;57;Mostly cloudy;S;7;39%;32%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;Mostly sunny, windy;ENE;21;54%;34%;13
Houston, TX;94;68;92;68;Mostly sunny;NE;7;43%;0%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;58;80;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;50%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;85;62;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;50%;5%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;75;90;73;A morning t-storm;SE;7;71%;67%;11
Juneau, AK;64;47;63;46;A passing shower;E;7;65%;73%;2
Kansas City, MO;77;59;86;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;41%;2%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;64;80;60;Sunny and less humid;N;6;60%;5%;11
Las Vegas, NV;97;72;103;73;Sunny and hot;SW;6;6%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;60;78;57;Sunny and less humid;NW;7;59%;9%;11
Little Rock, AR;78;59;85;62;Sunny and nice;NE;6;51%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;90;62;81;60;Not as warm;WSW;7;45%;4%;12
Los Angeles, CA;98;65;90;61;Sunny and hot;S;6;35%;3%;12
Louisville, KY;89;61;82;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;7;49%;6%;11
Madison, WI;77;54;77;55;Clouds and sun;W;15;50%;18%;10
Memphis, TN;76;61;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;47%;3%;11
Miami, FL;89;80;86;78;A morning t-storm;ENE;10;70%;64%;13
Milwaukee, WI;82;59;80;60;Winds subsiding;E;19;43%;15%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;56;78;57;A t-storm in spots;W;16;46%;47%;10
Mobile, AL;85;71;88;69;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;2%;12
Montgomery, AL;86;65;83;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;61%;8%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;53;48;55;40;Showers and t-storms;WNW;26;98%;84%;3
Nashville, TN;91;62;83;59;Sunny and less humid;N;7;47%;5%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;73;87;72;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;55%;2%;12
New York, NY;84;71;80;68;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;16;74%;60%;3
Newark, NJ;85;74;83;65;A heavy thunderstorm;W;15;71%;63%;3
Norfolk, VA;89;74;85;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;78%;100%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;85;59;89;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;40%;0%;12
Olympia, WA;71;54;68;54;Low clouds may break;SW;3;72%;66%;3
Omaha, NE;77;57;85;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;9;45%;0%;11
Orlando, FL;94;74;89;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;73%;70%;6
Philadelphia, PA;93;74;83;67;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;15;71%;62%;3
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;107;80;Sunny and hot;W;5;8%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;66;78;58;Sunshine and cooler;W;11;55%;13%;11
Portland, ME;60;56;68;59;A p.m. t-storm;SW;15;94%;63%;3
Portland, OR;76;58;71;57;Cloudy;N;4;65%;66%;3
Providence, RI;80;66;73;63;A shower or t-storm;SSW;15;86%;83%;3
Raleigh, NC;90;75;82;70;Thunderstorms;S;8;86%;86%;4
Reno, NV;84;53;86;56;Partly sunny;WSW;9;20%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;90;75;84;67;Thunderstorms;ENE;8;82%;86%;3
Roswell, NM;94;63;94;66;Winds subsiding;S;16;26%;46%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;60;94;57;Partly sunny;SSW;7;43%;12%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;79;56;89;65;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;9;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;64;94;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;38%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;90;61;77;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;54%;2%;12
San Francisco, CA;76;56;70;56;Partly sunny;W;12;65%;10%;9
Savannah, GA;87;75;89;74;Humid with a t-storm;S;8;77%;73%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;68;56;Low clouds;S;5;74%;66%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;74;54;81;58;Mostly sunny;SW;12;44%;0%;10
Spokane, WA;73;52;80;57;Warmer;N;4;51%;27%;7
Springfield, IL;74;58;83;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;10;46%;6%;11
St. Louis, MO;74;60;84;64;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;45%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;90;76;91;72;Showers and t-storms;E;5;79%;78%;11
Toledo, OH;88;57;77;55;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;52%;15%;10
Tucson, AZ;103;70;105;73;Sunny and hot;NE;6;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;84;59;89;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;46%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;87;72;A morning t-storm;E;10;69%;59%;12
Washington, DC;92;75;84;65;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;70%;69%;4
Wichita, KS;80;57;91;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;40%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;75;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;15;75%;60%;4
_____
