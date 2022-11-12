The Nation's Weather for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Heavy rain and gusty winds from Nicole will exit northern New England today. As a cold front makes eastward progress, a storm along that front will produce a second batch of rain and thunderstorms which is forecast to advance from the Appalachians to the Northeast region. On the tail end and colder side of this storm, snow showers will extend from the Great Lakes to part of the Ohio Valley. Warmth is expected to hold on in the Southeast corner, but showers will pester South Florida. Much colder air will sprawl from the Plains to the Mississippi Valley as high pressure settles in. Cold air will linger in the West. As a storm moves inland from the Pacific Ocean, some rain and mountain snow will spread from Northern California to Nevada and northern Utah. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 92 at McAllen, TX National Low Friday -26 at Poplar, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather