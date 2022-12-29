The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 29, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The warming trend that began at midweek will get in full

swing today from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic

coast. As high pressure slides offshore, a southerly breeze

will bring in warmer and more moist air. While sunshine

holds on along much of the Eastern Seaboard, clouds, rain,

drizzle and fog will expand northward from the western Gulf

coast to the Great Lakes region. Some of the fog can be

especially dense and restrict travel in the Midwest, while

rain near the Gulf coast can lead to localized flooding.

Only slightly cooler air will overtake the Plains. A new

storm will push onshore along the Pacific coast with mostly

rain and some high-country snow. Rain will generally fall on

the passes in the Sierra Nevada. A more potent storm is due

to move in at the end of the week with heavy rain and snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Wednesday 0 at Caribou, ME

