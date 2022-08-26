The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 26, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As the combination of a storm system and a cold front

advances across the Northeast states, locally drenching

showers and severe thunderstorms are forecast today. Some

areas may be hit with high winds, hail and flash flooding. A

tornado cannot be ruled out in a couple of locations.

Farther south and west, locally drenching storms are

expected in the Southeast, South-Central, northern Rockies

and High Plains regions. The greatest threats in these areas

will stem from flash flooding. A pocket of dry air will

expand over the central and western Great Lakes region and

should sprawl to the central Plains. Most areas west of the

Rockies are likely to be free of rain, except for showers

that arrive in coastal Washington and Oregon with a push of

cooler air.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA

