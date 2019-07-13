US Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;80;64;88;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;58%;11%;10

Albuquerque, NM;94;71;94;70;Partly sunny;NE;7;24%;42%;12

Anchorage, AK;68;57;70;57;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;72%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;81;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;77%;70%;8

Atlanta, GA;90;72;88;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;72%;75%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;87;72;86;74;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;60%;5%;11

Austin, TX;96;73;95;74;Partly sunny;NE;6;51%;17%;11

Baltimore, MD;90;73;92;76;Mostly sunny;W;4;49%;5%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;89;78;81;76;Rain and wind;SE;40;84%;100%;2

Billings, MT;93;65;96;66;A t-storm around;NNW;8;52%;64%;7

Birmingham, AL;90;75;87;72;Thunderstorms;SE;9;80%;85%;4

Bismarck, ND;83;64;90;71;Partly sunny;SSE;8;65%;71%;8

Boise, ID;98;65;98;64;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;6;34%;3%;10

Boston, MA;84;71;87;72;Humid with sunshine;SW;7;58%;6%;10

Bridgeport, CT;85;66;87;70;Sunny;WSW;7;57%;7%;10

Buffalo, NY;74;64;79;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;12;70%;64%;10

Burlington, VT;82;64;89;66;Partly sunny;SSE;7;52%;47%;9

Caribou, ME;67;61;82;61;Warmer;SW;5;63%;55%;5

Casper, WY;93;53;93;57;A t-storm around;SE;7;39%;64%;11

Charleston, SC;88;76;90;76;A shower or t-storm;W;8;73%;70%;7

Charleston, WV;89;66;91;67;Mostly sunny;SW;4;63%;4%;11

Charlotte, NC;90;73;93;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;66%;70%;11

Cheyenne, WY;83;57;87;59;Partly sunny;W;8;34%;41%;11

Chicago, IL;82;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;69%;66%;7

Cleveland, OH;75;66;86;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;10;60%;55%;10

Columbia, SC;91;76;92;73;Showers and t-storms;W;6;70%;75%;11

Columbus, OH;84;62;88;71;Mostly sunny;W;6;62%;30%;11

Concord, NH;82;60;88;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;21;56%;14%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;72;93;74;Partly sunny;NE;12;58%;27%;9

Denver, CO;94;62;94;66;Clouds and sunshine;SW;6;29%;39%;12

Des Moines, IA;89;70;91;72;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;57%;9%;9

Detroit, MI;81;65;88;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;66%;57%;5

Dodge City, KS;92;62;91;62;Mostly sunny;SE;9;53%;2%;12

Duluth, MN;88;61;79;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;62%;9%;9

El Paso, TX;98;74;100;75;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;25%;3%;12

Fairbanks, AK;66;58;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;4;73%;68%;3

Fargo, ND;82;63;85;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;74%;44%;9

Grand Junction, CO;99;66;95;65;Partly sunny;SSE;9;25%;45%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;82;65;86;60;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;8;67%;39%;6

Hartford, CT;88;67;89;69;Mostly sunny;SW;6;55%;8%;10

Helena, MT;93;60;84;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;57%;66%;7

Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;57%;31%;13

Houston, TX;99;79;93;79;A heavy shower;W;13;67%;80%;8

Indianapolis, IN;85;64;90;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;54%;10%;11

Jackson, MS;90;74;84;70;Rain and wind;SE;32;87%;93%;3

Jacksonville, FL;89;74;89;75;A morning t-storm;SSE;6;68%;63%;7

Juneau, AK;63;54;65;52;Partly sunny;SE;8;79%;42%;3

Kansas City, MO;90;71;93;74;Sunny;E;5;54%;1%;11

Knoxville, TN;88;72;85;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;79%;55%;9

Las Vegas, NV;107;84;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;13%;17%;11

Lexington, KY;88;64;91;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;57%;9%;11

Little Rock, AR;92;74;90;72;A shower or t-storm;ENE;8;70%;66%;8

Long Beach, CA;84;66;83;66;Partly sunny;SE;6;62%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;86;66;89;65;Sunny and warm;S;6;54%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;89;64;92;71;Mostly sunny;NE;5;52%;7%;11

Madison, WI;86;71;87;64;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;64%;29%;9

Memphis, TN;92;74;89;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;9;79%;84%;11

Miami, FL;89;82;89;81;Partly sunny;E;9;68%;44%;12

Milwaukee, WI;87;70;84;65;Partial sunshine;NE;9;67%;32%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;70;86;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;53%;6%;9

Mobile, AL;87;80;83;80;Some wind and rain;SE;29;82%;90%;3

Montgomery, AL;86;74;84;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;8;80%;81%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;56;47;59;47;Mostly cloudy;WNW;20;75%;28%;4

Nashville, TN;91;73;90;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;68%;71%;9

New Orleans, LA;85;77;82;78;Rain and wind;SE;39;84%;95%;2

New York, NY;87;71;88;74;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;52%;5%;10

Newark, NJ;87;68;89;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;51%;6%;10

Norfolk, VA;89;75;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;68%;22%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;90;68;91;72;Sunshine, more humid;NE;7;60%;3%;11

Olympia, WA;81;57;77;55;Nice with some sun;SW;6;59%;39%;7

Omaha, NE;90;71;91;73;Warm with some sun;SSE;8;59%;27%;8

Orlando, FL;91;74;93;76;Periods of sun;SE;7;62%;42%;8

Philadelphia, PA;88;70;89;71;Mostly sunny;SW;6;54%;6%;10

Phoenix, AZ;111;87;110;86;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;20%;31%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;82;62;87;70;Areas of morning fog;WSW;6;61%;28%;10

Portland, ME;73;64;78;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;71%;8%;10

Portland, OR;81;62;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;57%;15%;8

Providence, RI;87;69;87;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;7;60%;6%;10

Raleigh, NC;90;74;95;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;66%;52%;11

Reno, NV;95;61;95;60;Brilliant sunshine;W;9;19%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;91;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;4%;11

Roswell, NM;99;72;100;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;31%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;96;61;97;60;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;42%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;100;77;96;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;12;26%;44%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;71;97;76;Partly sunny;NNE;6;48%;11%;12

San Diego, CA;73;66;76;66;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;76;57;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;67%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;91;75;91;75;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;72%;66%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;61;76;59;Low clouds may break;NE;6;62%;44%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;87;69;88;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;9;73%;59%;5

Spokane, WA;87;61;89;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;37%;4%;9

Springfield, IL;88;63;89;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;60%;5%;11

St. Louis, MO;89;67;91;71;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;2%;11

Tampa, FL;89;74;92;75;Partly sunny;ESE;6;69%;44%;8

Toledo, OH;81;63;89;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;61%;64%;6

Tucson, AZ;102;80;104;79;Turning cloudy, hot;SE;6;26%;52%;12

Tulsa, OK;90;69;92;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;62%;7%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;73;90;72;Partly sunny;ESE;8;73%;38%;8

Washington, DC;90;70;92;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;2%;11

Wichita, KS;90;67;90;70;Sunshine;ESE;6;60%;2%;11

Wilmington, DE;88;69;88;71;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;4%;11

