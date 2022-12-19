The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 19, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Lake-effect snow showers and occasional snowfall in Maine

are likely to continue today, though it should be less

intense than in prior days. Well to the south, a developing

system will bring drenching rain to southern and eastern

Texas, Louisiana and into southern Mississippi. Some

thunderstorms could be embedded in the downpours along the

Gulf coast. Farther north, all snow is expected from eastern

Kansas to Minnesota, leading to areas of slippery travel.

Most spots should have a couple inches of snow accumulation,

though locally higher amounts are possible. Snow will spread

into the upper Great Lakes at night. Very cold conditions

will remain in place in the northern Plains, with a bit of

snow possible in North Dakota and the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 82 at Marathon, FL

National Low Sunday -26 at Kremmling, CO

