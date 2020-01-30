US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;31;15;38;27;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;50%;25%;2
Albuquerque, NM;50;29;50;27;Mostly sunny;N;8;37%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;22;13;16;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNE;4;70%;60%;0
Asheville, NC;49;34;44;36;Showers around;E;7;73%;74%;1
Atlanta, GA;57;42;46;40;A little rain;NNE;7;74%;75%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;39;35;49;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;68%;67%;2
Austin, TX;48;40;60;40;Partly sunny;NW;6;55%;11%;4
Baltimore, MD;41;32;46;36;Inc. clouds;SW;3;61%;32%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;61;50;62;45;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;70%;68%;1
Billings, MT;46;31;52;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;18;41%;9%;1
Birmingham, AL;61;45;53;43;Cooler with a shower;NNE;6;79%;68%;1
Bismarck, ND;28;15;34;26;Partly sunny;WNW;7;72%;5%;2
Boise, ID;45;35;51;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;7;67%;20%;1
Boston, MA;33;28;45;34;Periods of sun;SSW;8;40%;6%;3
Bridgeport, CT;34;24;42;33;Partly sunny;NE;5;57%;10%;2
Buffalo, NY;34;25;34;27;Partly sunny;SW;4;70%;68%;1
Burlington, VT;26;13;33;23;Partly sunny;ESE;4;63%;41%;2
Caribou, ME;22;-2;25;3;Sunshine;SSW;3;61%;0%;2
Casper, WY;33;17;36;29;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;22;53%;3%;3
Charleston, SC;57;44;55;47;Periods of rain;S;7;74%;95%;1
Charleston, WV;43;32;51;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;3;77%;77%;1
Charlotte, NC;53;33;47;38;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;64%;88%;1
Cheyenne, WY;34;22;46;34;Milder;WNW;17;29%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;33;31;37;33;Mainly cloudy;WSW;6;75%;68%;1
Cleveland, OH;35;27;38;30;Afternoon flurries;NNE;4;70%;65%;1
Columbia, SC;57;36;46;41;A little rain;NE;5;75%;92%;1
Columbus, OH;37;27;38;31;Rain and snow shower;NNW;4;64%;64%;1
Concord, NH;34;14;42;25;Partly sunny;S;4;45%;5%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;37;54;34;Partly sunny;W;8;68%;19%;4
Denver, CO;46;23;53;35;Partly sunny;WSW;8;24%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;31;27;34;25;A few flurries;WSW;7;90%;56%;1
Detroit, MI;34;25;35;28;Mainly cloudy;SW;5;76%;44%;1
Dodge City, KS;38;26;44;25;Partly sunny;WSW;13;64%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;25;20;31;26;Morning flurries;SW;4;77%;60%;1
El Paso, TX;58;37;56;31;Hazy sun;SW;7;36%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-8;-25;-20;-24;Cloudy and colder;E;2;89%;43%;0
Fargo, ND;25;20;28;20;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;82%;0%;1
Grand Junction, CO;37;15;37;20;Mostly sunny;NE;5;59%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;35;28;36;31;Morning flurries;SSW;6;80%;83%;1
Hartford, CT;36;23;43;31;Sun and clouds;SSE;5;51%;8%;3
Helena, MT;44;29;48;36;Cloudy and mild;SSE;5;49%;18%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;68;83;69;Periods of sun;ENE;9;62%;74%;5
Houston, TX;56;49;61;44;Some sun returning;NW;6;63%;27%;2
Indianapolis, IN;38;30;41;33;Mainly cloudy;SSW;4;75%;44%;1
Jackson, MS;56;45;58;43;A little a.m. rain;N;4;76%;68%;1
Jacksonville, FL;59;53;68;53;Spotty showers;SSW;8;75%;85%;1
Juneau, AK;39;31;35;25;A bit of snow;ENE;10;81%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;40;31;42;28;Mostly cloudy;W;6;82%;10%;1
Knoxville, TN;54;40;51;43;Cloudy;W;4;72%;44%;1
Las Vegas, NV;65;40;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;34%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;45;36;46;38;A p.m. shower or two;NE;4;81%;86%;1
Little Rock, AR;43;38;52;38;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;65%;38%;1
Long Beach, CA;71;48;78;50;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;34%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;76;54;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;32%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;44;36;45;38;A shower or two;NNE;4;81%;72%;1
Madison, WI;31;25;34;30;Cloudy;SSW;4;72%;63%;1
Memphis, TN;46;42;53;39;Cloudy;N;6;79%;66%;1
Miami, FL;76;64;79;70;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;68%;68%;3
Milwaukee, WI;33;29;36;31;Cloudy;SW;5;77%;65%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;25;33;25;Cloudy with flurries;SW;6;84%;56%;1
Mobile, AL;63;50;57;49;Periods of rain;NNW;8;83%;75%;1
Montgomery, AL;60;45;52;43;A bit of rain;NNE;7;79%;69%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;16;8;19;9;Partly sunny, windy;SW;27;38%;8%;3
Nashville, TN;50;42;53;42;Cloudy;NNW;4;72%;61%;1
New Orleans, LA;60;52;60;51;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;8;79%;78%;1
New York, NY;38;31;44;37;Partly sunny;NNE;5;51%;8%;3
Newark, NJ;37;28;44;34;Partial sunshine;N;4;52%;11%;3
Norfolk, VA;47;37;50;41;Cloudy;N;6;69%;83%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;42;30;51;29;Periods of sun;WNW;10;63%;15%;3
Olympia, WA;50;47;55;49;Rain at times;S;14;89%;97%;1
Omaha, NE;36;30;36;24;Morning flurries;SW;9;91%;55%;1
Orlando, FL;71;61;76;62;Cloudy;WSW;7;65%;74%;1
Philadelphia, PA;39;28;47;34;Inc. clouds;NE;4;53%;14%;3
Phoenix, AZ;70;44;72;43;Sunny;E;5;30%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;37;28;42;33;Rain and drizzle;N;4;70%;83%;1
Portland, ME;31;22;40;28;Milder;SW;5;42%;4%;2
Portland, OR;53;51;60;50;Low clouds;SSW;9;75%;44%;1
Providence, RI;37;23;45;33;Clouds and sun;S;6;46%;26%;3
Raleigh, NC;51;31;51;41;Rain and drizzle;NE;5;63%;98%;2
Reno, NV;54;32;61;36;Partly sunny;WSW;5;53%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;45;26;50;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;60%;75%;3
Roswell, NM;52;33;54;27;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;38%;15%;4
Sacramento, CA;65;43;65;41;Areas of morning fog;ENE;4;84%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;41;27;44;30;Becoming cloudy;SE;5;62%;2%;2
San Antonio, TX;50;42;63;38;Partly sunny;N;6;57%;9%;4
San Diego, CA;73;50;76;51;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;35%;1%;4
San Francisco, CA;62;50;62;49;Periods of sun;N;6;81%;3%;3
Savannah, GA;58;44;56;44;Periods of rain;N;8;81%;92%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;48;57;51;Breezy with rain;SSW;16;86%;95%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;34;29;35;23;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;84%;25%;1
Spokane, WA;44;38;54;46;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;13;74%;62%;1
Springfield, IL;35;28;39;30;Mainly cloudy;S;5;88%;23%;1
St. Louis, MO;37;32;43;32;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;78%;21%;1
Tampa, FL;68;59;74;62;Cloudy;S;6;75%;79%;1
Toledo, OH;34;26;36;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;1;79%;44%;1
Tucson, AZ;65;35;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;37%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;42;31;50;29;Partly sunny;WNW;6;68%;10%;3
Vero Beach, FL;74;61;78;64;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;67%;75%;2
Washington, DC;44;29;49;36;Inc. clouds;SE;4;57%;31%;3
Wichita, KS;41;31;45;26;Clouds and sun;NNW;10;56%;13%;3
Wilmington, DE;39;27;47;34;Inc. clouds;NE;5;57%;15%;3
