US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;47;57;33;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;61%;1%;2

Albuquerque, NM;78;58;71;55;Showers and t-storms;S;9;74%;69%;2

Anchorage, AK;52;43;54;37;Breezy with rain;SSW;17;76%;85%;0

Asheville, NC;88;63;85;57;Mostly sunny;N;7;65%;16%;5

Atlanta, GA;97;69;96;68;Sunny and hot;NE;5;58%;27%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;70;66;73;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;17;56%;2%;4

Austin, TX;97;74;95;73;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;4;51%;11%;5

Baltimore, MD;75;65;73;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;50%;4%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;96;72;95;71;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;65%;44%;6

Billings, MT;63;36;61;39;Clouds and sun, cool;W;8;61%;73%;3

Birmingham, AL;96;72;95;66;Sunny and summerlike;NNE;6;58%;15%;5

Bismarck, ND;45;35;57;46;Breezy with some sun;SE;16;79%;72%;3

Boise, ID;65;41;58;37;Partly sunny;NE;9;56%;27%;3

Boston, MA;54;52;60;41;A shower or two;NNW;18;66%;55%;2

Bridgeport, CT;57;53;63;40;Windy with some sun;N;17;61%;3%;4

Buffalo, NY;60;48;54;38;Cool with some sun;E;8;71%;9%;2

Burlington, VT;53;40;52;34;Cloudy and breezy;N;14;66%;25%;1

Caribou, ME;51;35;48;33;Showers of rain/snow;NW;9;69%;61%;1

Casper, WY;68;36;71;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;34%;61%;4

Charleston, SC;88;74;91;74;Mostly sunny;S;6;68%;55%;5

Charleston, WV;96;57;75;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;5;62%;2%;5

Charlotte, NC;99;69;95;63;Mostly sunny;NE;6;58%;26%;5

Cheyenne, WY;63;38;73;37;Sunny and warmer;WNW;10;36%;4%;5

Chicago, IL;64;50;60;51;Partly sunny;E;12;66%;9%;2

Cleveland, OH;76;55;61;46;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;15;65%;28%;3

Columbia, SC;100;73;98;69;Mostly sunny;NE;5;57%;25%;5

Columbus, OH;90;52;65;43;Cooler;NE;8;66%;7%;4

Concord, NH;51;41;56;28;Windy;NNW;16;66%;55%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;71;85;70;A shower or t-storm;E;9;64%;67%;4

Denver, CO;71;42;82;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;31%;4%;5

Des Moines, IA;56;39;59;51;Partly sunny;SE;7;70%;75%;4

Detroit, MI;66;51;59;46;Mostly sunny;NE;8;66%;15%;3

Dodge City, KS;59;45;68;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;15;81%;67%;1

Duluth, MN;48;39;49;45;Partly sunny;SE;6;76%;44%;3

El Paso, TX;84;67;82;65;Showers and t-storms;S;7;63%;84%;4

Fairbanks, AK;44;32;44;29;Rain and snow;WSW;5;79%;91%;0

Fargo, ND;46;37;52;47;Partly sunny;SSE;13;83%;72%;3

Grand Junction, CO;78;51;80;36;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;22%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;62;46;56;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;71%;11%;3

Hartford, CT;56;49;61;37;Partly sunny, windy;N;17;65%;3%;3

Helena, MT;61;33;53;36;Cloudy with a shower;SW;8;60%;61%;1

Honolulu, HI;88;75;86;73;Breezy with sunshine;NE;16;60%;68%;8

Houston, TX;93;75;93;74;Partly sunny;SSE;6;62%;22%;6

Indianapolis, IN;78;51;68;48;Not as warm;ENE;8;60%;3%;4

Jackson, MS;94;71;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;8;57%;42%;6

Jacksonville, FL;89;67;90;71;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;61%;7%;6

Juneau, AK;54;39;52;44;Partly sunny;SSE;6;84%;73%;2

Kansas City, MO;62;51;63;60;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;8;64%;44%;2

Knoxville, TN;95;68;86;59;Sunny and not as hot;NNE;5;61%;23%;5

Las Vegas, NV;90;59;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;13%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;95;55;75;50;Sunny and cooler;NE;8;54%;5%;5

Little Rock, AR;92;64;80;57;Not as warm;NE;8;61%;34%;5

Long Beach, CA;78;58;78;58;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;52%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;80;57;80;60;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;47%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;93;54;75;50;Sunlit and cooler;NE;7;54%;6%;5

Madison, WI;57;42;58;44;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;65%;27%;3

Memphis, TN;98;65;84;60;Sunlit and cooler;NE;12;47%;27%;5

Miami, FL;85;78;88;79;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;69%;55%;6

Milwaukee, WI;62;46;58;49;Mostly sunny;E;11;68%;15%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;40;56;48;Mostly sunny;SE;8;67%;87%;4

Mobile, AL;96;74;94;73;Mostly sunny;NW;5;62%;31%;6

Montgomery, AL;99;71;95;70;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;61%;27%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;43;24;26;16;Morning flurries;NNW;34;90%;56%;1

Nashville, TN;98;62;83;54;Sunny and cooler;NE;8;51%;12%;5

New Orleans, LA;94;76;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;63%;29%;6

New York, NY;57;55;65;46;Partly sunny, windy;N;17;56%;2%;4

Newark, NJ;58;56;65;42;Partly sunny, windy;N;16;58%;3%;4

Norfolk, VA;85;72;79;60;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;10;67%;14%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;75;55;75;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;80%;44%;2

Olympia, WA;60;45;59;45;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;80%;63%;1

Omaha, NE;56;40;56;52;Partly sunny;SSE;11;73%;89%;3

Orlando, FL;90;71;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;E;7;64%;17%;6

Philadelphia, PA;64;63;69;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;54%;3%;4

Phoenix, AZ;96;71;94;69;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;5;30%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;90;56;66;42;Cooler;NE;7;60%;11%;4

Portland, ME;52;48;56;38;Windy;NNW;16;70%;55%;1

Portland, OR;61;48;62;47;A shower or two;S;6;76%;72%;1

Providence, RI;56;50;62;38;Clearing and windy;NNW;16;66%;2%;2

Raleigh, NC;98;71;91;56;Plenty of sun;NE;7;60%;9%;5

Reno, NV;69;36;62;35;Sunny and cool;ESE;5;31%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;96;70;81;49;Sunny and cooler;NNE;9;58%;8%;5

Roswell, NM;77;61;77;60;Showers and t-storms;SSW;11;74%;83%;2

Sacramento, CA;77;45;76;47;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;43%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;71;48;63;37;Sunshine and cooler;NW;15;36%;25%;5

San Antonio, TX;95;72;94;70;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;56%;7%;6

San Diego, CA;73;56;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;58%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;67;52;70;52;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;48%;1%;5

Savannah, GA;92;70;93;73;Mostly sunny;S;4;66%;27%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;50;59;50;Mostly cloudy;S;11;73%;44%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;50;35;55;49;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;72%;90%;4

Spokane, WA;56;37;58;41;A little a.m. rain;SSW;5;67%;68%;1

Springfield, IL;68;44;66;50;Partly sunny;ENE;7;62%;19%;4

St. Louis, MO;72;50;68;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;56%;14%;5

Tampa, FL;92;69;92;72;Partly sunny;E;5;71%;28%;7

Toledo, OH;73;49;62;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;5;64%;15%;3

Tucson, AZ;92;67;91;64;Partly sunny;SW;6;40%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;72;58;77;65;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;77%;44%;2

Vero Beach, FL;87;74;89;77;Clouds and sun;E;7;69%;63%;6

Washington, DC;79;66;77;47;Sunny and breezy;NNE;14;52%;4%;4

Wichita, KS;60;53;68;62;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;9;75%;81%;1

Wilmington, DE;67;63;71;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;56%;2%;4

_____

