US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;49;26;35;19;Partly sunny, colder;WNW;6;45%;83%;1
Albuquerque, NM;49;29;49;30;Partly sunny;ESE;5;55%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;35;29;34;29;Partly sunny;NNE;12;74%;27%;0
Asheville, NC;55;29;43;23;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;10;56%;8%;3
Atlanta, GA;65;37;54;35;Cooler with clearing;ENE;8;44%;9%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;59;36;42;29;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;11;67%;76%;2
Austin, TX;49;35;59;38;Plenty of sun;N;3;50%;2%;3
Baltimore, MD;60;35;41;26;A little snow;WNW;14;48%;61%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;64;41;59;41;Mostly sunny;NE;9;52%;13%;3
Billings, MT;38;28;43;30;A snow shower;WSW;11;54%;50%;1
Birmingham, AL;60;31;52;35;Sunny and cooler;ENE;7;46%;2%;3
Bismarck, ND;6;-11;8;3;A bit of p.m. snow;SSE;7;73%;82%;1
Boise, ID;45;32;44;40;A snow shower;ESE;5;66%;92%;1
Boston, MA;61;33;37;25;A little snow;W;7;51%;76%;2
Bridgeport, CT;56;30;37;20;A little snow;WNW;11;57%;69%;1
Buffalo, NY;41;26;29;18;A couple of squalls;WNW;20;59%;62%;1
Burlington, VT;51;18;31;16;A few flurries;W;8;51%;90%;2
Caribou, ME;49;15;20;9;Much colder;S;4;61%;50%;2
Casper, WY;31;24;37;25;Mostly cloudy;SSW;21;58%;5%;1
Charleston, SC;74;52;57;41;A little rain;NNE;11;67%;74%;1
Charleston, WV;54;24;40;23;Sunny and cooler;WSW;6;56%;5%;2
Charlotte, NC;68;41;52;31;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;51%;53%;3
Cheyenne, WY;37;26;45;30;Partial sunshine;WNW;11;38%;3%;2
Chicago, IL;23;17;27;21;Very cold;SSE;10;46%;8%;2
Cleveland, OH;36;23;31;22;Increasingly windy;W;20;50%;1%;2
Columbia, SC;77;47;54;35;Clearing and cooler;NE;6;63%;20%;3
Columbus, OH;32;19;33;18;Partly sunny;N;9;42%;44%;2
Concord, NH;55;27;33;15;A bit of a.m. snow;W;4;53%;60%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;30;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;53%;2%;3
Denver, CO;42;25;47;28;Partly sunny;SW;5;39%;3%;2
Des Moines, IA;21;13;27;21;Mostly sunny;SE;8;62%;5%;2
Detroit, MI;33;20;27;15;Very cold;W;13;50%;1%;2
Dodge City, KS;43;24;54;33;Mostly sunny;S;16;51%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;4;-8;6;2;Bitterly cold;SW;8;58%;45%;2
El Paso, TX;56;36;57;37;Partly sunny;E;6;70%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;28;12;20;10;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;4;68%;8%;0
Fargo, ND;-5;-19;-2;-3;Frigid;SE;6;75%;79%;2
Grand Junction, CO;44;22;42;23;Partly sunny;NNE;5;56%;3%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;27;18;22;16;Snow showers;S;13;54%;65%;1
Hartford, CT;55;31;36;21;A little snow;W;6;56%;76%;1
Helena, MT;40;23;39;29;A snow shower;S;5;69%;50%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;69;85;70;Periods of sun;NE;6;62%;21%;4
Houston, TX;54;42;59;42;Mostly sunny;NE;7;55%;7%;3
Indianapolis, IN;28;21;33;23;Turning sunny;E;6;60%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;51;31;54;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;54%;3%;3
Jacksonville, FL;83;61;64;55;Cooler;NNE;11;84%;75%;1
Juneau, AK;42;36;42;33;A touch of rain;E;7;87%;81%;0
Kansas City, MO;35;23;49;38;Mostly sunny, milder;S;6;45%;5%;2
Knoxville, TN;56;27;44;27;Mostly sunny;NE;5;55%;5%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;41;59;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;48%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;37;23;42;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;8;57%;5%;2
