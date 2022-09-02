The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 2, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain will continue in much

of Texas and along the Gulf coast today. Afternoon

thunderstorms may contain isolated, damaging wind gusts in

north-central Kansas, central and southeastern Nebraska,

western and central Iowa, southeastern Minnesota,

northwestern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of

Michigan. Much of the rest of the nation is expected to have

a dry day. Another day of excessive heat will continue to

exacerbate the ongoing drought in the West, and more high

temperature records are likely to be broken. A swath from

south-central Washington through central Oregon,

Northeastern California and northwestern Nevada will be of

particular concern, where the drought and gusty winds will

elevate the fire risk.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 124 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA

