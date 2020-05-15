US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;57;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;N;9;53%;10%;9

Albuquerque, NM;81;53;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;17%;1%;12

Anchorage, AK;63;44;59;45;Partly sunny;W;6;57%;35%;5

Asheville, NC;78;52;81;57;Partly sunny;ESE;4;60%;27%;11

Atlanta, GA;80;61;84;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;57%;15%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;68;64;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;SE;9;69%;5%;10

Austin, TX;88;67;80;68;Not as warm;ENE;4;73%;51%;4

Baltimore, MD;88;68;79;61;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;55%;46%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;81;71;83;72;Partly sunny;SSE;9;74%;81%;6

Billings, MT;64;43;67;43;Partial sunshine;SE;7;58%;42%;6

Birmingham, AL;81;64;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;54%;16%;11

Bismarck, ND;69;46;61;40;A little a.m. rain;SSW;6;57%;61%;2

Boise, ID;65;45;74;57;Becoming cloudy;ESE;9;37%;8%;8

Boston, MA;73;59;68;49;Mostly sunny;SE;11;56%;1%;9

Bridgeport, CT;80;60;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;E;9;54%;2%;10

Buffalo, NY;71;47;64;50;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;71%;6%;8

Burlington, VT;72;50;66;48;Partly sunny;SE;9;55%;27%;9

Caribou, ME;61;43;62;41;Sunny intervals;W;6;59%;27%;4

Casper, WY;65;34;64;36;Decreasing clouds;E;9;54%;28%;7

Charleston, SC;76;64;80;66;Mostly sunny;NE;8;66%;7%;11

Charleston, WV;81;63;79;60;A shower or t-storm;E;3;71%;73%;5

Charlotte, NC;81;61;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;56%;12%;11

Cheyenne, WY;58;41;64;40;Partly sunny;ESE;13;44%;8%;11

Chicago, IL;62;48;59;54;Cloudy and cooler;E;10;75%;68%;4

Cleveland, OH;78;52;64;56;Partly sunny;E;11;73%;27%;10

Columbia, SC;85;60;88;61;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;4;55%;7%;11

Columbus, OH;75;59;77;60;Clouds and sun;E;7;71%;55%;5

Concord, NH;76;53;69;46;Partly sunny;SSE;11;49%;9%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;69;76;63;Thunderstorms;NE;9;87%;74%;3

Denver, CO;69;48;70;48;Periods of sun;SE;7;47%;36%;9

Des Moines, IA;73;53;66;55;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;81%;87%;2

Detroit, MI;71;48;66;52;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;68%;62%;5

Dodge City, KS;76;57;78;51;A t-storm around;N;11;69%;42%;5

Duluth, MN;63;42;51;42;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;10;69%;65%;3

El Paso, TX;90;65;94;65;Sunny and very warm;W;8;13%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;66;39;57;32;Mostly sunny;NE;8;35%;2%;4

Fargo, ND;68;47;64;48;Cloudy;SW;8;58%;44%;3

Grand Junction, CO;76;49;78;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;27%;0%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;72;51;69;52;Becoming cloudy;E;9;63%;77%;4

Hartford, CT;81;62;76;51;Mostly sunny;SE;9;48%;4%;9

Helena, MT;50;37;70;46;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;48%;1%;9

Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;72;Partly sunny;ENE;13;51%;36%;13

Houston, TX;88;74;77;70;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;84%;100%;3

Indianapolis, IN;72;60;76;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;72%;74%;3

Jackson, MS;83;66;85;69;Periods of sun;SSE;8;65%;66%;10

Jacksonville, FL;81;69;82;70;Clouds and sun;N;12;65%;10%;11

Juneau, AK;63;41;66;42;Sunshine and mild;ESE;6;55%;2%;5

Kansas City, MO;72;62;75;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;8;74%;73%;2

Knoxville, TN;83;59;86;59;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;59%;19%;11

Las Vegas, NV;92;68;95;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;18%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;77;63;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;73%;63%;5

Little Rock, AR;83;67;80;66;Couple of t-storms;S;7;79%;90%;3

Long Beach, CA;75;59;77;60;Low clouds breaking;S;7;61%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;79;61;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;50%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;75;65;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;71%;56%;5

Madison, WI;72;46;68;51;Mostly cloudy;E;9;61%;89%;5

Memphis, TN;81;68;84;68;A t-storm around;ESE;10;69%;55%;5

Miami, FL;79;74;87;74;A t-storm, warmer;W;9;70%;62%;6

Milwaukee, WI;76;45;55;47;Cooler;NE;11;68%;88%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;53;67;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;10;65%;95%;2

Mobile, AL;80;67;85;69;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;67%;23%;11

Montgomery, AL;85;62;85;62;Warm with some sun;SE;6;61%;14%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;43;29;37;30;Very windy, colder;WNW;38;98%;17%;3

Nashville, TN;83;64;87;65;Variable clouds;SSE;7;57%;37%;8

New Orleans, LA;81;72;84;74;A morning t-storm;SSE;10;72%;66%;8

New York, NY;84;62;78;54;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;47%;1%;10

Newark, NJ;85;63;79;54;Mostly sunny;SE;8;45%;3%;10

Norfolk, VA;84;63;84;63;Mostly sunny;E;8;59%;42%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;80;63;76;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;7;75%;66%;4

Olympia, WA;68;48;62;50;A little p.m. rain;S;5;79%;93%;2

Omaha, NE;77;55;65;52;Rain and a t-storm;NW;10;81%;75%;2

Orlando, FL;88;72;87;71;Some sun, a shower;N;15;61%;44%;8

Philadelphia, PA;87;66;80;56;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;47%;6%;10

Phoenix, AZ;94;70;97;73;Mostly sunny;W;6;17%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;79;59;76;61;Partly sunny;ENE;5;60%;33%;8

Portland, ME;51;48;61;47;Partly sunny;SSW;9;68%;7%;4

Portland, OR;67;52;66;53;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;72%;91%;2

Providence, RI;76;61;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;10;49%;1%;9

Raleigh, NC;84;62;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;59%;22%;11

Reno, NV;71;47;77;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;29%;20%;5

Richmond, VA;85;66;86;63;A t-storm in spots;E;6;55%;55%;10

Roswell, NM;91;55;92;60;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;30%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;80;54;80;58;Mostly cloudy;S;9;50%;60%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;67;48;73;62;Variable cloudiness;ESE;6;30%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;89;68;83;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;79%;44%;3

San Diego, CA;74;61;73;61;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;68%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;66;56;67;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;71%;66%;9

Savannah, GA;81;62;83;63;Partly sunny;ENE;10;63%;7%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;52;65;53;Rain and drizzle;SSE;7;71%;93%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;71;53;62;51;Cooler with rain;NNE;12;73%;85%;2

Spokane, WA;63;42;71;53;Becoming cloudy;ENE;5;44%;61%;8

Springfield, IL;69;59;76;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;10;80%;80%;3

St. Louis, MO;75;63;80;66;Couple of t-storms;SSW;7;72%;84%;4

Tampa, FL;91;71;88;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;66%;37%;9

Toledo, OH;70;53;65;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;75%;70%;7

Tucson, AZ;92;62;94;65;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;17%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;72;66;76;65;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;78%;75%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;74;82;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;15;75%;45%;10

Washington, DC;86;68;81;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;56%;70%;6

Wichita, KS;77;62;75;56;A t-storm in spots;N;6;77%;58%;2

Wilmington, DE;84;67;79;55;Nice with some sun;SSE;9;54%;7%;10

