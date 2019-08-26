US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;52;75;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;59%;12%;6
Albuquerque, NM;98;68;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;10;38%;15%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;48;67;49;Clouds and sun;S;5;61%;23%;4
Asheville, NC;73;63;76;65;A passing shower;SE;5;85%;66%;4
Atlanta, GA;81;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;82%;57%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;73;67;77;71;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;65%;14%;3
Austin, TX;103;77;103;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;51%;4%;10
Baltimore, MD;78;68;80;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;71%;44%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;85;77;92;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;73%;66%;9
Billings, MT;77;53;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;37%;1%;6
Birmingham, AL;78;72;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;78%;75%;3
Bismarck, ND;73;53;65;48;Partly sunny, windy;NW;16;63%;41%;4
Boise, ID;85;53;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;25%;0%;7
Boston, MA;71;55;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;53%;3%;7
Bridgeport, CT;73;58;74;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;62%;10%;4
Buffalo, NY;77;65;75;68;Spotty showers;S;12;78%;95%;2
Burlington, VT;79;54;78;61;Nice with some sun;SSE;10;52%;20%;6
Caribou, ME;73;53;80;53;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;4;53%;10%;6
Casper, WY;75;40;75;40;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;39%;1%;7
Charleston, SC;86;70;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;80%;6
Charleston, WV;82;64;86;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;6;78%;68%;3
Charlotte, NC;80;66;81;69;Spotty showers;E;4;76%;77%;2
Cheyenne, WY;70;48;69;47;Partly sunny, cool;S;9;45%;1%;8
Chicago, IL;76;69;80;62;Clouds and sun;W;9;65%;27%;7
Cleveland, OH;79;67;78;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;17;76%;77%;2
Columbia, SC;85;69;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;76%;68%;5
Columbus, OH;68;65;78;61;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;92%;79%;2
Concord, NH;75;44;78;52;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;55%;7%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;77;88;70;Cooler;NE;10;70%;70%;6
Denver, CO;80;57;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;39%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;75;61;77;56;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;58%;13%;7
Detroit, MI;75;65;79;62;Showers and t-storms;W;10;84%;66%;2
Dodge City, KS;90;60;80;54;Partly sunny;ESE;9;62%;5%;8
Duluth, MN;68;57;69;52;A shower;W;13;74%;70%;3
El Paso, TX;105;77;102;76;Mostly sunny;SE;8;29%;27%;10
Fairbanks, AK;64;43;61;48;Cloudy;SW;6;68%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;70;56;64;50;Spotty showers;W;16;86%;70%;2
Grand Junction, CO;95;57;94;57;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;17%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;71;66;77;60;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;9;80%;61%;5
Hartford, CT;76;52;77;60;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;11%;6
Helena, MT;78;46;77;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;44%;0%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;77;92;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;55%;36%;11
Houston, TX;95;80;97;78;Hot with some sun;S;6;64%;12%;9
Indianapolis, IN;73;70;80;61;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;82%;67%;2
Jackson, MS;87;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;77%;86%;3
Jacksonville, FL;88;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;76%;72%;7
Juneau, AK;55;50;59;46;A little a.m. rain;ENE;8;81%;62%;1
Kansas City, MO;78;64;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;9;59%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;77;67;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;78%;73%;2
Las Vegas, NV;108;81;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;19%;20%;9
Lexington, KY;73;69;83;65;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;85%;86%;3
Little Rock, AR;90;73;84;69;A morning t-storm;NW;6;82%;84%;4
Long Beach, CA;88;69;84;69;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;91;67;87;67;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;73;71;84;64;Showers and t-storms;WNW;8;83%;78%;2
Madison, WI;71;62;77;56;Warmer with some sun;WSW;13;65%;27%;6
Memphis, TN;87;75;86;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;82%;71%;3
Miami, FL;90;79;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;77%;78%;9
Milwaukee, WI;72;66;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;14;62%;30%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;60;71;57;A gusty breeze;W;17;64%;64%;5
Mobile, AL;79;77;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;75%;76%;4
Montgomery, AL;79;71;84;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;84%;72%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;52;41;54;45;Sunshine, pleasant;S;15;67%;6%;7
Nashville, TN;77;71;86;68;Showers and t-storms;W;6;80%;77%;3
New Orleans, LA;88;78;91;78;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;71%;66%;10
New York, NY;75;63;76;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;57%;13%;5
Newark, NJ;75;60;75;66;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;61%;17%;4
Norfolk, VA;78;71;83;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;6;76%;48%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;97;69;79;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;76%;66%;2
Olympia, WA;78;50;86;55;Plenty of sunshine;NE;9;48%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;78;60;78;56;Partly sunny;W;13;57%;11%;7
Orlando, FL;93;77;91;78;Showers and t-storms;W;4;72%;78%;6
Philadelphia, PA;74;62;77;68;Rather cloudy;SE;6;68%;28%;2
Phoenix, AZ;107;86;111;87;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;27%;26%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;78;64;79;67;Spotty showers;SSE;8;81%;96%;2
Portland, ME;70;53;73;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;60%;4%;6
Portland, OR;85;59;95;62;Scorching sunshine;NNE;7;36%;3%;6
Providence, RI;74;51;75;57;Partly sunny;S;5;56%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;80;66;82;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;5;75%;36%;2
Reno, NV;95;61;97;65;Very hot;W;5;21%;5%;8
Richmond, VA;76;67;81;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;83%;36%;2
Roswell, NM;110;72;92;70;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;47%;44%;10
Sacramento, CA;100;62;98;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;37%;5%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;84;59;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;21%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;103;78;103;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;52%;3%;10
San Diego, CA;82;68;78;67;Some sun;SW;7;65%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;76;58;73;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;64%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;87;72;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;75%;74%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;59;84;62;Sunny;NNE;11;50%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;79;57;74;51;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;56%;16%;7
Spokane, WA;82;50;86;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;2;32%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;80;68;81;58;Partly sunny;W;9;70%;17%;7
St. Louis, MO;84;71;82;62;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;68%;21%;8
Tampa, FL;92;77;90;78;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;81%;55%;7
Toledo, OH;72;64;78;58;Showers and t-storms;N;10;82%;69%;2
Tucson, AZ;102;79;106;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;34%;22%;10
Tulsa, OK;95;70;82;63;Not as warm;NE;6;73%;23%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;77%;76%;7
Washington, DC;78;67;81;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;6;75%;40%;2
Wichita, KS;89;63;81;59;Partial sunshine;NE;7;55%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;74;63;78;67;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;70%;30%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather