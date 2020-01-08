US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;36;15;27;22;Sun, some clouds;SSE;6;37%;3%;2
Albuquerque, NM;51;26;48;29;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;43%;28%;2
Anchorage, AK;-1;-9;2;-8;Very cold;NNE;8;72%;3%;1
Asheville, NC;52;27;50;40;Periods of sun;SE;9;51%;27%;3
Atlanta, GA;59;34;61;50;Clouds and sun;E;8;48%;5%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;43;27;38;31;Sun, some clouds;SSW;7;41%;3%;2
Austin, TX;70;59;75;65;Decreasing clouds;SSE;9;75%;76%;1
Baltimore, MD;43;25;38;32;Partly sunny;S;4;48%;4%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;66;49;73;65;Turning cloudy, warm;SE;10;66%;60%;2
Billings, MT;52;26;31;9;Snow;ENE;9;65%;86%;1
Birmingham, AL;64;38;62;55;Clouds and sun;SE;9;45%;27%;3
Bismarck, ND;14;13;22;-3;Cloudy, not as cold;NW;11;62%;6%;0
Boise, ID;45;32;40;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;63%;39%;1
Boston, MA;43;22;32;24;Mostly sunny, colder;SSW;11;34%;0%;2
Bridgeport, CT;39;21;33;26;Partly sunny;SSW;6;35%;3%;2
Buffalo, NY;28;14;36;34;Mainly cloudy;S;7;52%;54%;2
Burlington, VT;34;7;19;17;Colder;SSE;6;60%;25%;2
Caribou, ME;23;12;13;1;Lots of sun, colder;SSW;11;60%;6%;2
Casper, WY;41;21;34;10;Mostly cloudy;SSW;14;61%;77%;1
Charleston, SC;63;41;63;57;Partly sunny;ESE;9;56%;25%;3
Charleston, WV;44;22;58;45;Mainly cloudy, mild;SSE;6;49%;2%;2
Charlotte, NC;60;33;54;40;Clouding up;E;6;43%;26%;3
Cheyenne, WY;51;23;37;20;Partly sunny, colder;WSW;8;42%;47%;2
Chicago, IL;26;23;48;44;A little p.m. rain;SSW;18;70%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;30;22;46;42;Milder;SSW;17;43%;25%;2
Columbia, SC;63;35;60;48;Becoming cloudy;ENE;6;46%;27%;3
Columbus, OH;32;20;48;44;Becoming cloudy;S;9;48%;35%;2
Concord, NH;37;9;25;14;Mostly sunny, colder;SE;8;45%;0%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;55;69;63;Showers around;S;16;77%;88%;1
Denver, CO;62;26;44;23;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;41%;23%;2
Des Moines, IA;30;27;54;24;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;62%;29%;1
Detroit, MI;27;16;43;40;Occasional p.m. rain;SSW;16;55%;85%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;32;54;31;Increasing clouds;ENE;9;42%;25%;3
Duluth, MN;11;8;28;12;A bit of snow;WSW;5;81%;60%;0
El Paso, TX;65;35;63;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;33%;7%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-36;-40;-26;-34;Sunny, but very cold;ENE;4;75%;6%;0
Fargo, ND;9;6;22;-3;Cloudy, not as cold;NW;9;85%;23%;0
Grand Junction, CO;24;18;30;20;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;78%;42%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;22;17;44;41;A little p.m. rain;SSW;18;61%;82%;1
Hartford, CT;41;20;32;24;Partly sunny;S;7;32%;3%;2
Helena, MT;46;26;29;9;Snow showers, colder;NW;7;66%;89%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;72;81;72;Windy;ENE;21;64%;86%;2
Houston, TX;67;60;75;68;A shower or two;SSE;11;77%;87%;1
Indianapolis, IN;33;26;54;46;A little p.m. rain;S;12;55%;86%;2
Jackson, MS;66;43;68;62;Turning cloudy, warm;SE;10;60%;59%;2
Jacksonville, FL;64;45;73;65;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;11;61%;21%;3
Juneau, AK;29;13;19;10;Very cold with snow;ENE;6;66%;74%;1
Kansas City, MO;53;46;61;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;15;63%;80%;1
Knoxville, TN;54;30;58;46;Periods of sun;S;4;54%;8%;3
Las Vegas, NV;62;37;55;40;Partly sunny, cool;NW;5;44%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;45;31;58;52;Clouds and sun, mild;S;10;47%;27%;3
Little Rock, AR;65;44;60;57;Rain and drizzle;SSE;11;73%;84%;1
Long Beach, CA;61;46;63;42;Partly sunny;N;9;59%;14%;2
Los Angeles, CA;66;46;63;44;Clouds and sun, cool;N;7;57%;14%;2
Louisville, KY;47;32;59;53;Turning cloudy, mild;S;11;44%;60%;2
Madison, WI;20;18;46;31;A little p.m. rain;WSW;12;61%;69%;0
Memphis, TN;63;43;62;57;Becoming cloudy;SSE;15;56%;60%;1
Miami, FL;75;69;77;73;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;19;58%;32%;2
Milwaukee, WI;22;18;46;40;A little p.m. rain;SW;18;64%;80%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;13;12;36;15;A little icy mix;WNW;8;75%;56%;1
Mobile, AL;65;47;68;62;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;69%;61%;1
Montgomery, AL;64;37;62;55;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;53%;13%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;13;-7;9;7;Very windy;S;46;53%;3%;2
Nashville, TN;57;37;61;55;Clouds and sunshine;S;11;41%;28%;3
New Orleans, LA;66;54;72;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;11;69%;70%;2
New York, NY;41;23;34;32;Sun, some clouds;SSW;7;31%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;42;22;34;28;Partly sunny;SSW;6;31%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;54;32;43;34;Cooler;SSE;7;45%;2%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;62;50;63;56;A shower in the a.m.;S;16;75%;83%;1
Olympia, WA;42;34;42;35;A passing shower;S;4;85%;83%;1
Omaha, NE;39;33;47;25;Rather cloudy, mild;N;11;67%;6%;2
Orlando, FL;68;53;76;65;Partly sunny;ESE;13;58%;12%;3
Philadelphia, PA;41;23;35;28;Sun, some clouds;S;5;38%;5%;2
Phoenix, AZ;67;42;62;41;Mostly sunny, cool;W;7;53%;34%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;33;18;43;38;Milder;SSE;6;39%;22%;2
Portland, ME;38;16;27;18;Mostly sunny, colder;SSW;10;40%;0%;2
Portland, OR;47;37;45;37;A shower;S;5;77%;74%;1
Providence, RI;41;20;33;21;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;32%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;57;30;50;37;Partly sunny;ESE;6;43%;6%;3
Reno, NV;45;30;43;23;Mostly cloudy;W;7;59%;25%;1
Richmond, VA;52;24;45;32;Sun, some clouds;SSE;5;43%;3%;3
Roswell, NM;62;31;66;36;Mostly sunny;W;8;33%;56%;3
Sacramento, CA;51;46;56;34;Showers around;NNW;7;72%;81%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;38;32;39;25;Snow showers;NW;7;73%;83%;1
San Antonio, TX;70;60;75;64;Decreasing clouds;SSE;9;77%;52%;2
San Diego, CA;63;54;61;45;A shower in the p.m.;N;10;66%;65%;1
San Francisco, CA;55;50;57;43;Showers around;NNE;10;68%;65%;2
Savannah, GA;63;41;69;59;Nice with some sun;ESE;9;61%;29%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;44;36;43;37;A passing shower;S;7;79%;82%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;26;22;34;13;Clouds and sun;N;9;77%;10%;2
Spokane, WA;44;27;37;23;Clouds and sun;S;3;62%;34%;1
Springfield, IL;34;31;53;50;Rain and drizzle;S;21;66%;85%;1
St. Louis, MO;45;37;55;50;Rain and drizzle;S;14;64%;89%;1
Tampa, FL;69;51;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;61%;5%;4
Toledo, OH;28;17;45;44;A bit of p.m. rain;SSW;15;50%;86%;2
Tucson, AZ;73;39;63;41;Mostly sunny;W;9;39%;56%;3
Tulsa, OK;64;51;62;57;A shower in the a.m.;S;12;76%;66%;1
Vero Beach, FL;73;61;76;68;Windy;ESE;18;56%;21%;4
Washington, DC;45;25;39;32;Sun, some clouds;S;5;45%;3%;2
Wichita, KS;60;46;60;42;Turning cloudy, mild;ESE;10;55%;60%;2
Wilmington, DE;41;23;36;29;Partly sunny;S;5;38%;3%;2
_____
