US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;47;71;48;Partly sunny;NE;6;55%;3%;4
Albuquerque, NM;86;65;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;36%;21%;8
Anchorage, AK;62;49;62;48;Cloudy;SW;5;75%;71%;1
Asheville, NC;87;62;89;64;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;56%;7%;7
Atlanta, GA;95;67;97;72;Very hot;ESE;5;49%;9%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;77;66;A shower;NE;9;74%;67%;3
Austin, TX;100;75;96;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;54%;41%;9
Baltimore, MD;84;68;79;65;A shower;ESE;3;64%;61%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;97;75;95;76;A t-storm around;SE;5;65%;47%;8
Billings, MT;71;55;73;50;Mostly cloudy;E;12;57%;40%;2
Birmingham, AL;95;67;97;73;Very hot;SSE;5;52%;28%;8
Bismarck, ND;59;52;61;53;Cool with rain;W;9;95%;77%;1
Boise, ID;68;51;73;51;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;48%;42%;4
Boston, MA;77;56;70;55;Partial sunshine;SE;7;51%;2%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;57;72;57;Clouds and sun;E;7;58%;31%;3
Buffalo, NY;67;50;70;55;Partly sunny;E;5;65%;13%;5
Burlington, VT;67;48;67;47;Clouds and sun;E;5;58%;3%;5
Caribou, ME;63;43;64;39;Clouds limiting sun;NNW;6;58%;7%;2
Casper, WY;73;49;78;41;Partly sunny;WSW;20;33%;11%;6
Charleston, SC;89;77;89;76;Humid;SE;6;76%;49%;8
Charleston, WV;84;61;88;61;Partly sunny;ENE;4;62%;10%;7
Charlotte, NC;93;68;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;57%;14%;7
Cheyenne, WY;71;52;79;52;Partly sunny, nice;E;12;35%;9%;6
Chicago, IL;65;62;76;70;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;10;72%;73%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;61;72;64;Periods of sun;E;9;60%;19%;6
Columbia, SC;97;72;97;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;61%;24%;8
Columbus, OH;75;58;80;60;Partly sunny;E;5;68%;10%;5
Concord, NH;72;43;71;43;Partly sunny;NNE;6;56%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;73;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;12;53%;14%;8
Denver, CO;81;56;85;57;Mostly sunny;E;6;32%;7%;7
Des Moines, IA;70;63;81;71;A t-storm in spots;S;12;79%;65%;3
Detroit, MI;70;56;73;62;Variable clouds;ESE;6;66%;32%;3
Dodge City, KS;86;66;90;66;Clouds and sun;S;24;59%;51%;5
Duluth, MN;56;49;58;54;Afternoon rain;ENE;10;81%;90%;2
El Paso, TX;93;71;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;56%;79%;6
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;66;47;Turning cloudy;WSW;4;66%;42%;2
Fargo, ND;66;54;62;57;Periods of rain;ESE;11;98%;93%;1
Grand Junction, CO;81;56;86;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;28%;7%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;68;53;76;63;More clouds than sun;SE;8;68%;42%;3
Hartford, CT;76;53;74;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;54%;30%;5
Helena, MT;73;55;68;45;Spotty showers;WSW;8;61%;78%;3
Honolulu, HI;92;80;92;78;Partly sunny;ENE;17;52%;55%;8
Houston, TX;97;76;95;78;Partly sunny;SE;6;61%;33%;9
Indianapolis, IN;73;62;83;67;A shower in the a.m.;SE;6;72%;60%;5
Jackson, MS;98;74;94;72;A t-storm around;SSE;4;59%;54%;8
Jacksonville, FL;97;74;95;75;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;6;62%;12%;9
Juneau, AK;72;45;70;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;55%;13%;3
Kansas City, MO;86;74;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;12;50%;32%;6
Knoxville, TN;90;64;93;67;Partly sunny and hot;NE;4;58%;5%;7
Las Vegas, NV;98;71;98;70;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;14%;1%;7
Lexington, KY;83;62;89;65;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;61%;7%;7
Little Rock, AR;97;73;97;73;Sunshine and warm;ESE;6;59%;33%;7
Long Beach, CA;82;67;82;69;Partly sunny;SE;7;57%;2%;7
Los Angeles, CA;82;63;81;65;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;3%;7
Louisville, KY;83;62;90;67;Some sun, more humid;E;5;61%;7%;7
Madison, WI;65;55;72;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;75%;72%;2
Memphis, TN;95;76;96;76;Sunshine, very hot;S;6;52%;25%;7
Miami, FL;90;82;90;82;Partly sunny;ENE;9;66%;55%;10
Milwaukee, WI;65;58;70;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;74%;55%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;55;68;65;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;15;81%;87%;1
Mobile, AL;97;78;94;76;A t-storm around;SSE;7;67%;49%;6
Montgomery, AL;96;71;93;73;A t-storm around;S;4;63%;55%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;38;30;41;33;Partly sunny;NNW;18;76%;5%;5
Nashville, TN;89;66;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;56%;12%;7
New Orleans, LA;96;79;94;78;A t-storm around;SE;6;65%;47%;8
New York, NY;77;60;72;61;More clouds than sun;E;7;59%;33%;3
Newark, NJ;78;60;73;60;Variable cloudiness;ESE;6;59%;33%;3
Norfolk, VA;83;71;82;69;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;83%;87%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;94;72;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;13;50%;10%;7
Olympia, WA;67;56;64;54;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;89%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;76;69;81;72;A t-storm in spots;S;15;78%;66%;2
Orlando, FL;95;76;95;73;A t-storm around;SE;5;60%;44%;9
Philadelphia, PA;82;64;76;63;Rather cloudy;ENE;6;65%;33%;3
Phoenix, AZ;99;80;96;75;Partly sunny;WSW;6;45%;72%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;77;59;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;34%;3
Portland, ME;66;51;66;52;Clouds and sun;SW;7;58%;2%;5
Portland, OR;70;59;68;58;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;77%;90%;2
Providence, RI;76;53;74;54;Partly sunny;SSE;5;51%;6%;5
Raleigh, NC;89;71;89;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;71%;73%;7
Reno, NV;80;48;76;44;Mostly sunny;W;8;32%;4%;7
Richmond, VA;87;68;82;65;A shower;ENE;5;84%;66%;2
Roswell, NM;91;66;87;65;A t-storm or two;S;9;56%;76%;5
Sacramento, CA;83;57;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;53%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;77;56;81;61;Mostly sunny;E;7;38%;13%;6
San Antonio, TX;98;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;63%;55%;9
San Diego, CA;74;66;76;67;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;71;60;71;59;Partly sunny;WNW;14;66%;8%;6
Savannah, GA;94;76;92;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;74%;21%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;60;66;58;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;81%;85%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;63;62;76;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;86%;74%;1
Spokane, WA;65;53;67;48;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;69%;66%;2
Springfield, IL;72;61;86;70;Warmer with some sun;S;10;73%;44%;6
St. Louis, MO;79;66;92;70;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;7;69%;44%;7
Tampa, FL;93;74;93;74;Partly sunny;E;5;69%;53%;8
Toledo, OH;72;58;74;61;Variable clouds;ESE;4;66%;31%;3
Tucson, AZ;95;73;91;72;Sun and some clouds;S;6;59%;63%;8
Tulsa, OK;96;75;96;75;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;50%;10%;7
Vero Beach, FL;94;75;90;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;72%;31%;9
Washington, DC;85;66;80;66;A shower;E;6;72%;62%;2
Wichita, KS;90;74;89;72;Periods of sun;S;15;56%;42%;5
Wilmington, DE;81;64;77;63;Rather cloudy;ENE;7;66%;33%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather