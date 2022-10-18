The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large southward dip in the jet stream will be the main

force behind unseasonably cold air that expands from the

Midwest to the Atlantic and northern Gulf coasts today. The

air will be cold enough for not only snowflakes but for snow

accumulation in localized areas from the Great Lakes to the

central Appalachians. The leading edge of cold air will

reach South Florida with a cool rain. Meanwhile, the

rainstorm that soaked parts of Texas since the weekend will

retreat toward the lower Rio Grande Valley. Much of the West

will remain dry, sunny and quite warm. The warmest

conditions are likely to continue in the Northwest, where

more daily record highs will be set. Progressively colder

weather is forecast to sweep into the West this weekend to

next week as the Eastern states warm up.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 99 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 12 at Crookston, MN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather