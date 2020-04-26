US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;38;47;39;Rain/snow showers;NNW;8;71%;88%;2
Albuquerque, NM;84;57;85;58;Partial sunshine;NW;8;16%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;50;32;49;33;Partly sunny;W;4;58%;0%;4
Asheville, NC;61;44;65;40;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;40%;7%;10
Atlanta, GA;64;46;71;47;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;9;41%;2%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;51;42;Cloudy with a shower;NW;13;81%;73%;2
Austin, TX;85;62;88;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;54%;27%;11
Baltimore, MD;59;47;60;45;Clouds breaking;NNW;14;56%;53%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;81;54;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;48%;4%;11
Billings, MT;73;41;70;46;Mostly cloudy;W;11;44%;66%;3
Birmingham, AL;70;44;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;41%;4%;10
Bismarck, ND;71;38;75;46;Cloudy;SE;6;37%;72%;3
Boise, ID;72;53;70;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;45%;21%;5
Boston, MA;49;40;42;38;Rain and drizzle;N;24;90%;88%;2
Bridgeport, CT;48;40;46;38;Breezy and cold;NNW;18;77%;78%;2
Buffalo, NY;49;40;48;36;Some sun returning;SE;8;71%;44%;4
Burlington, VT;59;40;49;36;A shower or two;N;13;61%;70%;2
Caribou, ME;54;34;46;33;A snow shower;NE;14;45%;67%;2
Casper, WY;66;38;73;37;Increasingly windy;W;19;35%;31%;7
Charleston, SC;78;53;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;NW;10;41%;1%;10
Charleston, WV;56;42;62;46;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;27%;9
Charlotte, NC;71;49;72;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;35%;1%;10
Cheyenne, WY;66;42;73;44;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;35%;16%;7
Chicago, IL;52;39;61;49;Showers around;SW;14;63%;91%;4
Cleveland, OH;49;43;53;48;Partly sunny, cool;SE;8;63%;65%;8
Columbia, SC;75;50;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;36%;2%;10
Columbus, OH;49;37;61;49;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;75%;9
Concord, NH;56;36;42;34;Rain and drizzle;N;15;78%;88%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;61;84;67;Partly sunny;SSE;17;49%;42%;7
Denver, CO;75;45;80;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;7;29%;16%;7
Des Moines, IA;69;54;75;57;Showers around;SSW;14;57%;82%;5
Detroit, MI;60;36;60;47;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;52%;75%;7
Dodge City, KS;81;50;84;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;48%;30%;9
Duluth, MN;44;38;60;38;A little a.m. rain;ENE;6;56%;64%;5
El Paso, TX;95;64;95;66;Partly sunny;W;10;14%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;48;23;46;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;5;45%;1%;4
Fargo, ND;69;45;70;48;Increasing clouds;E;7;40%;56%;7
Grand Junction, CO;76;47;82;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;26%;3%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;64;36;61;46;A little p.m. rain;SW;8;61%;83%;3
Hartford, CT;53;40;45;38;A bit of rain;NNW;15;75%;79%;2
Helena, MT;69;42;66;44;Increasingly windy;WSW;13;40%;33%;4
Honolulu, HI;84;71;84;72;Partly sunny;ENE;14;60%;65%;12
Houston, TX;85;60;84;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;27%;11
Indianapolis, IN;62;36;65;53;Increasing clouds;SW;7;54%;67%;7
Jackson, MS;73;49;76;53;Partly sunny;SE;4;46%;5%;10
Jacksonville, FL;82;56;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;E;8;42%;1%;11
Juneau, AK;50;40;49;39;A touch of rain;ESE;15;78%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;71;55;75;60;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;13;55%;64%;5
Knoxville, TN;53;40;68;48;Mostly sunny;S;4;56%;16%;10
Las Vegas, NV;96;66;95;70;Sunny and hot;NW;5;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;51;37;64;51;Partly sunny;SSW;6;63%;33%;9
Little Rock, AR;76;52;75;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;57%;44%;4
Long Beach, CA;79;59;78;58;Sunny and nice;SE;6;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;88;61;85;61;Sunny and very warm;S;6;47%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;59;40;68;54;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;34%;9
Madison, WI;63;40;60;45;Spotty showers;WSW;13;67%;70%;2
Memphis, TN;69;50;71;58;Clouds and sun;S;7;53%;34%;7
Miami, FL;84;72;83;70;Partly sunny;NNE;10;50%;7%;11
Milwaukee, WI;57;39;59;43;Afternoon rain;SSW;13;60%;75%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;52;73;48;Showers around;NW;9;46%;70%;5
Mobile, AL;80;52;79;55;Sunny and nice;S;6;43%;3%;11
Montgomery, AL;72;45;72;49;Mostly sunny;S;5;41%;3%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;32;15;19;12;Very windy, snow;NNE;33;98%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;57;39;72;53;Partly sunny, warmer;S;4;47%;24%;9
New Orleans, LA;80;61;79;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;49%;3%;11
New York, NY;50;43;49;40;A shower or two;NW;19;72%;81%;2
Newark, NJ;48;42;48;39;Breezy and cold;NW;16;77%;74%;2
Norfolk, VA;74;52;64;47;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;11;53%;25%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;79;60;80;64;Breezy with some sun;S;16;55%;41%;8
Olympia, WA;65;46;62;40;A touch of rain;WSW;11;65%;63%;3
Omaha, NE;71;52;80;60;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;50%;35%;8
Orlando, FL;88;61;80;58;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;9;40%;4%;11
Philadelphia, PA;54;44;52;40;A shower or two;NW;10;70%;80%;2
Phoenix, AZ;102;72;101;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;13%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;54;41;59;44;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;9;54%;70%;5
Portland, ME;48;38;41;36;Rain and drizzle;N;20;84%;92%;2
Portland, OR;68;50;64;46;A touch of rain;NW;7;66%;63%;2
Providence, RI;52;41;44;36;Rain and drizzle;NNW;15;76%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;73;50;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;43%;0%;10
Reno, NV;77;46;77;48;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;8;31%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;69;47;65;43;Partly sunny;WNW;13;47%;2%;9
Roswell, NM;93;58;95;62;Partly sunny;NNW;7;20%;5%;11
Sacramento, CA;84;50;83;56;Sunny and warm;WNW;6;49%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;75;54;78;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;10;30%;2%;5
San Antonio, TX;87;60;89;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;62%;26%;11
San Diego, CA;79;62;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;65%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;63;53;67;55;Partly sunny;W;15;68%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;79;50;76;51;Sunny and nice;N;10;47%;1%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;61;47;A bit of rain;SW;15;67%;63%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;71;48;78;52;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;42%;60%;8
Spokane, WA;65;49;66;41;Partly sunny;W;15;48%;42%;3
Springfield, IL;63;41;68;53;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;14;58%;67%;4
St. Louis, MO;66;44;69;55;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;62%;44%;5
Tampa, FL;84;61;79;56;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;45%;2%;11
Toledo, OH;58;34;62;47;Turning cloudy;SSE;4;54%;74%;8
Tucson, AZ;100;66;98;63;Very hot;S;7;12%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;80;60;78;64;More clouds than sun;SSE;12;54%;44%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;62;76;60;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;13;52%;4%;11
Washington, DC;60;46;61;43;Clouds breaking;NW;12;51%;52%;5
Wichita, KS;76;58;80;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;55%;25%;9
Wilmington, DE;54;44;54;40;Cloudy;NW;13;68%;48%;2
_____
