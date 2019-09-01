US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;62;73;58;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;8;80%;80%;1
Albuquerque, NM;92;67;93;68;Sunshine and warm;SE;4;31%;14%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;53;66;52;Rain at times;SSE;13;67%;93%;1
Asheville, NC;83;60;84;62;Clouds and sun;NW;5;66%;6%;8
Atlanta, GA;89;68;91;68;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;62%;4%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;76;71;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;87%;66%;4
Austin, TX;97;74;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;43%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;83;72;86;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;66%;73%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;93;74;A t-storm around;NE;6;68%;44%;9
Billings, MT;93;62;95;59;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;10;30%;5%;6
Birmingham, AL;90;69;93;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;60%;8%;9
Bismarck, ND;77;59;76;58;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;11;86%;84%;1
Boise, ID;96;62;94;61;Sunlit and very warm;ENE;6;26%;1%;6
Boston, MA;72;59;77;65;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;70%;87%;2
Bridgeport, CT;75;63;76;62;Couple of t-storms;WSW;8;76%;87%;2
Buffalo, NY;75;65;74;61;Morning rain;SW;8;76%;71%;3
Burlington, VT;75;61;71;56;Rain at times;SSW;13;81%;84%;1
Caribou, ME;69;50;61;50;Spotty showers;S;12;82%;91%;1
Casper, WY;95;53;98;50;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;15;15%;6%;7
Charleston, SC;86;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;NE;8;82%;71%;3
Charleston, WV;90;65;86;63;A t-storm in spots;N;5;72%;45%;6
Charlotte, NC;87;68;89;68;Sun and clouds;SE;5;67%;5%;7
Cheyenne, WY;92;59;95;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;17%;6%;7
Chicago, IL;73;65;78;68;Partly sunny;E;6;74%;42%;3
Cleveland, OH;75;67;75;65;Showers around;SSW;8;73%;66%;3
Columbia, SC;88;72;90;71;Variable cloudiness;E;6;68%;27%;5
Columbus, OH;76;65;80;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;77%;41%;2
Concord, NH;72;53;70;53;Rain and a t-storm;W;11;85%;88%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;72;95;72;Sunny;ENE;6;51%;3%;9
Denver, CO;97;66;99;65;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;17%;3%;8
Des Moines, IA;81;66;83;73;Sunny intervals;S;6;70%;30%;5
Detroit, MI;71;62;81;62;Partly sunny;ENE;5;65%;47%;3
Dodge City, KS;88;66;96;66;Sunny and very warm;S;17;55%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;69;54;64;56;Cloudy;ENE;8;79%;71%;2
El Paso, TX;96;72;95;71;Mostly sunny;SE;6;38%;3%;9
Fairbanks, AK;67;49;67;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;59%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;71;57;73;60;A strong t-storm;S;8;81%;81%;2
Grand Junction, CO;99;63;99;63;Mostly sunny;S;7;16%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;71;58;78;58;Warmer;WNW;7;76%;35%;4
Hartford, CT;77;60;75;62;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;79%;89%;2
Helena, MT;88;58;87;54;Partly sunny;WNW;8;38%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;78;91;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;13;54%;30%;11
Houston, TX;96;76;97;76;Partly sunny;E;7;59%;25%;9
Indianapolis, IN;78;67;83;65;Partly sunny;ESE;6;70%;9%;4
Jackson, MS;93;72;94;71;Sunshine;ENE;7;59%;12%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;14;79%;83%;3
Juneau, AK;67;50;57;50;Cooler with rain;E;11;80%;98%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;66;88;73;Humid with sunshine;SSE;7;64%;5%;7
Knoxville, TN;89;66;90;67;Warm with sunshine;N;4;65%;15%;8
Las Vegas, NV;109;81;101;78;Clouds and sun;NW;7;29%;40%;8
Lexington, KY;89;67;86;64;Partial sunshine;N;6;76%;27%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;71;92;71;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;63%;14%;8
Long Beach, CA;88;70;87;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;32%;7
Los Angeles, CA;89;69;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;55%;30%;8
Louisville, KY;89;70;87;66;Partly sunny;N;6;71%;14%;5
Madison, WI;75;62;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;76%;72%;4
Memphis, TN;93;73;91;72;Sunny;NNE;6;61%;22%;8
Miami, FL;89;77;87;77;Some wind and rain;WNW;22;78%;84%;3
Milwaukee, WI;69;61;76;63;Nice with some sun;E;8;74%;43%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;61;78;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;69%;75%;3
Mobile, AL;92;76;94;74;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;68%;32%;9
Montgomery, AL;85;70;90;69;Some sun, pleasant;NE;6;66%;26%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;47;40;46;41;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;38;93%;88%;1
Nashville, TN;91;67;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;64%;18%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;78;A t-storm around;ENE;8;67%;46%;7
New York, NY;77;67;80;66;Couple of t-storms;SW;7;76%;88%;3
Newark, NJ;78;66;79;64;Couple of t-storms;W;6;79%;90%;4
Norfolk, VA;83;70;85;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;75%;44%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;88;70;92;70;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;7;63%;0%;8
Olympia, WA;78;55;79;53;Clearing;NNE;4;65%;14%;5
Omaha, NE;81;69;88;77;Humid with some sun;S;10;72%;36%;7
Orlando, FL;92;77;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;17;80%;70%;3
Philadelphia, PA;84;69;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;73%;84%;4
Phoenix, AZ;106;81;107;85;A t-storm around;NW;5;31%;43%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;79;66;80;59;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;76%;66%;3
Portland, ME;67;59;68;60;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;8;82%;89%;2
Portland, OR;81;60;82;58;Partly sunny;NNW;5;59%;4%;5
Providence, RI;76;58;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;86;68;86;68;Rather cloudy, humid;SSE;5;72%;29%;5
Reno, NV;94;59;94;59;Sunny and very warm;W;8;24%;4%;7
Richmond, VA;86;67;88;68;Clouds breaking;S;5;70%;44%;7
Roswell, NM;93;70;98;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;33%;7%;9
Sacramento, CA;98;63;96;60;Sunny and warm;S;5;38%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;97;71;Partly sunny;ESE;8;15%;1%;7
San Antonio, TX;97;74;99;74;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;50%;7%;10
San Diego, CA;78;70;82;71;Some sun;W;6;64%;37%;8
San Francisco, CA;75;61;74;59;Partly sunny;W;10;66%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;87;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;79%;69%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;61;78;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;63%;23%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;78;65;82;69;Thunderstorms;S;11;83%;89%;1
Spokane, WA;87;57;84;52;Mostly sunny;SE;5;38%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;80;62;85;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;71%;5%;5
St. Louis, MO;82;67;86;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;4;66%;4%;7
Tampa, FL;92;77;91;77;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;79%;70%;3
Toledo, OH;72;62;80;61;Warmer;WNW;3;69%;47%;3
Tucson, AZ;101;76;101;77;A t-storm around;SSW;6;37%;45%;9
Tulsa, OK;89;70;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;67%;3%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;77;85;76;Rain and wind;NNE;32;82%;93%;2
Washington, DC;83;69;87;68;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;66%;66%;7
Wichita, KS;85;68;90;70;Sunshine and humid;S;10;69%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;82;68;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;77%;82%;5
_____
