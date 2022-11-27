The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 27, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Today, a powerful storm will push into the eastern United States bringing with it far-reaching impacts. Rain is expected from New York and southern New England to the Gulf Coast of Florida. A few rumbles of thunder may also accompany the rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Heavy downpours, however, could bring localized flash flooding. Showers are expected across much of the Great Lakes, but cold air moving in behind the storm could allow for snow to mix with rain. High pressure in the southern Plains will allow for dry weather from North Dakota to Texas. Meanwhile, a storm will bring coastal rain and mountain snow to parts of Washington, Oregon, northern Idaho and western Montana. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 90 at Immokalee, FL National Low Saturday -2 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather