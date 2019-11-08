US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;34;20;39;28;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;7;44%;3%;2
Albuquerque, NM;60;34;64;39;Partly sunny;ENE;4;33%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;44;32;39;31;Rather cloudy;N;6;73%;33%;1
Asheville, NC;44;24;51;29;Sunny, but cool;NNW;6;48%;6%;3
Atlanta, GA;55;34;54;36;Sunny, but cool;SSW;5;48%;0%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;45;30;47;40;Sunshine and chilly;SW;6;41%;1%;3
Austin, TX;53;41;71;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;0;47%;4%;4
Baltimore, MD;45;29;46;36;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;45%;4%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;55;36;66;40;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;5;44%;0%;4
Billings, MT;68;41;57;29;Partly sunny;NNE;12;47%;67%;2
Birmingham, AL;50;29;59;36;Sunny, but cool;SSW;5;51%;0%;4
Bismarck, ND;45;30;42;18;Mostly cloudy;N;6;86%;66%;1
Boise, ID;60;33;58;38;Partly sunny;NE;5;48%;0%;3
Boston, MA;37;27;42;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;35%;11%;2
Bridgeport, CT;37;21;41;33;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;6;41%;4%;3
Buffalo, NY;33;23;40;36;Cold with some sun;SSW;15;56%;35%;2
Burlington, VT;30;22;39;29;Cold with some sun;S;12;49%;12%;2
Caribou, ME;29;17;33;23;Partly sunny, cold;S;8;49%;15%;1
Casper, WY;62;38;59;31;Partly sunny;SW;18;39%;4%;3
Charleston, SC;61;38;59;42;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;60%;6%;4
Charleston, WV;37;22;51;35;Sunny, but cool;SSW;6;52%;2%;3
Charlotte, NC;50;28;53;31;Sunny, but cool;SW;4;41%;3%;3
Cheyenne, WY;63;42;68;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;16;20%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;33;28;46;35;Periods of sun;WSW;13;53%;31%;3
Cleveland, OH;38;28;44;37;Chilly with some sun;SSW;16;45%;9%;2
Columbia, SC;58;31;56;31;Sunny, but cool;WNW;4;44%;0%;4
Columbus, OH;38;21;43;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;9;51%;4%;2
Concord, NH;35;17;40;21;Partly sunny, cold;S;5;43%;3%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;38;67;48;Mostly sunny;S;8;64%;1%;4
Denver, CO;71;39;73;36;Sunny and warm;SW;6;23%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;39;29;55;33;Partly sunny, milder;SW;9;55%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;38;24;41;36;Cold with some sun;SW;11;51%;56%;3
Dodge City, KS;63;37;76;38;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;33%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;31;27;38;25;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;7;70%;67%;1
El Paso, TX;62;47;72;53;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;59%;2%;4
Fairbanks, AK;18;5;16;1;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;48%;16%;1
Fargo, ND;38;26;35;18;Mostly cloudy;N;6;88%;55%;1
Grand Junction, CO;62;28;64;30;Sunny and mild;NE;6;26%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;34;27;41;35;Clouds and sun;W;12;59%;31%;2
Hartford, CT;37;20;41;28;Partly sunny, chilly;S;6;41%;5%;2
Helena, MT;47;34;53;32;Mostly cloudy;S;6;50%;33%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;69;85;71;Clouds and sun;NE;4;55%;49%;4
Houston, TX;55;40;67;46;Mostly sunny, cool;S;4;44%;1%;4
Indianapolis, IN;36;23;47;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;10;54%;5%;3
Jackson, MS;50;30;60;39;Sunny, but cool;S;2;46%;1%;4
Jacksonville, FL;69;56;66;47;Partly sunny;NNW;11;64%;14%;4
Juneau, AK;44;28;30;21;A little p.m. snow;NNE;12;55%;56%;0
Kansas City, MO;45;34;64;42;Mostly sunny;SW;8;50%;3%;3
Knoxville, TN;46;25;53;35;Sunny, but cool;SW;6;56%;1%;3
Las Vegas, NV;81;47;78;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;5;15%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;37;23;50;36;Plenty of sun;SW;9;51%;3%;3
Little Rock, AR;47;28;58;40;Plenty of sun;SW;6;55%;2%;3
Long Beach, CA;86;58;87;56;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;23%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;86;60;89;57;Sunny and very warm;E;5;23%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;39;23;51;37;Lots of sun, cool;SW;8;51%;3%;3
Madison, WI;30;24;42;32;Partly sunny;W;7;61%;40%;2
Memphis, TN;46;27;55;41;Sunny, but cool;SSW;7;49%;2%;3
Miami, FL;86;74;80;73;Showers and t-storms;NE;12;72%;75%;1
Milwaukee, WI;30;24;43;33;Clouds and sun;W;11;57%;41%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;27;41;26;Partly sunny;NNW;8;69%;76%;1
Mobile, AL;58;43;67;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;49%;0%;4
Montgomery, AL;56;37;59;37;Sunny, but cool;SE;4;50%;0%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;2;-4;11;7;Windy and frigid;SSW;32;70%;7%;1
Nashville, TN;43;21;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;50%;2%;3
New Orleans, LA;60;45;63;49;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;6;52%;0%;4
New York, NY;42;25;43;37;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;6;33%;2%;3
Newark, NJ;40;22;43;31;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;38%;4%;3
Norfolk, VA;48;36;52;35;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;5;45%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;51;37;69;48;Plenty of sun;SSW;10;65%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;59;38;54;44;Rain and drizzle;SSW;5;87%;80%;1
Omaha, NE;47;32;61;34;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;55%;5%;3
Orlando, FL;83;65;75;59;Showers around;N;14;70%;65%;2
Philadelphia, PA;44;23;45;32;Some sun;S;5;38%;3%;3
Phoenix, AZ;89;62;87;62;Partly sunny;NE;5;23%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;39;24;44;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;49%;7%;2
Portland, ME;36;25;40;33;Partly sunny, cold;SW;9;37%;9%;2
Portland, OR;61;40;55;46;Mainly cloudy;ENE;3;83%;24%;1
Providence, RI;37;21;41;28;Chilly with sunshine;S;6;37%;13%;3
Raleigh, NC;51;27;53;31;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;4;50%;0%;3
Reno, NV;70;34;69;36;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;27%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;45;24;50;32;Mostly sunny, cold;S;5;50%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;56;35;67;42;Partly sunny;S;4;63%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;40;77;41;Sunny and warm;S;4;47%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;63;36;62;37;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;5;37%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;53;44;69;49;Partly sunny;S;4;66%;5%;4
San Diego, CA;71;57;80;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;46%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;47;63;49;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;67%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;63;38;61;39;Mostly sunny, cool;N;7;51%;1%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;47;55;49;Rain and drizzle;S;6;82%;79%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;49;31;51;27;Partly sunny;N;6;70%;10%;2
Spokane, WA;53;34;48;36;Partly sunny;S;1;81%;42%;2
Springfield, IL;34;22;52;36;Partly sunny, cool;SW;12;54%;5%;3
St. Louis, MO;38;27;57;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;58%;3%;3
Tampa, FL;84;64;76;57;Not as warm;NE;9;75%;14%;3
Toledo, OH;39;24;44;35;Partly sunny;SW;9;47%;12%;3
Tucson, AZ;81;60;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;43%;1%;4
Tulsa, OK;50;37;67;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;65%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;88;71;76;66;Showers around;ENE;15;74%;90%;2
Washington, DC;46;27;48;35;Sunshine and chilly;S;6;43%;2%;3
Wichita, KS;48;32;70;39;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;58%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;43;24;44;33;Partly sunny, chilly;S;6;40%;1%;3
