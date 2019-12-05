US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019



City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;22;35;20;Intermittent snow;WNW;7;60%;69%;1

Albuquerque, NM;56;30;49;31;Partly sunny;NE;3;62%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;17;14;23;21;A thick cloud cover;N;11;76%;39%;0

Asheville, NC;56;32;53;34;Inc. clouds;NW;5;54%;38%;2

Atlanta, GA;63;38;59;47;Inc. clouds;E;5;54%;83%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;45;36;54;34;Increasingly windy;NW;16;60%;42%;1

Austin, TX;72;56;71;45;Mostly sunny;N;8;44%;2%;3

Baltimore, MD;47;35;54;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;50%;33%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;72;55;79;56;A little a.m. rain;NNW;6;73%;58%;2

Billings, MT;37;27;46;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;56%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;68;44;56;48;Cooler with rain;E;6;79%;75%;1

Bismarck, ND;34;13;33;21;Partly sunny;SW;10;84%;2%;1

Boise, ID;43;33;47;35;Mostly cloudy;E;7;64%;28%;1

Boston, MA;44;27;38;26;Rain and snow shower;NW;8;57%;75%;1

Bridgeport, CT;41;26;43;25;Rain and snow shower;NW;7;57%;47%;1

Buffalo, NY;34;31;37;24;Morning snow;WNW;10;79%;70%;0

Burlington, VT;35;20;29;20;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;5;70%;83%;1

Caribou, ME;29;20;26;10;Partly sunny;WNW;10;70%;29%;1

Casper, WY;35;19;39;32;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;22;72%;2%;2

Charleston, SC;64;42;69;50;Inc. clouds;N;5;62%;66%;3

Charleston, WV;48;34;51;29;Brief showers;N;5;67%;81%;1

Charlotte, NC;62;35;59;40;Inc. clouds;W;6;49%;36%;2

Cheyenne, WY;37;24;43;29;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;7;63%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;46;34;39;26;Lots of sun, colder;NE;14;62%;2%;2

Cleveland, OH;39;36;44;29;Rain and snow shower;NNW;16;70%;45%;1

Columbia, SC;64;35;63;42;Inc. clouds;NNE;4;59%;44%;3

Columbus, OH;44;33;45;23;A shower in the a.m.;N;8;70%;56%;1

Concord, NH;40;18;32;17;A little p.m. snow;NW;4;72%;75%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;49;59;39;Cooler with some sun;N;16;57%;2%;2

Denver, CO;46;24;45;28;Not as cool;SSW;5;66%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;57;27;37;25;Sunny, much colder;SSE;8;64%;1%;2

Detroit, MI;39;33;40;21;Partly sunny;NNW;10;65%;6%;2

Dodge City, KS;53;30;44;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;9;68%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;32;12;24;20;Partly sunny, colder;SW;6;57%;56%;2

El Paso, TX;68;41;63;41;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-18;-21;-9;-11;Partly sunny;N;5;73%;12%;0

Fargo, ND;32;9;24;21;Partial sunshine;S;10;79%;7%;2

Grand Junction, CO;44;28;45;25;Partial sunshine;NNE;5;72%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;40;33;38;22;Partly sunny;NNW;9;68%;2%;2

Hartford, CT;42;23;39;22;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;65%;60%;1

Helena, MT;38;22;38;25;Partly sunny;S;4;74%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;70;79;70;Rain and drizzle;ENE;14;73%;66%;3

Houston, TX;75;64;76;53;Fog in the morning;N;8;59%;12%;3

Indianapolis, IN;50;38;46;25;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;76%;53%;2

Jackson, MS;67;51;68;50;Rain in the morning;N;7;74%;67%;1

Jacksonville, FL;67;47;75;50;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;62%;21%;3

Juneau, AK;38;32;37;27;Partly sunny;ENE;6;94%;29%;0

Kansas City, MO;63;32;43;27;Cooler with sunshine;SE;9;58%;5%;2

Knoxville, TN;57;37;52;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;67%;55%;1

Las Vegas, NV;60;44;59;44;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;5;64%;2%;3

Lexington, KY;53;41;51;32;A few showers;NE;6;80%;71%;1

Little Rock, AR;66;50;61;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;7;78%;57%;1

Long Beach, CA;65;51;66;56;Some sun;NNE;3;72%;76%;3

Los Angeles, CA;68;53;68;57;Sun and some clouds;E;5;74%;69%;3

Louisville, KY;55;43;53;33;A shower or two;NE;6;74%;67%;1

Madison, WI;43;28;36;22;Mostly sunny;S;6;60%;1%;2

Memphis, TN;62;50;57;44;Showers around;NNE;7;78%;78%;1

Miami, FL;73;60;78;62;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;7%;4

Milwaukee, WI;45;30;37;23;Mostly sunny;N;10;62%;1%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;16;25;19;Colder with sunshine;S;6;75%;1%;2

Mobile, AL;67;51;72;58;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;71%;72%;2

Montgomery, AL;67;41;60;51;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;69%;81%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;14;1;8;-5;Windy;NW;32;92%;56%;1

Nashville, TN;64;45;54;43;Showers around;NE;5;69%;68%;1

New Orleans, LA;70;57;75;59;Occasional rain;NW;7;74%;60%;2

New York, NY;44;32;47;30;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;49%;56%;1

Newark, NJ;42;28;47;28;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;57%;56%;1

Norfolk, VA;52;31;57;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;8;55%;67%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;68;39;48;30;Cooler with some sun;NNE;14;75%;3%;2

Olympia, WA;51;38;50;43;A little p.m. rain;SSW;2;92%;88%;1

Omaha, NE;56;25;38;26;Sunny and colder;S;7;62%;2%;2

Orlando, FL;70;52;77;54;Partly sunny;NNE;5;54%;8%;4

Philadelphia, PA;45;30;51;31;Mainly cloudy;NW;9;53%;28%;1

Phoenix, AZ;71;51;72;50;Partly sunny;NNE;4;58%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;40;32;45;26;A midday shower;NW;9;72%;55%;1

Portland, ME;42;24;34;21;Colder;NNW;9;55%;66%;1

Portland, OR;52;42;52;44;A little p.m. rain;E;7;79%;89%;1

Providence, RI;43;25;39;23;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;58%;61%;1

Raleigh, NC;56;32;58;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;56%;29%;2

Reno, NV;42;29;42;35;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;5;82%;43%;1

Richmond, VA;52;29;56;35;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;57%;32%;2

Roswell, NM;72;37;55;35;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;5;61%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;62;51;64;56;A little p.m. rain;SSE;11;73%;87%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;39;29;44;29;Partial sunshine;N;5;81%;2%;2

San Antonio, TX;73;56;74;44;Areas of morning fog;NNE;9;46%;2%;4

San Diego, CA;67;55;67;59;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;57%;3

San Francisco, CA;59;54;61;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;12;80%;92%;1

Savannah, GA;67;43;71;50;Inc. clouds;N;5;67%;39%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;43;54;46;A touch of p.m. rain;ESE;6;74%;87%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;39;14;29;24;Mostly sunny;S;6;79%;2%;2

Spokane, WA;45;31;45;37;Mostly cloudy;SE;1;85%;61%;1

Springfield, IL;56;38;44;24;Sunshine and cooler;ENE;12;65%;12%;2

St. Louis, MO;62;44;47;28;Cooler;NE;9;74%;41%;1

Tampa, FL;68;46;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;60%;10%;4

Toledo, OH;42;35;42;23;Partly sunny;NNW;7;67%;7%;2

Tucson, AZ;67;47;73;47;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;58%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;71;41;49;32;Cooler with some sun;NNE;10;75%;13%;2

Vero Beach, FL;69;50;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;63%;5%;4

Washington, DC;48;34;55;33;Milder;NNW;7;52%;33%;2

Wichita, KS;63;34;46;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;11;71%;2%;2

Wilmington, DE;44;31;52;30;Not as cool;NW;10;55%;28%;1