Little Rock, AR;40;26;51;27;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;50%;5%;3
Long Beach, CA;66;48;66;50;Partly sunny;N;3;66%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;69;48;66;52;Partly sunny;NNE;4;56%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;34;25;44;27;Sunny and chilly;SE;7;51%;5%;2
Madison, WI;19;7;19;11;Clearing and frigid;ESE;6;46%;16%;2
Memphis, TN;38;25;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;2;54%;5%;3
Miami, FL;82;75;83;73;Humid with some sun;NE;7;74%;67%;4
Milwaukee, WI;21;11;21;15;Very cold;SSE;9;44%;9%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;7;-8;6;4;Partly sunny, cold;E;6;65%;54%;2
Mobile, AL;73;44;55;45;A little a.m. rain;NE;11;58%;61%;1
Montgomery, AL;70;39;55;40;Cooler;ENE;8;45%;15%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;34;1;7;-10;Windy;WNW;32;64%;65%;1
Nashville, TN;36;22;47;26;Sunshine;ESE;4;44%;4%;3
New Orleans, LA;76;46;56;49;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;12;60%;30%;2
New York, NY;58;34;39;26;A little snow;WNW;13;55%;68%;1
Newark, NJ;58;34;39;23;A little snow;WNW;10;54%;68%;1
Norfolk, VA;74;38;43;32;Cooler, morning rain;NNW;7;69%;65%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;47;28;54;36;Sunshine;S;12;48%;3%;3
Olympia, WA;45;41;50;46;Afternoon rain;S;8;94%;94%;0
Omaha, NE;23;14;33;27;Not as cold;S;10;66%;2%;2
Orlando, FL;85;68;77;63;A shower or two;NNE;8;77%;80%;1
Philadelphia, PA;59;35;39;25;A little snow;WNW;11;56%;59%;2
Phoenix, AZ;68;47;68;45;Partly sunny;NNE;4;53%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;49;23;34;18;Lots of sun, colder;WNW;11;45%;4%;2
Portland, ME;52;29;33;20;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;6;53%;67%;1
Portland, OR;46;44;52;49;Afternoon rain;SSW;8;82%;94%;0
Providence, RI;59;31;36;21;A little snow;W;5;56%;69%;1
Raleigh, NC;74;40;47;29;Rain and drizzle;N;6;59%;60%;2
Reno, NV;46;34;48;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;65%;22%;2
Richmond, VA;64;35;45;25;Cooler, morning rain;N;5;62%;65%;2
Roswell, NM;53;30;54;31;Mostly sunny;S;8;74%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;56;50;60;53;Mostly sunny;N;4;82%;38%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;45;24;41;33;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;68%;14%;1
San Antonio, TX;48;35;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;50%;1%;3
San Diego, CA;68;51;66;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;69%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;56;53;59;56;Low clouds and fog;ESE;6;84%;63%;1
Savannah, GA;81;55;61;42;Cooler;NE;10;58%;48%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;44;52;48;Afternoon rain;S;7;82%;94%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;10;0;16;13;Cold with some sun;SE;9;75%;18%;2
Spokane, WA;41;32;39;37;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;2;89%;84%;0
Springfield, IL;29;18;37;26;Not as cold;SE;6;54%;9%;2
St. Louis, MO;36;21;47;30;Sunny and milder;SSE;6;51%;5%;2
Tampa, FL;80;67;79;64;Rather cloudy, humid;NE;5;86%;55%;3
Toledo, OH;33;19;29;17;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;50%;0%;2
Tucson, AZ;65;45;67;41;Partly sunny;ESE;6;59%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;48;28;55;38;Sunny;S;8;43%;4%;3
Vero Beach, FL;84;68;80;69;A shower or two;NE;6;84%;85%;2
Washington, DC;59;35;42;26;A little snow;NW;14;52%;56%;2
Wichita, KS;43;25;53;36;Mostly sunny;S;11;54%;6%;2
Wilmington, DE;59;34;41;25;A little a.m. snow;WNW;12;53%;64%;2
