The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 20, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm moving from the Midwest into the Great Lakes today

will bring with rounds of showers and thunderstorms from

Iowa and northern Missouri to Ohio and Kentucky. Severe

weather could erupt in this area, bringing the potential for

torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding, as

well as hail and damaging wind gusts. At the same time, a

stalled front from North Carolina to eastern Texas will

bring downpours, especially during the afternoon hours when

thunderstorms will be more numerous. Monsoonal moisture

streaming northward from Mexico will funnel into the

Southwest, threatening flooding downpours for portions of

Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. Mainly dry weather

is expected in places like New England and the West Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA

