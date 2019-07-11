US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;68;84;69;A t-storm around;SSE;9;61%;80%;6
Albuquerque, NM;97;69;94;68;Partly sunny;ESE;9;30%;30%;12
Anchorage, AK;67;57;70;58;Showers and t-storms;W;7;74%;70%;2
Asheville, NC;85;68;84;68;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;79%;83%;8
Atlanta, GA;89;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;74%;74%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;83;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;11;79%;69%;11
Austin, TX;98;74;96;75;A t-storm in spots;N;3;60%;49%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;74;87;76;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;76%;90%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;91;77;92;79;Thunderstorms;E;9;80%;92%;11
Billings, MT;91;63;92;63;Partly sunny;N;8;43%;32%;10
Birmingham, AL;93;75;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;80%;7
Bismarck, ND;80;60;91;65;Partly sunny;SSW;10;60%;21%;9
Boise, ID;95;62;96;63;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;7;34%;0%;10
Boston, MA;87;70;85;71;Partly sunny;S;9;66%;66%;6
Bridgeport, CT;88;69;82;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;65%;78%;10
Buffalo, NY;88;73;81;65;Heavy thunderstorms;W;10;80%;76%;7
Burlington, VT;90;67;86;67;Showers and t-storms;S;12;59%;82%;4
Caribou, ME;77;50;78;60;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;55%;78%;8
Casper, WY;89;53;96;55;Partly sunny, warm;E;12;24%;12%;11
Charleston, SC;85;77;88;77;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;75%;70%;10
Charleston, WV;92;74;90;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;75%;84%;10
Charlotte, NC;89;74;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;79%;10
Cheyenne, WY;76;56;90;60;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;30%;7%;11
Chicago, IL;99;70;77;64;Partly sunny, cooler;N;11;69%;16%;7
Cleveland, OH;86;73;82;67;A heavy thunderstorm;N;10;79%;69%;7
Columbia, SC;89;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;75%;67%;8
Columbus, OH;92;72;85;67;Sunshine, a t-storm;NNW;7;75%;60%;9
Concord, NH;87;57;81;63;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;16;72%;82%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;73;96;71;A thunderstorm;NNE;10;62%;52%;12
Denver, CO;87;62;95;64;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;29%;18%;12
Des Moines, IA;89;65;83;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;56%;0%;10
Detroit, MI;90;73;86;63;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;59%;34%;6
Dodge City, KS;92;62;88;64;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;61%;5%;11
Duluth, MN;78;58;75;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;60%;29%;9
El Paso, TX;103;76;100;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;25%;23%;12
Fairbanks, AK;81;60;81;60;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;56%;82%;4
Fargo, ND;75;57;83;65;Partly sunny;S;10;72%;47%;8
Grand Junction, CO;96;61;100;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;16%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;67;81;56;Not as warm;N;8;66%;21%;7
Hartford, CT;91;69;87;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;61%;75%;10
Helena, MT;87;60;84;61;Nice with some sun;WSW;5;44%;33%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;78;88;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;59%;46%;13
Houston, TX;98;79;97;79;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;60%;84%;10
Indianapolis, IN;92;73;86;62;Partly sunny;N;8;63%;27%;7
Jackson, MS;97;77;94;75;A shower or t-storm;E;8;68%;66%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;92;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;68%;69%;10
Juneau, AK;75;56;67;55;Spotty showers;SSW;9;78%;74%;2
Kansas City, MO;95;70;88;68;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;50%;4%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;73;87;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;5;82%;85%;7
Las Vegas, NV;106;81;108;83;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;11%;2%;12
Lexington, KY;92;73;88;68;Some sun, a t-storm;NW;6;77%;60%;9
Little Rock, AR;96;76;94;71;Partial sunshine;NNE;7;56%;27%;11
Long Beach, CA;83;65;83;66;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;79;63;86;65;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;76;89;69;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;70%;45%;9
Madison, WI;87;66;80;58;Not as warm;NW;7;63%;4%;9
Memphis, TN;94;77;92;74;A shower or t-storm;E;7;71%;59%;9
Miami, FL;89;79;89;81;Showers and t-storms;S;8;73%;72%;9
Milwaukee, WI;94;67;75;58;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;11;68%;7%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;63;82;67;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;6;51%;10%;9
Mobile, AL;93;78;89;79;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;84%;91%;4
Montgomery, AL;92;74;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;75%;63%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;60;50;56;50;Windy in the p.m.;SSE;25;89%;74%;4
Nashville, TN;93;76;92;71;A shower or t-storm;N;5;68%;66%;10
New Orleans, LA;85;80;88;79;Thunderstorms;ESE;12;80%;95%;5
New York, NY;88;74;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;64%;84%;7
Newark, NJ;90;72;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;62%;85%;7
Norfolk, VA;88;73;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;82%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;90;65;Sunshine and humid;NE;8;61%;1%;11
Olympia, WA;71;57;76;55;Sun and clouds;WSW;5;65%;32%;4
Omaha, NE;91;64;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;55%;1%;10
Orlando, FL;92;76;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;66%;66%;10
Philadelphia, PA;90;71;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;73%;89%;8
Phoenix, AZ;111;86;113;87;Warm with some sun;NW;7;13%;55%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;91;73;88;67;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;7;76%;76%;8
Portland, ME;75;62;71;64;Cooler with some sun;S;8;80%;69%;4
Portland, OR;74;63;79;61;Partly sunny;NNW;4;63%;27%;5
Providence, RI;90;67;84;70;Sun and clouds;S;8;64%;67%;9
Raleigh, NC;90;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;80%;9
Reno, NV;91;59;94;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;25%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;89;71;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;85%;11
Roswell, NM;106;72;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;36%;25%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;59;94;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;72;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;11;20%;3%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;76;95;77;A t-storm in spots;N;5;65%;58%;10
San Diego, CA;75;65;75;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;58;68;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;72%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;90;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;67%;64%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;61;77;60;Partly sunny;N;6;62%;35%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;85;58;84;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;64%;19%;10
Spokane, WA;79;62;84;58;Nice with some sun;SSE;7;42%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;96;68;83;64;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;69%;17%;7
St. Louis, MO;95;71;84;67;Not as hot;N;8;61%;10%;7
Tampa, FL;86;76;88;76;Showers and t-storms;S;8;80%;82%;6
Toledo, OH;90;71;86;60;Humid with some sun;N;5;63%;33%;7
Tucson, AZ;107;80;107;80;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;16%;44%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;74;90;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;56%;2%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;71%;68%;9
Washington, DC;89;72;89;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;75%;86%;11
Wichita, KS;91;67;89;65;Nice with sunshine;E;7;54%;0%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;69;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;79%;90%;7
