The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY In the wake of drenching rain from Sunday night, much of the Midwest and Northeast will be dry with improving travel conditions today. A few rain showers are likely to linger from West Virginia to western New York state with spotty snow showers farther north in New York state and northern New England. Since Canadian air will be shut off over much of the East and Central states, mild conditions are in store for the end of November. The weather pattern is gearing up for another change, however. As a storm pushes inland over the West, areas of snow will shift southeastward toward the central Rockies. Rain and snow showers are forecast for some of the coastal areas in Washington and Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 90 at Immokalee, FL National Low Sunday -3 at Farson, WY _____