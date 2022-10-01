The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 1, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As Ian heads toward the southern Appalachians and transforms to a tropical rainstorm, incidents of flash flooding and gusty winds capable of causing power outages will extend from parts of North Carolina to Virginia, West Virginia and northeastern Tennessee today. Rain will also extend well to the east of Ian and all the way to the mid-Atlantic coast where above-normal tides and stiff winds will trigger beach erosion and flooding. Dry and cool conditions are forecast to hold on over northern New England and the Great Lakes. Farther west, a sprawling storm will bring areas of rain, thunderstorms and high-country snow to parts of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Most other areas are forecast to be dry and sunny. Less humid air will flow across Florida as warmth builds along the Pacific coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 106 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 21 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather