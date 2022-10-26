The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm pushes northward across the Great Lakes and a

tropical rainstorm pushes northward over the Atlantic, a

zone of clouds and rain is forecast to extend from Michigan

and Ohio to Maine and Massachusetts today. Flooding can

occur in eastern New England and around the Great Lakes.

Farther south, showers and spotty thunderstorms associated

with a cold front will dampen parts of Florida, Georgia and

the Carolinas. A vast area of dry weather is in store for

the Plains and Mississippi Valley as high pressure sprawls

over Iowa. Meanwhile, the latest in a long train of storms

will push inland over the Northwest. Rain and high-country

snow are forecast to stretch from Washington and Oregon to

Utah and Wyoming with spotty snow showers for the Colorado

Rockies. Clouds will increase over the interior Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 89 at Miami, FL

National Low Tuesday 9 at Daniel, WY

